New Honda rider suffers major World Superbike debut setback

New Honda World Superbike signing Somkiat Chantra has been dealt a major blow ahead of his debut in the series after fracturing his right arm in training.

The double Moto2 race winner made history last year when he became the first Thai rider to race in MotoGP, after being promoted to the premier class by LCR Honda.

But Somkiat Chantra struggled from the off to adapt to MotoGP machinery, scoring just seven points across the campaign to finish 26th in the standings.

Originally signing a two-year deal to race in MotoGP with LCR, Honda elected to move him onto its World Superbike project.

With testing just around the corner and the opening round of the 2026 season in Australia a little over a month away, Chantra’s start to the year has been dealt a significant setback.

Honda announced on Friday morning that he suffered a right arm fracture in a training incident at Sepang.

No timeline for his recovery has been given.

A statement from Honda read: “Somkiat Chantra suffered a crash during a private training session at the Sepang International Circuit while riding a stock Honda CBR1000RR-R machine.

“The Thai rider was taken to hospital in Kuala Lumpur, where X-rays identified a fracture to his right forearm.

“Back in Thailand, Chantra will undergo further medical assessments.

“Honda HRC will provide additional updates in the coming days.”

The 2026 World Superbike campaign is due to get underway on 20-22 February at Phillip Island.

Chantra will be joined at Honda’s World Superbike team by fellow Moto2 race winner Jake Dixon, who steps over from the grand prix paddock.

Honda hasn’t had a win in World Superbikes since 2016 and has completely refreshed its line-up, after Iker Lecuona departed for Ducati, and Xavi Vierge moved to Yamaha.

At LCR, Honda has moved away from the second seat at the satellite squad being reserved exclusively for an Asian rider.

Instead, it will field reigning Moto2 champion Diogo Moreira on a Pro Honda-sponsored RC213V alongside Johann Zarco.