Toprak Razgatlioglu stuns in COTA Superstock test with time faster than Superbike

Double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu went faster than a MotoAmerica Superbike during a test at COTA aboard a Superstock-spec BMW.

The Turkish megastar is nearing a third World Superbike title in 2025 and his second with BMW ahead of a switch to MotoGP next year with Pramac Yamaha.

In a break between World Superbike action at Magny-Cours and next weekend’s Aragon round, Toprak Razgatlioglu went to America last week with Alpha Racing to complete a track day on a stock-spec BMW M1000RR.

This marked Razgatlioglu’s first visit to the Circuit of the Americas in Texas - host of the US round of the MotoGP World Championship - and he stunned with his lap time.

The Turkish rider took to his Instagram to post that he managed a best of 2m06.790s on the stock-spec BMW.

That proved to be faster than the pole time from this year’s MotoAmerica Superbike round at the venue of 2m07.078s set by Cameron Beaubier.

Beaubier, who rides a BMW in the US Superbike series, jokingly replied to Razgatlioglu’s post with: “Goodness, dude, go away”.

World Superbike and MotoGP race winner Marco Melandri branded Razgatlioglu “the king”.

With three rounds left in the 2025 World Superbike campaign, Razgatlioglu leads Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega by 39 points.

Despite early season complaints about the regulations negatively impacting BMW, Razgatlioglu has managed 18 wins to Bulega’s eight from the 27 races run so far.

He has gone unbeaten since the Italian round at Misano in mid-June and hasn’t finished lower than second since the third race at Assen when he was eighth.

Razgatlioglu is due to take part in a private test with Yamaha in the coming weeks ahead of his public debut in MotoGP in the post-race test in Valencia in November.

He will partner Jack Miller at the Pramac squad next year, while Miguel Oliveira has been linked to test roles in MotoGP and race rides in World Superbikes.