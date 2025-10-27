Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weakness

A two-day test in Jerez led to some early improvements for Nicolo Bulega on the 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R WorldSBK machine.

A significant update from the 2025 bike, the 2025 Panigale V4 R features a new swingarm, aerodynamics, and changes to the engine. Bulega, who finished second in the 2025 World Superbike standings to Toprak Razgatlioglu, had his first taste of the bike earlier in the year in Misano, and also tested it in Aragon before the post-season test in Jerez on 21–22 October.

Bulega was able to top both days of the Jerez test, but, after the first day of 2026 testing in Andalusia on Tuesday (21 October), the Italian had found himself wanting for turning on the new bike, but this is an area he felt he made progress in on the second day.

“It was a quite good day, half-day,” Nicolo Bulega said, speaking to WorldSBK.com after he finished his running on Wednesday (22 October) at the Jerez test.

“I think we improved a little bit from yesterday because we had one night of experience and I feel good from the first lap.

“I felt good yesterday also, so today we just had to improve a little bit some turning and I think – not 100 per cent, but a little bit – we did it.”

He added: “I think we improved a little bit this part, for turning. But I miss a little bit in braking compared to yesterday.

“So, in general we improved a little bit, but for sure we have good data for this winter and I think all the guys inside the garage can work a lot for next year.”

Bulega said that the new bike requires a change in riding style compared to the Panigale V4 R he rode to second in the 2025 World Superbike Championship.

“You have to ride a little bit different because the bike is quite different and I had to change a little bit my riding style – not too much, not something crazy, but a little bit yes,” he explained.

“It was important to adapt and understand what I have to do different when I ride the bike, so I can think during the winter.”

