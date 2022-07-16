2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Qualifying Results
Superpole qualifying results from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|1:26.080s
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.273s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+0.426s
|4
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.434s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.656s
|6
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.931s
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+0.958s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.020s
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+1.111s
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.126s
|11
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Team Goeleven
|+1.256s
|12
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1.310s
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha
|+1.590s
|14
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.631s
|15
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Racing
|+1.726s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.781s
|17
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+1.849s
|18
|Illia Mykhalchyk
|UKR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.877s
|19
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+1.945s
|20
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.968s
|21
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+2.061s
|22
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing
|+2.298s
|23
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+2.537s
|24
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha
|+2.855s
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|+2.931s
|26
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+2.952s
Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap records:
Best lap:
Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.641s (2017)
Best race lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 27.166s (2019)
Jonathan Rea charges to pole position with a new lap record during qualifying for the 2022 World Superbike round at Donington Park.
Fastest on Friday before slipping to fourth and failing to improve in FP3, Rea reverted to his proven Friday afternoon bike set-up and was happy to let Scott Redding follow as he unleashed his searing speed in the early stages of qualifying.
While Rea continued to improve and confirm pole position, smashing the previous lap record by 0.561s, Redding was knocked from second to fourth (but still under the old lap record) as Alex Lowes made it a Kawasaki one-two and Yamaha's reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the front row.
Alvaro Bautista - who will begin this afternoon's race with a 36-point title lead over Rea and a 79-point advantage over Razgatlioglu - will join Redding and Ducati team-mate Michael Rinaldi on row two.
Honda's Iker Lecuona, FP3 leader Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and Razgatlioglu's team-mate Andrea Locatelli will form row three.
Loris Baz, second in final practice, fell at Turn 1 in the opening minutes of qualifying.
The Frenchman was able to get his BMW back to the pits and some frantic work by the Bonovo team allowed Baz to at least salvage 14th.
Philiip Oettl has a three-place penalty for 'dangerous and irresponsible riding' during FP2, when he held up the likes of Razgatlioglu.