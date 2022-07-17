2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Race Results (2)
Race results (2) from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Superbike Championship.
|2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Race 2 Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|23 laps
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+1.102s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+2.615s
|4
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+5.067s
|5
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+8.256s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+10.114s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+13.422s
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+15.514s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+23.119s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+23.512s
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+23.596s
|12
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Team Goeleven
|+24.142s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+24.896s
|14
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+32.872s
|15
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha
|+33.356s
|16
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+44.719s
|17
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+51.052s
|18
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+52.32s
|19
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing
|+52.457s
|20
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAS
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+57.785s
|21
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+58.338s
|22
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|+1'03.669s
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNF
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Racing
|DNF
|Illia Mykhalchyk
|UKR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|DNF
Reigning World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu achieved his 'dream' of a perfect sweep of Donington Park victories, absorbing a sustained onslaught from Jonathan Rea before pulling clear for victory number three in the final race of the weekend.
Rea's late-race struggles continued when title leader Alvaro Bautista snatched second place, the Ducati rider thus achieving a welcome morale boost by pushing his world championship lead back up to 17-points after losing ground to Rea in the previous pair of races.
Meanwhile, Razgatlioglu is firmly back in the championship hunt, having slashed the deficit to Bautista from 79 to 43-points over the course of the Donington weekend, with seven rounds (and 21 races) still to go.
Once again it was Razgatlioglu from Rea into turn one, while Bautista made a strong start for third and Scott Redding - fresh from his first BMW podium in the Superpole race - wrestling his way past Michael Rinaldi for fourth.
Struggling for a set-up in the heat, Rea had been unable to attack Razgatlioglu in the previous two encounters.
But the Ulsterman came out swinging in the final outing - his intentions immediately clear by drawing alongside Razgatlioglu into the Fogarty Esses, forcing the Turkish star to use all his braking prowess to maintain the lead.
The #65 sliced past the Yamaha on the exit of the Esses next time around, but Razgatlioglu held firm at the Melbourne Loop - all of which allowed Bautista to close in on the duo.
Rea's superior pace through Coppice, onto the back straight and into the Esses, continued to be a concern for Razgatlioglu, who was unable to shake off the six-time world champion and forced to make another late braking lunge to maintain his lead at the 'Loop.
But with 16 laps to go Rea also had Bautista to consider, the Ducati rider now within striking distance - with Redding, Rinaldi and Lowes disputing fourth to sixth not far behind.
Razgatlioglu's valiant defence began to pay off with 10 laps remaining, when the world champion finally began chiselling a few tenths away from Rea.
That soon turned into a 1.2s lead, with Bautista - who feared his toughest weekend of the season on the Panigale even before crashing out of race one and injuring his hand - then demoting a fading Rea to third with just over four laps to go.
Bautista's team-mate Rinaldi was also not far from Rea as the chequered flag waved, while earlier podium finishers Redding and Lowes completed the top six.
BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie, demoted five places on the grid for hitting the back of Xavi Vierge in the Superpole race, finished 15th.