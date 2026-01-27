New Ducati WorldSBK bike “quite different” to previous model

Ducati’s new WorldSBK bike is better than the previous version of the Panigale V4 R in one area in particular, according to Sam Lowes.

Lowes has been a Ducati rider for his entire World Superbike career so far, joining the championship with Marc VDS in 2024 and remaining there until now with Panigale V4 R machinery.

For 2026, the Panigale gets significant updates, most obviously to the aerodynamics and the rear swingarm – now double-sided rather than Ducati’s traditional single-sided unit.

Lowes was able to try the bike for the first time since the end of the 2025 season at the preseason test in Jerez on 21–22 January, although he explained that bad weather limited his mileage.

He was at least able to get an idea for the way the changes in specification produced different characteristics in the new bike compared to the old one, particularly in terms of braking stability.

“Everyone can see the rear of the bike with the double-sided swingarm and not the single-sided,” Lowes told WorldSBK.com.

“Just the character of the bike is a lot more stable, and the balance of the bike – the weight distribution – is quite different.

“So, from an engine and electronics side there’s not much to learn, but from the balance of the bike and seat position and everything it’s quite different. Especially the sensation on the bike.

“It’s a different position so we just need to maybe get me a little bit more comfortable on it.

“It’s a bit more of a braking bike, let’s say, a bit more focused on hard braking, which is positive, and stability which I think they’ve done a good job.”

