2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Superpole Results
Results from Superpole, round six of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at the Autodrom Most.
Jonathan Rea smashes the Most World Superbike lap record to claim a dominant pole position, his third of the 2022 season.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|1:30.947s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.330s
|3
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.559s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.620s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.675s
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.680s
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.737s
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.771s
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.104s
|10
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.325s
|11
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.335s
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.412s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.420s
|14
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+1.449s
|15
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+1.508s
|16
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.554s
|17
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.097s
|18
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+2.319s
|19
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.339s
|20
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.350s
|21
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.426s
|22
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.509s
|23
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.534s
|24
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+3.102s
|25
|Michal Presek
|CZE
|Rohac & Fetja Motoracing
|+4.189s
Fastest in FP3, Bautista started his opening lap of Superpole with a surprisingly large group of riders in hot pursuit.
Despite having ten-plus riders behind him, Bautista remained unnerved as he began to pull clear. A time of 1:32.608s saw Bautista momentarily go quickest, however, Toprak Razgatlioglu blasted to the top of the leaderboard with a 1:31.578s.
Content with his opening lap, Razgatlioglu returned to pit lane immediately as Jonathan Rea, who moved up to second with his first lap and Bautista continued on.
Out of sync with the rest of the WorldSBK grid, Scott Redding began his first flying lap with just over seven minutes remaining. The BMW rider went third fastest, however, the rider with the pace was Bautista as the Spaniard took over provisional pole by +0.011s.
After suffering a moment in sector two at the beginning of his second run, Rea then regrouped in order to set a new all-time lap record.
Razgatlioglu set a time of 1:31.277s, and although a new lap record at the time, Rea blitzed that time by over three tenths.
With the top three in the championship looking set to complete the front row, Michael Ruben Rinaldi shocked his team-mate by jumping up to third in the dying seconds.
Most World Superbike Records
Fastest ever lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.506s (2022)
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati
Alvaro Bautista was the man to beat in tricky conditions after the Ducati rider topped FP3 by over eight tenths from Axel Bassani.
After finishing fastest in FP1, Jonathan Rea could only manage fifth on Friday’s combined times after failing to improve during the afternoon. Instead it was reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu who took home the spoils thanks to a brilliant new lap record that was set on race tyres.
There were impressive showings from Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi, with the pair finishing second and third, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was fourth fastest.
BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Michal Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark.
Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours.
Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1
14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2
Saturday
08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3
10:10-10:25 Superpole
13:00 Race 1
Sunday
08:00-08:15 Warm-up
10:00 Superpole Race
13:00 Race 2