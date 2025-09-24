Alex Lowes “needs to be patient” at Aragon WorldSBK

Alex Lowes says that patience will be important to get the most from the Bimota KB998 at the Aragon WorldSBK.

Alex Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Lowes is looking to take a “patient” approach to finding lap time at this weekend’s (26–28 September) Aragon WorldSBK.

Lowes arrives at Aragon after taking three podiums from three races at Magny-Cours at the beginning of September.

He has a decent World Superbike record at Aragon, with five podiums in total at the Spanish track including in all three races in 2021.

The British rider says that he will “need to be patient” in places there this year in order to exploit the strengths of the Bimota in other areas.

“I’m really focused on enjoying our weekend in MotorLand,” said Alex Lowes.

“We know that our target is to get the maximum from me and our package. We don’t know what our results can be, so we have to work well from FP1 on Friday, have a good plan, and then see where we are. 

“We need to be patient on certain parts of the track and use the KB998’s strengths in the other parts. That is our target for the weekend.”

Test “not really good” for Bassani

For Axel Bassani, the Aragon Round is one approached with a degree of concern having endured a “not really good” test there ahead of the French Round.

The Italian is nonetheless trying to approach the round with a degree of optimism.

“We will soon arrive in MotorLand Aragon, where we have already had a test in August,” said Bassani. 

“It was honestly not really good there, because I finished the test without the best feeling and I was not as fast as I wanted to be. But, the race weekend is always something different and we never give up. 

“I think we can do a good job and what we will do is for sure try to finish all three races inside the top ten and that will be our goal. 

“It may be difficult because there are two long straights and for us this is maybe not the best.

“We will fight, like always, to give our best in every session and then see what happens.”

Alex Lowes “needs to be patient” at Aragon WorldSBK
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Jonathan Rea aims to build on Magny-Cours lessons at Aragon WorldSBK
31m ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Alex Lowes “needs to be patient” at Aragon WorldSBK
1h ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Could the 2025 F1 title for Max Verstappen be his “greatest achievement ever”?
1h ago
Max Verstappen celebrates his win in Azerbaijan
WSBK News
No “expectations” for Tommy Bridewell on WorldSBK return: “I don’t know Aragon”
1h ago
Tommy Bridewell, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Christian Horner’s F1 future takes shock twist with Haas link after Red Bull exit
2h ago
Christian Horner

More News

F1 Feature
What are ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner’s F1 return options?
19h ago
Horner is eyeing a swift return to the world of F1
MotoGP News
All MotoGP world champions from 1949 to the present day
20h ago
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2009 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Liam Lawson aims cheeky swipe at Yuki Tsunoda after holding off Red Bull
21h ago
Lawson enjoyed a stellar weekend in Azerbaijan
F1 News
Where Lewis Hamilton still needs to improve to progress with Ferrari
22h ago
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
Injured TT rider takes first steps after being ‘hit by a train’ in Superstock crash
23h ago
Nathan Harrison. Credit: Instagram/Nathan Harrison.