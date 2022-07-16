2022 World Supersport, Donington Park - Superpole Results
Superpole qualifying results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Supersport Championship.
|2022 WorldSSP Donington Park - Superpole Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Ten Kate Yamaha
|1:29.961s
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
|+0.357s
|3
|Glenn Van Straalen
|NED
|EAB Yamaha
|+0.413s
|4
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+0.484s
|5
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Althea Racing
|+0.542s
|6
|Jules Cluzel
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+0.571s
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|+0.608s
|8
|Luigi Montella
|ITA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+0.700s
|9
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|Dynavolt Triumph
|+0.873s
|10
|Marcel Brenner
|SUI
|VFT Yamaha
|+0.882s
|11
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP
|+0.908s
|12
|Andy Verdoia
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.036s
|13
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|+1.037s
|14
|Peter Sebestyen
|HUN
|Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|+1.051s
|15
|Unai Orradre
|ESP
|MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP
|+1.074s
|16
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|MTM Kawasaki
|+1.076s
|17
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|GBR
|Prodina Racing WorldSSP
|+1.131s
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Dynavolt Triumph
|+1.136s
|19
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|VFT Yamaha
|+1.164s
|20
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+1.393s
|21
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|+1.694s
|22
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP
|+1.778s
|23
|Isaac Vinales
|ESP
|D34G Racing
|+1.802s
|24
|Simon Jespersen
|DEN
|CM Yamaha
|+1.938s
|25
|Harry Truelove
|GBR
|ColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha
|+2.202s
|26
|Benjamin Currie
|AUS
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|+2.320s
|27
|Leonardo Taccini
|ITA
|Ten Kate Yamaha
|+2.396s
|28
|Federico Fuligni
|ITA
|D34G Racing
|+2.785s
|29
|Maximilian Kofler
|AUT
|CM Yamaha
|+2.827s
|30
|Jefrey Buis
|NED
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|+3.056s
|31
|Sander Kroeze
|NED
|Kallio Yamaha
|+3.337s
World champion and 2022 title leader Dominique Aegerter asserted his dominance in the closing stages of World Supersport qualifying at Donington Park.
Aegerter broke almost four-tenths clear on his penultimate lap, while fellow Yamaha rider Glenn van Straalan fell at the final corner but kept a place on the front row behind Ducati's Nicolo Bulega.
Can Oncu heads row two for this afternoon's race, when Aegerter will be trying to claim an eighth race win in a row and nearest championship rival Lorenzo Baldassarri will start from seventh.