Tommy Bridewell gets WorldSBK seat for Aragon

Tommy Bridewell will stand in for Iker Lecuona at the Aragon WorldSBK round.

Tommy Bridewell will make a return to the World Superbike grid by joining Honda HRC at Aragon, in place of the injured Iker Lecuona.

Bridewell, 37, will line up alongside Xavi Vierge for Round 10 of the season on September 26-28.

Lecuona is still sidelined after requiring forearm surgery for a Turn 1 pile-up at July’s Hungary round.

Honda states that the Spaniard is “progressing well” and is “working hard with gym training and physiotherapy with the aim of returning to racing soon.”

Bridewell clinched the 2023 British Superbike title with PBM Ducati before switching to Honda, where he narrowly missed out on back-to-back crowns in 2024 after a thrilling title finale with Kyle Ryde.

Currently seventh in this year’s BSB standings, Bridewell has combined his British campaign with HRC testing duties, most recently joining Vierge at this week’s Jerez WorldSBK test.

Bridewell’s most recent WorldSBK race appearance was as a Honda Racing UK wild-card at his home Donington Park round in July, where his only finish was 18th place in the Superpole race.

Honda’s 2026 WorldSBK line-up remains unconfirmed, with both Lecuona (Aruba.it Ducati) and Vierge (TBA) confirmed as leaving.

Moto2 star Jake Dixon is expected to secure one CBR1000RR-R seat, with MotoGP rookie Somkiat Chantra among those linked to the other.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

