2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Qualifying Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:26.080s 2 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.273s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha with Brixx +0.426s 4 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad Team +0.434s 5 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.656s 6 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.931s 7 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +0.958s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.020s 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha with Brixx +1.111s 10 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.126s 11 Philipp Oettl GER Team Goeleven +1.256s 12 Lucas Mahias FRA Kawasaki Puccetti +1.310s 13 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +1.590s 14 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.631s 15 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Racing +1.726s 16 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +1.781s 17 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Racing Honda Team +1.849s 18 Illia Mykhalchyk UKR BMW Motorrad Team +1.877s 19 Roberto Tamburini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing Team +1.945s 20 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.968s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Racing Honda Team +2.061s 22 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing +2.298s 23 Kohta Nozane JPN GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +2.537s 24 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha +2.855s 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura +2.931s 26 Luca Bernardi SMR BARNI Spark Racing Team +2.952s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:

Best lap:

Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)

Best race lap:

Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)

Jonathan Rea charges to pole position with a new lap record during qualifying for the 2022 World Superbike round at Donington Park.

Fastest on Friday before slipping to fourth and failing to improve in FP3, Rea reverted to his proven Friday afternoon bike set-up and was happy to let Scott Redding follow as he unleashed his searing speed in the early stages of qualifying.

While Rea continued to improve and confirm pole position, smashing the previous lap record by 0.561s, Redding was knocked from second to fourth (but still under the old lap record) as Alex Lowes made it a Kawasaki one-two and Yamaha's reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the front row.

Alvaro Bautista - who will begin this afternoon's race with a 36-point title lead over Rea and a 79-point advantage over Razgatlioglu - will join Redding and Ducati team-mate Michael Rinaldi on row two.

Honda's Iker Lecuona, FP3 leader Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and Razgatlioglu's team-mate Andrea Locatelli will form row three.

Loris Baz, second in final practice, fell at Turn 1 in the opening minutes of qualifying.

The Frenchman was able to get his BMW back to the pits and some frantic work by the Bonovo team allowed Baz to at least salvage 14th.

Philiip Oettl has a three-place penalty for 'dangerous and irresponsible riding' during FP2, when he held up the likes of Razgatlioglu.