2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice Results (2)
Results from Free Practice 2, round six of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at the Autodrom Most.
Toprak Razgatlioglu blitzes the Most World Superbike lap record to finish fastest on day-one from Scott Redding.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|1:31.506s
|2
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.277s
|3
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.314s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.365s
|5
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.533s
|6
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.533s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.596s
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.792s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.017s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.130s
|11
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.391s
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.438s
|13
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.667s
|14
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.725s
|15
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+1.860s
|16
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.904s
|17
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+2.072s
|18
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.279s
|19
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.428s
|20
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+2.435s
|21
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.473s
|22
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.619s
|23
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.826s
|24
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+3.018s
|25
|Michal Presek
|CZE
|Rohac & Fetja Motoracing
|+4.357s
Following a five minute delay to FP2, Jonathan Rea, who was fastest in FP1 made an early mistake heading into turn one which saw him run off-track.
Setting the pace early on was BMW’s Scott Redding as the British rider went two tenths clear of Rea.
Improving again on his third flying lap, Redding managed to go two tenths clear of his fastest time from FP1. The same couldn’t be said for Honda’s Iker Lecuona as the former MotoGP rider suffered a big highside at turn eight.
Lecuona, who is set to take part in next weekend’s Suzuka 8 hour race for the first time in his career, was seventh at the time of his fall.
Continuing his impressive form of FP1, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was again proving to be Ducati’s fastest rider as he went quickest.
However, the Italian was quickly replaced atop the leaderboard as Redding bit straight back with a time of 1:32.214s, while Alvaro Bautista moved up to third.
Over a tenth down with sector four left to be completed, a sector that was proving difficult for Bautista in FP1, the championship leader’s next flying lap ended in fine style as he found enough time to overhaul Redding and Rinaldi.
Making it two crashes for Honda, Hafizh Syahrin went down at turn one in what was also his first fall of the weekend.
Despite posting three fastest sectors, Razgatlioglu stayed close to three tenths down on Bautista’s time after losing time in sector four.
As lap times continued to get faster, Rinaldi bolted back to the top of the leaderboard, while Rea and Razgatlioglu also improved but were unable to move up the order.
Although the Ducatis of Rinaldi and Bautista were proving difficult to match in the final sector, Redding was the first to convert an impressive early part of the lap into P1. The BMW rider held on by just 0.057s after nearly losing three tenths to Rinaldi.
With just ten minutes remaining of FP2, Rinaldi set a blistering time of 1:31.820s - the fastest time of the weekend to that point, while also helping Loris Baz jump up to second after the Bonovo BMW rider positioned himself directly behind the Italian.
There was a late fall for Ryan Vickers after the BSB rider lost the front of his Pedercini Kawasaki machine [sector three].
Rinaldi’s fastest lap of the day was then shattered with five minutes to go as Razgatlioglu set a new outright lap record, courtesy of a 1:31.506s.
Most World Superbike Records
Fastest ever lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:31.996s (2021)
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati
Rea gets the better of Razgatlioglu in Most World Superbike FP1
Starting his second run of the session, Razgatlioglu was on course for another storming lap as he went two tenths faster than Rinaldi in sector two alone.
The Turkish star kept hold of his advantage through sectors three and four to set a 1:32.092s - +0.289s clear of the Ducati rider.
Continuing his stunning pace out front, Razgatlioglu then set back-to-back laps that were within a tenth of his fastest time.
As Rea reduced Razgatlioglu’s lead to under half a tenth, the Pata Yamaha rider responded once again by setting the first sub 1m 32s lap of the weekend.
Not to be denied, Rea delivered a brilliant sector four on his penultimate lap in order to narrowly move ahead of Razgatlioglu.
FP1 saw WorldSBK debuts for Ryan Vickers (Pedercini Kawasaki) and Michal Prasek (Rohac & Fetja Motoracing), while Peter Hickman was making his first appearance for the official BMW WorldSBK team in place of the injured Michael Van Der Mark.
Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1
14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2
Saturday
08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3
10:10-10:25 Superpole
13:00 Race 1
Sunday
08:00-08:15 Warm-up
10:00 Superpole Race
13:00 Race 2