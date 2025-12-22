Jonathan Rea’s “longest battle” with WorldSBK rival

If Jonathan Rea’s WorldSBK career stands out for its success, that success was won against a selection of the greatest names in the championship’s history, but it’s a rider who never won a title that provided Rea’s “longest battle”.

Having ridden at the top level of World Superbike for 17 seasons, Rea’s career is of course one that has spanned eras, from that of the likes of Troy Bayliss and Max Biaggi to the one dominated by himself, and finally to the years of domination from Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his final race as a full-time rider in Jerez, Jonathan Rea made particular note of the strength of the WorldSBK field in the time he’s been racing.

“I’ve been blessed,” he said.

“I started in this championship in 2008, 2009. I got to race with the best: Bayliss, Corser, Haga, Spies, Melandri, Biaggi, Checa, Alvaro [Bautista], Chaz [Davies], Tom Sykes, Guintoli, and just so blessed to have this opportunity.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, if there was one rider that stands out amongst the others, it’s Chaz Davies.

“For me, it’s Chaz [Davies],” said Rea, when asked who his greatest rival has been.

“Of course, that was the longest battle – for many years.

“I had so many rivals from different moments in time. I think one of the most difficult to beat was probably 2021, the championship with Toprak [Razgatlioglu] – I don’t think either Toprak or I wanted to actually win that championship! We threw away points so many times.

“But, just as a rival, when you think about a rivalry, [...] Chaz and I – through 2016, 2017, 2018, [they] were really special years.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Davies: “Those things you can’t learn…”

Davies himself was in attendance at the press conference and gave his own tribute to Rea.

For the Welshman, it was Rea’s unwavering determination that set the Northern Irishman apart from other riders who perhaps had similar potential in certain aspects.

“Firstly, thank you very much for everything you’ve given to Superbike,” Davies said.

“Personally speaking, and [for] the rest of your peers as well, racing against you – we all know how tough it was, we all suffered it greatly.

“But, at the same time, your peers only tell you what they think about you when you’ve either retired or you’re dead, and now’s the time I think a lot of people can open up.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, one of the most impressive things about you was that ‘never give up’ attitude. For sure I felt that racing against you, but then seeing what happened in 2019 and all the way through your career – even until [...] your last weekend – you know what’s coming with you.

“You’ve never lost any of that, I can only take my hat off to you for that. I think that’s what separates you – as well as the other things – from being a great rider. Those things you can’t learn, that’s in you.”