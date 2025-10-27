Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weakness

Nicolo Bulega has begun work on the updated 2026 Ducati WorldSBK machine.

Nicolo Bulega, October 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega, October 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test. Credit: WorldSBK.

A two-day test in Jerez led to some early improvements for Nicolo Bulega on the 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R WorldSBK machine.

A significant update from the 2025 bike, the 2025 Panigale V4 R features a new swingarm, aerodynamics, and changes to the engine. Bulega, who finished second in the 2025 World Superbike standings to Toprak Razgatlioglu, had his first taste of the bike earlier in the year in Misano, and also tested it in Aragon before the post-season test in Jerez on 21–22 October.

Bulega was able to top both days of the Jerez test, but, after the first day of 2026 testing in Andalusia on Tuesday (21 October), the Italian had found himself wanting for turning on the new bike, but this is an area he felt he made progress in on the second day.

“It was a quite good day, half-day,” Nicolo Bulega said, speaking to WorldSBK.com after he finished his running on Wednesday (22 October) at the Jerez test.

“I think we improved a little bit from yesterday because we had one night of experience and I feel good from the first lap. 

“I felt good yesterday also, so today we just had to improve a little bit some turning and I think – not 100 per cent, but a little bit – we did it.”

He added: “I think we improved a little bit this part, for turning. But I miss a little bit in braking compared to yesterday. 

“So, in general we improved a little bit, but for sure we have good data for this winter and I think all the guys inside the garage can work a lot for next year.”

Bulega said that the new bike requires a change in riding style compared to the Panigale V4 R he rode to second in the 2025 World Superbike Championship.

“You have to ride a little bit different because the bike is quite different and I had to change a little bit my riding style – not too much, not something crazy, but a little bit yes,” he explained.

“It was important to adapt and understand what I have to do different when I ride the bike, so I can think during the winter.”

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weaknessMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weaknessF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weaknessF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weaknessJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weaknessJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weaknessSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weaknessIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weaknessJournalist

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull push back 2026 F1 driver decisions with “focus on the championship first”
13m ago
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1? Case for argued
33m ago
The frantic start of the Mexico City Grand Prix
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weakness
39m ago
Nicolo Bulega, October 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penalty
44m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
2025 F1 Mexico City GP driver ratings: Two perfect 10s as future Ferrari star shines
1h ago
Ollie Bearman

More News

MotoGP Feature
The lessons that must be learned from the horrible Sepang Moto3 crash
1h ago
Moto3 accident at the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 Feature
Norris takes control of F1 title race: Mexico GP winners and losers
2h ago
Norris celebrates a key win in Mexico
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “spinning an awful lot” on the straights in Malaysian MotoGP struggle
3h ago
Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: More MotoGP points than 2024 but “not a nice season”
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha V4 needs “something else” after “difficult” Malaysian MotoGP
5h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha V4, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP