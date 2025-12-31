Jonathan Rea “felt like a character that was going to die” in lead up to WorldSBK retirement

Jonathan Rea’s retirement from full-time racing in WorldSBK made him feel like “a character in a game that was going to die,” he says.

Rea announced his retirement mid-way through the 2025 World Superbike season, one-and-a-half years through a two-season stint with Yamaha the yielded, in the end, only one podium and one pole position for the 119-time race winner.

It was a decision that Rea was sure about making, but one that created a fear about what would come afterwards.

“I found this decision’s crept up quite quickly, actually; I felt like a character in a game that was going to die,” Jonathan Rea said during a press conference held before the final round of 2025 in Jerez.

“I was quite worried and sad about that, but I realised that character will still live, but in a different game.”

Although he was concerned about making the decision, Rea said that it was made easier by some of the negative aspects of racing, including the injuries he’s had in the past two years.

“Thank you to Superbike, they’ve given me so much in my career, but it also takes a lot away from you as well,” he said.

“There’s a lot of tough moments. I’ve lost friends, colleagues, and endured lots of time in A&E and hospital rooms, which makes the decision to walk away much easier, so I’m looking forward to my life coming at a much slower pace, spending time with my family, enjoying the next new challenge.

“Just a real heartfelt thanks for everything because without SBK, and all the teams and technical crews I’ve worked with, giving me the platform to do this job, I would be just another fast kid on a motocross bike or a motorcycle.

“So, thank you very much, you’ve made all my dreams come true.”

