2022 WorldSSP Donington Park - Superpole Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Dominique Aegerter SUI Ten Kate Yamaha 1:29.961s 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team +0.357s 3 Glenn Van Straalen NED EAB Yamaha +0.413s 4 Can Oncu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti +0.484s 5 Federico Caricasulo ITA Althea Racing +0.542s 6 Jules Cluzel FRA GMT94 Yamaha +0.571s 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team +0.608s 8 Luigi Montella ITA Kawasaki Puccetti +0.700s 9 Hannes Soomer EST Dynavolt Triumph +0.873s 10 Marcel Brenner SUI VFT Yamaha +0.882s 11 Raffaele De Rosa ITA Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP +0.908s 12 Andy Verdoia FRA GMT94 Yamaha +1.036s 13 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR MV Agusta Reparto Corse +1.037s 14 Peter Sebestyen HUN Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team +1.051s 15 Unai Orradre ESP MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP +1.074s 16 Adrian Huertas ESP MTM Kawasaki +1.076s 17 Thomas Booth-Amos GBR Prodina Racing WorldSSP +1.131s 18 Stefano Manzi ITA Dynavolt Triumph +1.136s 19 Kyle Smith GBR VFT Yamaha +1.164s 20 Oliver Bayliss AUS BARNI Spark Racing Team +1.393s 21 Mattia Casadei ITA MV Agusta Reparto Corse +1.694s 22 Ondrej Vostatek CZE MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP +1.778s 23 Isaac Vinales ESP D34G Racing +1.802s 24 Simon Jespersen DEN CM Yamaha +1.938s 25 Harry Truelove GBR ColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha +2.202s 26 Benjamin Currie AUS Motozoo Racing by Puccetti +2.320s 27 Leonardo Taccini ITA Ten Kate Yamaha +2.396s 28 Federico Fuligni ITA D34G Racing +2.785s 29 Maximilian Kofler AUT CM Yamaha +2.827s 30 Jefrey Buis NED Motozoo Racing by Puccetti +3.056s 31 Sander Kroeze NED Kallio Yamaha +3.337s

World champion and 2022 title leader Dominique Aegerter asserted his dominance in the closing stages of World Supersport qualifying at Donington Park.

Aegerter broke almost four-tenths clear on his penultimate lap, while fellow Yamaha rider Glenn van Straalan fell at the final corner but kept a place on the front row behind Ducati's Nicolo Bulega.

Can Oncu heads row two for this afternoon's race, when Aegerter will be trying to claim an eighth race win in a row and nearest championship rival Lorenzo Baldassarri will start from seventh.