Jonathan Rea smashes the Most World Superbike lap record to claim a dominant pole position, his third of the 2022 season.

2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:30.947s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.330s 3 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.559s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.620s 5 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.675s 6 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.680s 7 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.737s 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.771s 9 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.104s 10 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.325s 11 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.335s 12 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.412s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.420s 14 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.449s 15 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +1.508s 16 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.554s 17 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.097s 18 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +2.319s 19 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.339s 20 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +2.350s 21 Peter Hickman GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.426s 22 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.509s 23 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.534s 24 Ryan Vickers GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +3.102s 25 Michal Presek CZE Rohac & Fetja Motoracing +4.189s

Fastest in FP3, Bautista started his opening lap of Superpole with a surprisingly large group of riders in hot pursuit.

Despite having ten-plus riders behind him, Bautista remained unnerved as he began to pull clear. A time of 1:32.608s saw Bautista momentarily go quickest, however, Toprak Razgatlioglu blasted to the top of the leaderboard with a 1:31.578s.

Content with his opening lap, Razgatlioglu returned to pit lane immediately as Jonathan Rea, who moved up to second with his first lap and Bautista continued on.

Out of sync with the rest of the WorldSBK grid, Scott Redding began his first flying lap with just over seven minutes remaining. The BMW rider went third fastest, however, the rider with the pace was Bautista as the Spaniard took over provisional pole by +0.011s.

After suffering a moment in sector two at the beginning of his second run, Rea then regrouped in order to set a new all-time lap record.

Razgatlioglu set a time of 1:31.277s, and although a new lap record at the time, Rea blitzed that time by over three tenths.

With the top three in the championship looking set to complete the front row, Michael Ruben Rinaldi shocked his team-mate by jumping up to third in the dying seconds.

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.506s (2022)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Alvaro Bautista was the man to beat in tricky conditions after the Ducati rider topped FP3 by over eight tenths from Axel Bassani.

After finishing fastest in FP1, Jonathan Rea could only manage fifth on Friday’s combined times after failing to improve during the afternoon. Instead it was reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu who took home the spoils thanks to a brilliant new lap record that was set on race tyres.

There were impressive showings from Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi, with the pair finishing second and third, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was fourth fastest.

BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Michal Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark.

Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours.

Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2

Saturday

08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 Superpole

13:00 Race 1

Sunday

08:00-08:15 Warm-up

10:00 Superpole Race

13:00 Race 2