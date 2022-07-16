2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Qualifying Results

16 Jul 2022
Jonathan Rea, Donington WorldSBK, 16 July

Superpole qualifying results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.

POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team 1:26.080s
2Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.273s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha with Brixx +0.426s
4Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad Team+0.434s
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.656s
6Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.931s
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+0.958s
8Garrett GerloffUSAGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.020s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha with Brixx +1.111s
10Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.126s
11Philipp OettlGERTeam Goeleven+1.256s
12Lucas MahiasFRAKawasaki Puccetti+1.310s
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMcAMS Yamaha+1.590s
14Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.631s
15Leon HaslamGBR Pedercini Racing+1.726s
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.781s
17Leandro MercadoARGMIE Racing Honda Team+1.849s
18Illia MykhalchykUKRBMW Motorrad Team+1.877s
19Roberto TamburiniITAYamaha Motoxracing Team+1.945s
20Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1.968s
21Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Racing Honda Team+2.061s
22Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing+2.298s
23Kohta NozaneJPNGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+2.537s
24Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport-Yamaha+2.855s
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Verdnatura+2.931s
26Luca BernardiSMRBARNI Spark Racing Team+2.952s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:
Best lap:
Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)
Best race lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)

Jonathan Rea charges to pole position with a new lap record during qualifying for the 2022 World Superbike round at Donington Park.

Fastest on Friday before slipping to fourth and failing to improve in FP3, Rea reverted to his proven Friday afternoon bike set-up and was happy to let Scott Redding follow as he unleashed his searing speed in the early stages of qualifying.

While Rea continued to improve and confirm pole position, smashing the previous lap record by 0.561s, Redding was knocked from second to fourth (but still under the old lap record) as Alex Lowes made it a Kawasaki one-two and Yamaha's reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the front row.

Alvaro Bautista - who will begin this afternoon's race with a 36-point title lead over Rea and a 79-point advantage over Razgatlioglu - will join Redding and Ducati team-mate Michael Rinaldi on row two.

Honda's Iker Lecuona, FP3 leader Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and Razgatlioglu's team-mate Andrea Locatelli will form row three.

Loris Baz, second in final practice, fell at Turn 1 in the opening minutes of qualifying.

The Frenchman was able to get his BMW back to the pits and some frantic work by the Bonovo team allowed Baz to at least salvage 14th.

Philiip Oettl has a three-place penalty for 'dangerous and irresponsible riding' during FP2, when he held up the likes of Razgatlioglu.

