BMW WorldSBK boss admits “we’ll miss” Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2026

After winning back-to-back WorldSBK titles with Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW boss Shaun Muir admits the team will “miss” the Turkish star in 2026.

Razgatlioglu joined BMW at the beginning of the 2024 season, and has won 39 races in the two World Superbike seasons that have been contested since, winning the title in each year.

The 29-year-old’s ability and importance to BMW is highlighted by that his teammate, Michael van der Mark, was not on the podium once in 2025, and won only one race in 2024 – that coming in the rain at Magny-Cours.

As a result, even with three-time World Superbike race winner Danilo Petrucci and five-time MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira joining the team in 2026, ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team Principal Shaun Muir is certain that that the Bavarian brand will “miss” its serial winner in 2026.

“Of course we’ll miss Toprak [Razgatlioglu],” said Muir, speaking to WorldSBK.com after the Jerez finale.

“I think the championship will miss Toprak as well. He’s such a character, you don’t get people like him coming along that often.

“I’ll sing the praises of Nicolo [Bulega] because Nicolo’s also been sensational. They’ve been two stand out guys this year.

“Every time we’ve gone to a race and dominated, on occasion we’ve only taken three points from the second position because Nicolo’s always been there, or Toprak’s been there.

“But Toprak leaves this championship with his mark.

“He’s the first Turkish rider to dominate like he has done and take three world titles, and I think everyone, including ourselves and this entire paddock, will wish him so well and I think MotoGP have got a real character.”

Razgatlioglu’s 2025 crown came after his 2024 title, which was BMW’s first motorcycle world title.

To go back-to-back, then, was something even more impressive from Muir’s perspective, the Englishman’s SMR team having taken on the BMW factory effort in 2019 with only one race win to its credit before the 2024 season.

“Unbelievable,” Muir summarised. “It’s the first time for BMW, last year was the first ever world title and of course we were pushing really hard for the manufacturers’ – that wasn’t to be.

“Toprak kind of single-handedly led the team this year with the points, Michael was struggling a little bit, but that’s what it was.

“To win one title was so sweet but to win two is unbelievable.

“I’m not sure if we can repeat a third next year but we’ll certainly give it our best shot.”

“Everyone should be proud of themselves, everyone back in Berlin and Munich, and the UK where we prepare everything – it’s been a sensational season.”

Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport Sven Blusch echoed Muir’s thoughts, and paid particular tribute to Razgatlioglu, who he says leaves WorldSBK as “an ambassador” for not only BMW but the championship as a whole.

“We’re just happy, just happy for the brand, for the team, for Toprak [Razgatlioglu],” Blush said.

“I just have to say that Toprak wrote history for BMW, we’re so thankful for him.

“The door is always open to BMW. He is now family to us.

“His whole crew, the whole Turkish community. It was a wild ride together, it’s sad that it’s over.

“But I have to say that we will cheer for him next year and I think he is leaving this paddock as an ambassador for World Superbike – not only from our [BMW’s] side, as an ambassador for World Superbike – and everyone in this paddock will cross the fingers that he’s doing well in MotoGP. We will watch closely and we will keep in touch.”