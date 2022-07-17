2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Race 2 Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha with Brixx 23 laps 2 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +1.102s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +2.615s 4 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +5.067s 5 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad Team +8.256s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +10.114s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +13.422s 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha with Brixx +15.514s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +23.119s 10 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +23.512s 11 Garrett Gerloff USA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +23.596s 12 Philipp Oettl GER Team Goeleven +24.142s 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +24.896s 14 Lucas Mahias FRA Kawasaki Puccetti +32.872s 15 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +33.356s 16 Luca Bernardi SMR BARNI Spark Racing Team +44.719s 17 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Racing Honda Team +51.052s 18 Kohta Nozane JPN GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +52.32s 19 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing +52.457s 20 Hafizh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing Honda Team +57.785s 21 Roberto Tamburini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing Team +58.338s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura +1'03.669s Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW DNF Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Racing DNF Illia Mykhalchyk UKR BMW Motorrad Team DNF

Reigning World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu achieved his 'dream' of a perfect sweep of Donington Park victories, absorbing a sustained onslaught from Jonathan Rea before pulling clear for victory number three in the final race of the weekend.

Rea's late-race struggles continued when title leader Alvaro Bautista snatched second place, the Ducati rider thus achieving a welcome morale boost by pushing his world championship lead back up to 17-points after losing ground to Rea in the previous pair of races.

Meanwhile, Razgatlioglu is firmly back in the championship hunt, having slashed the deficit to Bautista from 79 to 43-points over the course of the Donington weekend, with seven rounds (and 21 races) still to go.

Once again it was Razgatlioglu from Rea into turn one, while Bautista made a strong start for third and Scott Redding - fresh from his first BMW podium in the Superpole race - wrestling his way past Michael Rinaldi for fourth.

Struggling for a set-up in the heat, Rea had been unable to attack Razgatlioglu in the previous two encounters.

But the Ulsterman came out swinging in the final outing - his intentions immediately clear by drawing alongside Razgatlioglu into the Fogarty Esses, forcing the Turkish star to use all his braking prowess to maintain the lead.

The #65 sliced past the Yamaha on the exit of the Esses next time around, but Razgatlioglu held firm at the Melbourne Loop - all of which allowed Bautista to close in on the duo.

Rea's superior pace through Coppice, onto the back straight and into the Esses, continued to be a concern for Razgatlioglu, who was unable to shake off the six-time world champion and forced to make another late braking lunge to maintain his lead at the 'Loop.

But with 16 laps to go Rea also had Bautista to consider, the Ducati rider now within striking distance - with Redding, Rinaldi and Lowes disputing fourth to sixth not far behind.

Razgatlioglu's valiant defence began to pay off with 10 laps remaining, when the world champion finally began chiselling a few tenths away from Rea.

That soon turned into a 1.2s lead, with Bautista - who feared his toughest weekend of the season on the Panigale even before crashing out of race one and injuring his hand - then demoting a fading Rea to third with just over four laps to go.

Bautista's team-mate Rinaldi was also not far from Rea as the chequered flag waved, while earlier podium finishers Redding and Lowes completed the top six.

BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie, demoted five places on the grid for hitting the back of Xavi Vierge in the Superpole race, finished 15th.