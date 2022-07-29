Toprak Razgatlioglu blitzes the Most World Superbike lap record to finish fastest on day-one from Scott Redding.

2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1:31.506s 2 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.277s 3 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.314s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.365s 5 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.533s 6 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.533s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.596s 8 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.792s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.017s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.130s 11 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.391s 12 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.438s 13 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.667s 14 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.725s 15 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +1.860s 16 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.904s 17 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +2.072s 18 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.279s 19 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.428s 20 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +2.435s 21 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.473s 22 Peter Hickman GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.619s 23 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.826s 24 Ryan Vickers GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +3.018s 25 Michal Presek CZE Rohac & Fetja Motoracing +4.357s

Following a five minute delay to FP2, Jonathan Rea, who was fastest in FP1 made an early mistake heading into turn one which saw him run off-track.

Setting the pace early on was BMW’s Scott Redding as the British rider went two tenths clear of Rea.

Improving again on his third flying lap, Redding managed to go two tenths clear of his fastest time from FP1. The same couldn’t be said for Honda’s Iker Lecuona as the former MotoGP rider suffered a big highside at turn eight.

Lecuona, who is set to take part in next weekend’s Suzuka 8 hour race for the first time in his career, was seventh at the time of his fall.

Continuing his impressive form of FP1, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was again proving to be Ducati’s fastest rider as he went quickest.

However, the Italian was quickly replaced atop the leaderboard as Redding bit straight back with a time of 1:32.214s, while Alvaro Bautista moved up to third.

Over a tenth down with sector four left to be completed, a sector that was proving difficult for Bautista in FP1, the championship leader’s next flying lap ended in fine style as he found enough time to overhaul Redding and Rinaldi.

Making it two crashes for Honda, Hafizh Syahrin went down at turn one in what was also his first fall of the weekend.

Despite posting three fastest sectors, Razgatlioglu stayed close to three tenths down on Bautista’s time after losing time in sector four.

As lap times continued to get faster, Rinaldi bolted back to the top of the leaderboard, while Rea and Razgatlioglu also improved but were unable to move up the order.

Although the Ducatis of Rinaldi and Bautista were proving difficult to match in the final sector, Redding was the first to convert an impressive early part of the lap into P1. The BMW rider held on by just 0.057s after nearly losing three tenths to Rinaldi.

With just ten minutes remaining of FP2, Rinaldi set a blistering time of 1:31.820s - the fastest time of the weekend to that point, while also helping Loris Baz jump up to second after the Bonovo BMW rider positioned himself directly behind the Italian.

There was a late fall for Ryan Vickers after the BSB rider lost the front of his Pedercini Kawasaki machine [sector three].

Rinaldi’s fastest lap of the day was then shattered with five minutes to go as Razgatlioglu set a new outright lap record, courtesy of a 1:31.506s.

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:31.996s (2021)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Starting his second run of the session, Razgatlioglu was on course for another storming lap as he went two tenths faster than Rinaldi in sector two alone.

The Turkish star kept hold of his advantage through sectors three and four to set a 1:32.092s - +0.289s clear of the Ducati rider.

Continuing his stunning pace out front, Razgatlioglu then set back-to-back laps that were within a tenth of his fastest time.

As Rea reduced Razgatlioglu’s lead to under half a tenth, the Pata Yamaha rider responded once again by setting the first sub 1m 32s lap of the weekend.

Not to be denied, Rea delivered a brilliant sector four on his penultimate lap in order to narrowly move ahead of Razgatlioglu.

FP1 saw WorldSBK debuts for Ryan Vickers (Pedercini Kawasaki) and Michal Prasek (Rohac & Fetja Motoracing), while Peter Hickman was making his first appearance for the official BMW WorldSBK team in place of the injured Michael Van Der Mark.

Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2

Saturday

08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 Superpole

13:00 Race 1

Sunday

08:00-08:15 Warm-up

10:00 Superpole Race

13:00 Race 2