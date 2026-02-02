Iker Lecuona has put a positive spin on a crash during WorldSBK testing in Portimao.

Most World Superbike teams were in southern Portugal last week on 28–29 January for the final test of the European part of the preseason. Both days were affected by rain, as were the two days in Jerez on 21–22 January.

As a result, mileage was low for everyone, although at least on the time sheets things were good for the factory Ducati team, who finished the Portimao test 1-2 on the second day with Nicolo Bulega ahead of Lecuona.

Lecuona’s day was slightly more eventful than his teammate’s thanks to a crash at turn eight, but the Spanish rider assured this was simply a part of the process of learning a new bike.

“I crashed in braking at turn eight, just a very slow crash, almost the bike didn’t have any damage and also myself,” Iker Lecuona told WorldSBK.com after day two in Portimao.

“[It was] a very tricky condition.

“I’m happy also to have that small crash because we need to know the real limit and until that moment I didn’t know the limit with the front.

“So, it’s just a part of the game, so we are almost more ready, with that crash, for Australia.”

In general, Leucona was pleased with the work he was able to do in the test, despite the continuous bad weather.

“It was fine, I’m quite happy with the job,” he said. “At the end, it was a very tricky condition overall; we can ride only [on Thursday, and] just a few laps.

“But we needed to ride: I arrived to the team, also my crew chief was new, so everything was new for both of us.

“We are happy – both, on both sides – because we learn about working between us, working with the bike, learning about the bike, with the electronics, everything. So, the target is doing some laps, take the feeling to be ready for Australia, and I think the job was done.”

Although both the Portimao and Jerez tests were affected by rain, the conditions presented were different between the two tracks, with much less grip available in Portimao. Lecuona said this was useful for developing the base setting of the bike in rain conditions.

“We worked a lot on the electronics, on the base, but this track has very low grip compared to Jerez last week, so we need to adjust a lot the base,” he explained.

“But we found also the base for for low grip, so in that case we are happy.

“Also we are happy because the target was to do some laps, to just ride, to be more comfortable on the bike. Honestly, I feel so happy because we did it, that target, so I think we are a bit more ready for Australia.”