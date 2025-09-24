No “expectations” for Tommy Bridewell on WorldSBK return: “I don’t know Aragon”

BSB regular Tommy Bridewell enters the unknown this weekend (26–28 September) as he replaces Iker Lecuona at the Honda HRC WorldSBK team for the 10th round of the 2025 season at MotorLand Aragon.

The Aragon WorldSBK will be the second round that Lecuona has missed since suffering a double fracture in his right arm at the Hungarian Round before the summer break.

Lecuona was replaced by Sergio Garcia in a test at Aragon before the French Round, and then by Garcia again in France; but it will be Honda Racing UK BSB rider Tommy Bridewell who will take his place alongside Xavi Vierge at Aragon.

Bridewell has ridden at World Superbike tests on several occasions this year, including last week in Jerez on 16–17 September, and at the UK Round at Donington in July.

But the British rider is unfamiliar with the MotorLand Aragon circuit, meaning the 37-year-old will have some adapting to do this weekend.

“I don’t know Aragon, so first I’ll need to learn the circuit and adapt from the BSB bike to the World Superbike,” Bridewell said ahead of the Aragon Round.

“As a Honda rider, I of course want to do all I can to help the factory team and will be trying my hardest.

“I don’t have any particular expectations, considering I’ve not been to the track before. I want to enjoy the experience and head into the weekend with a positive mindset.

“For me to have the opportunity to compete for the factory team in WorldSBK is a real privilege. So I’m really looking forward to it and will do my very best.”

Vierge “excited” for home round at MotorLand

Xavi Vierge rode with Bridewell at Jerez last week, and took positive conclusions from some of the new parts he tested, most notably a new swingarm.

The Catalan rider describes Aragon as his “home round”, MotorLand being located closer to Catalunya than the more-southerly Jerez circuit that will end the season with the Spanish Round in October, and so he is eager to get back on track after three weeks without a race after the French Round.

“Aragon is my home round this season, so I’m very excited to get there,” Vierge said.

“It’s a track I really enjoy riding, and the feeling was good when we tested there just last month.

“On top of that, we’re coming from a very positive test in Jerez last week, where we made some small steps forward that gave us not only a good race pace but also strong speed on the flying lap.

“I’m hoping to find that same feeling when we get started on Friday so that we can make the most of practice and aim for the best possible result in the races.”