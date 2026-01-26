Sam Lowes Ducati WorldSBK adaptation frustrated by bad weather

Bad weather at the first preseason test for WorldSBK in 2026 delayed Sam Lowes’ adaptation process to the new Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Both days in Spain were affected by rain when World Superbike tested there on 21–22 January. Many riders chose not to ride at all on the first day, and most chose to ride only a half-day on day two with the track still wet in the morning.

This was the case for Lowes, who didn’t get out on-track until 14:00 on the second day of the test, and still had his afternoon running on Thursday cut short because of an earlier-than-expected arrival of yet more rain.

In the end, Lowes finished fourth-fastest and completed only around 25 laps in what was his first real test on the updated Panigale V4 R.

“I didn’t ride on the first day and today [Thursday] we waited until the afternoon, until 14:00, to ride, to do the half-day,” Lowes said, speaking to WorldSBK.com in Jerez.

“The rain came earlier than we thought, so I only got 25, 26 laps in, but it felt okay, felt okay on the hard tyre and then put the soft tyre– well, the race tyre, not even soft but that’s the race tyre, and it was okay.

“Lap time was not bad but the conditions were difficult: turn two, turn five, turn six, turn nine – I was braking a bit early and not carrying the speed. I saw some guys hit the patches there, which is easy to do, and I think a few people crashed on it, so I was taking a bit too much caution there.

“Sectors three and four I was pretty fast – must have been my old age – but taking a bit too much care.”

The lack of mileage in Jerez meant there were things that Lowes was unable to try in what was the first test of 2026 for Lowes with the updated Panigale V4 R.

“The bike feels quite different, the seat position and the ergonomics, so hopefully in Portugal we can work on that a little bit because I wasn’t 100 per cent comfortable,” he said.

“But it’s positive – we know how good the Ducati is so it’s just about trying to understand the new bike and the new direction.

“We do have a couple of key components it would be good to try because it we need to make a decision for Australia, which is hard to do with 25 laps!”

Lowes clarified that he has some things to try with the front suspension, as well as ergonomics, which need to be decided on in the next test at Portimao, before the test and race in Australia in February.

“I’ve got some ergonomics to try, a little bit different handlebar position, a few different seat positions, or let’s say size on the back of the seat just to make me feel comfortable,” he said.

“In front, we’ve got some things for the front forks we have to try to decide a direction for Australia.

“So, that will be the big takeaway from Portimao, if we get some good riding, will be the ergonomics, my seat position, and choose the direction with the front forks.”

Unfortunately for Lowes, the Portimao test, scheduled for 28–29 January, is also set to be affected by the weather. Strong winds and rain are due to hit southern Portugal throughout this week, including the test on Wednesday and Thursday.