2022 World Supersport, Donington Park - Superpole Results

WSBK
16 Jul 2022
Dominique Aegerter, Donington WorldSSP, 15 July

Superpole qualifying results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Supersport Championship.

2022 WorldSSP Donington Park  - Superpole Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Dominique AegerterSUITen Kate Yamaha1:29.961s
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team+0.357s
3Glenn Van StraalenNEDEAB Yamaha+0.413s
4Can OncuTURKawasaki Puccetti+0.484s
5Federico CaricasuloITAAlthea Racing+0.542s
6Jules CluzelFRAGMT94 Yamaha+0.571s
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITAEvan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team+0.608s
8Luigi MontellaITAKawasaki Puccetti+0.700s
9Hannes SoomerESTDynavolt Triumph+0.873s
10Marcel BrennerSUIVFT Yamaha+0.882s
11Raffaele De RosaITAOrelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP+0.908s
12Andy VerdoiaFRAGMT94 Yamaha+1.036s
13Bahattin SofuogluTURMV Agusta Reparto Corse+1.037s
14Peter SebestyenHUNEvan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team+1.051s
15Unai OrradreESPMS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP+1.074s
16Adrian HuertasESPMTM Kawasaki+1.076s
17Thomas Booth-AmosGBRProdina Racing WorldSSP+1.131s
18Stefano ManziITADynavolt Triumph+1.136s
19Kyle SmithGBRVFT Yamaha+1.164s
20Oliver BaylissAUSBARNI Spark Racing Team+1.393s
21Mattia CasadeiITAMV Agusta Reparto Corse+1.694s
22Ondrej VostatekCZEMS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP+1.778s
23Isaac VinalesESPD34G Racing+1.802s
24Simon JespersenDENCM Yamaha+1.938s
25Harry TrueloveGBRColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha+2.202s
26Benjamin CurrieAUSMotozoo Racing by Puccetti+2.320s
27Leonardo TacciniITATen Kate Yamaha+2.396s
28Federico FuligniITAD34G Racing+2.785s
29Maximilian KoflerAUTCM Yamaha+2.827s
30Jefrey BuisNEDMotozoo Racing by Puccetti+3.056s
31Sander KroezeNEDKallio Yamaha+3.337s

World champion and 2022 title leader Dominique Aegerter asserted his dominance in the closing stages of World Supersport qualifying at Donington Park.

Aegerter broke almost four-tenths clear on his penultimate lap, while fellow Yamaha rider Glenn van Straalan fell at the final corner but  kept a place on the front row behind Ducati's Nicolo Bulega.

Can Oncu heads row two for this afternoon's race, when Aegerter will be trying to claim an eighth race win in a row and nearest championship rival Lorenzo Baldassarri will start from seventh.

Carl Fogarty EXCLUSIVE interview | Crash.Net WorldSBK

 