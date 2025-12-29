Jonathan Rea reveals key detail behind standout WorldSBK victory

From 119 victories, picking one that stands out from Jonathan Rea’s WorldSBK career is not the easiest task – on the surface, at least – but for Rea the choice is obvious.

When you look back, a race like Race 2 at Lausitzring 2016, or Race 1 at Imola 2019 stand out as impressive victories in Rea’s World Superbike career.

But the one that started it all came in Race 2 at Misano in 2009, Rea’s rookie year.

Winning out in a three-way battle with the factory Ducatis of Michel Fabrizio and Nori Haga, Rea took victory in Race 2 after finishing eighth in the opening race of the day, and he did it after finding a key technical change on his Ten Kate Honda on the Thursday before the race, as he revealed in a press conference ahead of his final race as full-time rider at Jerez in October.

“For sure, my first victory,” Jonathan Rea said when asked which of his wins stands out, “in 2009, Misano.

“We were with the Ten Kate Honda team – an amazing team, great people, and probably so underestimated. They had a lot of support from Honda Motor Europe, not so much from Honda Motor [Company] itself.

“I think what they achieved was incredible.

“I remember just on the Thursday morning there was new gold forks fitted to my bike – never been tested, never been used. We changed suspension manufacturers and went out and won the race against Nori Haga and Michel Fabrizio on the factory Ducatis.

“It was a moment that you dream of: you know you can be good, you dream you can be good, but when you finally win it’s like a huge relief and a validation that you’re not just a fast rider but a very good one. I felt that was probably the best race victory of my career.”