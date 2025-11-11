Jonathan Rea makes surprise Honda return in new World Superbike role

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea will return to Honda as an official test rider, having begun his career in the championship with the Japanese brand.

The Northern Irishman has called time on his illustrious World Superbike racing career, which saw him become the most successful rider ever in the series.

The 38-year-old scored 119 race wins, 264 podiums and six world titles during a World Superbike tenure that began in 2009.

Jonathan Rea will remain tied to the paddock, however, after Honda announced on Tuesday morning that it had secured his services as an official test rider in 2026.

He raced with Honda between 2009 and 2014, winning 15 races with the brand before making his ultra-successful switch to Kawasaki in 2015.

Rea says he was “immediately excited” about the opportunity of returning to Honda when it was presented to him, and is looking forward to working again with former crew chief Chris Pike.

“From the moment HRC shared their plans and the new role they envision for me, I was immediately excited to understand how I could contribute,” he said.

“It feels like a real full-circle moment to return to Honda, the manufacturer with which I gained my initial WorldSBK experience and my very first race win in the category.

“Although my role will be quite different from what I’ve been used to as a full-time racer, I’m highly motivated to embrace this new chapter.

“My aim is to bring all the experience and knowledge I’ve gained throughout my career and use it to support the development of the CBR1000RR-R and the Honda HRC factory team in the best possible way.

“I’m also very happy to be working again with Chris Pike, the Honda HRC test team project manager and my former crew chief, with whom I share great memories and mutual respect.

“Working together as a team, I’m confident we can build something truly positive for the future. I can’t wait to get started.”

Rea’s links to Honda also extend into MotoGP, when he made two starts in place of Casey Stoner during the 2012 season.

Honda has refreshed its rider line-up for 2026, as it brings in Jake Dixon from Moto2 and Somkiat Chantra from MotoGP.

The brand has gone without a win in World Superbikes since 2016.

