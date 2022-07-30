2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Race Results (1)
Results from race 1, round six of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at the Autodrom Most.
Alvaro Bautista claims Ducati's 1000th World Superbike podium after winning an enthralling race one in Most.
|2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Race Results (1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|22 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+2.109s
|3
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.603s
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+2.718s
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+7.951s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+9.105s
|7
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+12.181s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+12.435s
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+13.028s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+13.119s
|11
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+17.379s
|12
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+26.361s
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+27.364s
|14
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+31.278s
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+37.260s
|16
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+50.854s
|17
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+51.431s
|18
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+53.058s
|19
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+58.942s
|20
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+1'03.366s
|21
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1'03.407
|22
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1'05.450s
|23
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+1'06797s
|24
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|DNF
|25
|Michal Presek
|CZE
|Rohac & Fetja Motoracing
|DNF
A brilliant start from Toprak Razgatlioglu saw him take the lead from Jonathan Rea off the start, with the six-time Superbike champion instead coming under pressure from both Aruba.it Ducati riders.
Making an equally good start as his team-mate was Andrea Locatelli, with the Pata Yamaha rider getting ahead of Rinaldi for P4 [turn two].
However, a mistake from the Italian just three corners later resulted in Locatelli running off-track at turn five, thus dropping him back down to sixth.
While it appeared as though Razgatlioglu and Rea were beginning to drop Bautista in the early stages, the Spaniard began to improve his pace on lap four as he closed back in on Rea.
As Razgatlioglu and Rea started to fight for the lead on lap six - Rea took the lead at turn 15 before the Pata Yamaha rider came back at the Kawasaki rider at turn 18.
Unable to keep a tight line on the exit of turn 18, Razgatlioglu was again overtaken one corner later by Rea before Bautista applied pressure on both riders heading into turn one. Last of the late brakers, Razgatlioglu came from miles back to overhaul both Bautista and Rea.
Rea again took the lead on lap seven [turn 15] but this time he was able to keep Razgatlioglu behind for the remainder of the lap.
Continuing to present a challenge on the start-finish straight, Bautista was getting alongside the two leaders more often than not, however, Razgatlioglu and Rea were proving to be too strong on the brakes.
With rain beginning to fall, Razgatlioglu quickly went from first to third as Rea regained the lead from Bautista.
Moments after taking second off Razgatlioglu, Bautista claimed the lead from Rea after breezing past the Kawasaki rider on the start-finish straight. While all this was happening, Scott Redding was rapidly closing on the three leaders.
Clearly the fastest rider on-track, the battle for the lead was now a four-way fight as Redding was clipping at the heels of Razgatlioglu on lap 11.
Keen to avoid losing a podium place to Redding, Razgatlioglu made another stunning move on Rea heading into turn one.
But after losing second spot to Rea once again, Razgatlioglu was then attacked into turn 18 by Redding, with the BMW managing to complete an impressive overtake. A lap later and Redding was now into P2 after making a very late move at turn one on Rea.
Despite doing everything in his power to close in on Bautista, Redding was unable to reduce the Ducati rider’s lead. With a lead of half a second to seven tenths consistently in his favour, Bautista then extended his advantage to nearly a second with three laps remaining.
With Bautista unchallenged heading into the final lap, the battle to watch was for second as Razgatlioglu closed in on Redding after getting through on Rea with three laps remaining.
But just like last year, Razgatlioglu made a late lunge on Redding on the entry to turn 15, pushing the BMW rider off-track in the process.
To no surprise, Redding was left furious with the overtake as the two riders attempted to speak on the cool-down lap.
Most World Superbike Records
Fastest ever lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.506s (2022)
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati
For the second time in two days the outright lap record at Most was shattered, this time by Jonathan Rea who set the first ever sub 1m31s lap at the Czech circuit en route to pole position in Superpole qualifying.
Alvaro Bautista was the man to beat in tricky conditions after the Ducati rider topped FP3 by over eight tenths from Axel Bassani.
After finishing fastest in FP1, Jonathan Rea could only manage fifth on Friday’s combined times after failing to improve during the afternoon. Instead it was reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu who took home the spoils thanks to a brilliant new lap record that was set on race tyres.
There were impressive showings from Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi, with the pair finishing second and third, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was fourth fastest.
BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark.
Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours.
Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1
14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2
Saturday
08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3
10:10-10:25 Superpole
13:00 Race 1
Sunday
08:00-08:15 Warm-up
10:00 Superpole Race
13:00 Race 2