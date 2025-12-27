Jonathan Rea: WorldSBK taught me more about life than school

Jonathan Rea says his WorldSBK taught him more about life than “any academic could ever teach you”.

Rea was speaking in a press conference at Jerez ahead of his final race as a full-time World Superbike rider in October, in which he also paid tribute to Chaz Davies as the greatest rival from his career.

The Northern Irishman went to school during his early career, before he was able to leave education legally under the UK’s system. But it was World Superbike, or motorcycle racing in general, that he found more educational, in a sense.

“Like a dream,” Jonathan Rea said when asked how he would summarise his career.

“Yes, like a dream.

“My parents forced me to go to school– I had to go to school.

“I think this sport, and Superbike, has taught me more about life, friendships, relationships, business, winning, losing, than any academic could ever teach you.

“Just grateful. It’s been a dream.”

Rea ended his full-time racing career on the Sunday in Jerez, crashing out of the Superpole Race on the opening lap and sustaining a knee injury that ruled him out of Race 2.

He has since signed with Honda to be the Japanese factory’s test rider in 2026, with a possibility of some wildcard appearances during next season, including potentially at Donington Park and Portimao.

Xavi Vierge has replaced Rea at Pata Yamaha, while the crew chief he worked with in 2025, Oriol Pallares, has moved to Bimota to work with Axel Bassani, replacing Marcel Duinker.