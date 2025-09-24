Alex Lowes “needs to be patient” at Aragon WorldSBK

Alex Lowes is looking to take a “patient” approach to finding lap time at this weekend’s (26–28 September) Aragon WorldSBK.

Lowes arrives at Aragon after taking three podiums from three races at Magny-Cours at the beginning of September.

He has a decent World Superbike record at Aragon, with five podiums in total at the Spanish track including in all three races in 2021.

The British rider says that he will “need to be patient” in places there this year in order to exploit the strengths of the Bimota in other areas.

“I’m really focused on enjoying our weekend in MotorLand,” said Alex Lowes.

“We know that our target is to get the maximum from me and our package. We don’t know what our results can be, so we have to work well from FP1 on Friday, have a good plan, and then see where we are.

“We need to be patient on certain parts of the track and use the KB998’s strengths in the other parts. That is our target for the weekend.”

Test “not really good” for Bassani

For Axel Bassani, the Aragon Round is one approached with a degree of concern having endured a “not really good” test there ahead of the French Round.

The Italian is nonetheless trying to approach the round with a degree of optimism.

“We will soon arrive in MotorLand Aragon, where we have already had a test in August,” said Bassani.

“It was honestly not really good there, because I finished the test without the best feeling and I was not as fast as I wanted to be. But, the race weekend is always something different and we never give up.

“I think we can do a good job and what we will do is for sure try to finish all three races inside the top ten and that will be our goal.

“It may be difficult because there are two long straights and for us this is maybe not the best.

“We will fight, like always, to give our best in every session and then see what happens.”