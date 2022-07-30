2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Superpole Results

WSBK
30 Jul 2022
Jonathan Rea, Czech WorldSBK 29 July

Results from Superpole, round six of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at the Autodrom Most.

Jonathan Rea smashes the Most World Superbike lap record to claim a dominant pole position, his third of the 2022 season. 

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:30.947s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.330s
3Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.559s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.620s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.675s
6Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.680s
7Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.737s
8Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.771s
9Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.104s
10Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.325s
11Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.335s
12Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.412s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.420s
14Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+1.449s
15Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+1.508s
16Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.554s
17Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.097s
18Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+2.319s
19Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.339s
20Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+2.350s
21Peter HickmanGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.426s
22Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+2.509s
23Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+2.534s
24Ryan VickersGBRPedercini Kawasaki+3.102s
25Michal PresekCZERohac & Fetja Motoracing+4.189s

Fastest in FP3, Bautista started his opening lap of Superpole with a surprisingly large group of riders in hot pursuit. 

Despite having ten-plus riders behind him, Bautista remained unnerved as he began to pull clear. A time of 1:32.608s saw Bautista momentarily go quickest, however, Toprak Razgatlioglu blasted to the top of the leaderboard with a 1:31.578s. 

Content with his opening lap, Razgatlioglu returned to pit lane immediately as Jonathan Rea, who moved up to second with his first lap and Bautista continued on. 

Out of sync with the rest of the WorldSBK grid, Scott Redding began his first flying lap with just over seven minutes remaining. The BMW rider went third fastest, however, the rider with the pace was Bautista as the Spaniard took over provisional pole by +0.011s.  

After suffering a moment in sector two at the beginning of his second run, Rea then regrouped in order to set a new all-time lap record.

Razgatlioglu set a time of 1:31.277s, and although a new lap record at the time, Rea blitzed that time by over three tenths. 

With the top three in the championship looking set to complete the front row, Michael Ruben Rinaldi shocked his team-mate by jumping up to third in the dying seconds.

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.506s (2022)

2021 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Alvaro Bautista was the man to beat in tricky conditions after the Ducati rider topped FP3 by over eight tenths from Axel Bassani. 

After finishing fastest in FP1, Jonathan Rea could only manage fifth on Friday’s combined times after failing to improve during the afternoon. Instead it was reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu who took home the spoils thanks to a brilliant new lap record that was set on race tyres. 

There were impressive showings from Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi, with the pair finishing second and third, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was fourth fastest. 

BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Michal Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark. 

Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours. 

Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 

09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1 

14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2 

Saturday 

08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 Superpole

13:00 Race 1

Sunday 

08:00-08:15 Warm-up 

10:00 Superpole Race 

13:00 Race 2

 