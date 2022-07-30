Alvaro Bautista claims Ducati's 1000th World Superbike podium after winning an enthralling race one in Most.

2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 22 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +2.109s 3 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.603s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +2.718s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +7.951s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +9.105s 7 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +12.181s 8 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +12.435s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +13.028s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +13.119s 11 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +17.379s 12 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +26.361s 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +27.364s 14 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +31.278s 15 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +37.260s 16 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +50.854s 17 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +51.431s 18 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +53.058s 19 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +58.942s 20 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +1'03.366s 21 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1'03.407 22 Peter Hickman GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1'05.450s 23 Ryan Vickers GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +1'06797s 24 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing DNF 25 Michal Presek CZE Rohac & Fetja Motoracing DNF

A brilliant start from Toprak Razgatlioglu saw him take the lead from Jonathan Rea off the start, with the six-time Superbike champion instead coming under pressure from both Aruba.it Ducati riders.

Making an equally good start as his team-mate was Andrea Locatelli, with the Pata Yamaha rider getting ahead of Rinaldi for P4 [turn two].

However, a mistake from the Italian just three corners later resulted in Locatelli running off-track at turn five, thus dropping him back down to sixth.

While it appeared as though Razgatlioglu and Rea were beginning to drop Bautista in the early stages, the Spaniard began to improve his pace on lap four as he closed back in on Rea.

As Razgatlioglu and Rea started to fight for the lead on lap six - Rea took the lead at turn 15 before the Pata Yamaha rider came back at the Kawasaki rider at turn 18.

Unable to keep a tight line on the exit of turn 18, Razgatlioglu was again overtaken one corner later by Rea before Bautista applied pressure on both riders heading into turn one. Last of the late brakers, Razgatlioglu came from miles back to overhaul both Bautista and Rea.

Rea again took the lead on lap seven [turn 15] but this time he was able to keep Razgatlioglu behind for the remainder of the lap.

Continuing to present a challenge on the start-finish straight, Bautista was getting alongside the two leaders more often than not, however, Razgatlioglu and Rea were proving to be too strong on the brakes.

With rain beginning to fall, Razgatlioglu quickly went from first to third as Rea regained the lead from Bautista.

Moments after taking second off Razgatlioglu, Bautista claimed the lead from Rea after breezing past the Kawasaki rider on the start-finish straight. While all this was happening, Scott Redding was rapidly closing on the three leaders.

Clearly the fastest rider on-track, the battle for the lead was now a four-way fight as Redding was clipping at the heels of Razgatlioglu on lap 11.

Keen to avoid losing a podium place to Redding, Razgatlioglu made another stunning move on Rea heading into turn one.

But after losing second spot to Rea once again, Razgatlioglu was then attacked into turn 18 by Redding, with the BMW managing to complete an impressive overtake. A lap later and Redding was now into P2 after making a very late move at turn one on Rea.

Despite doing everything in his power to close in on Bautista, Redding was unable to reduce the Ducati rider’s lead. With a lead of half a second to seven tenths consistently in his favour, Bautista then extended his advantage to nearly a second with three laps remaining.

With Bautista unchallenged heading into the final lap, the battle to watch was for second as Razgatlioglu closed in on Redding after getting through on Rea with three laps remaining.

But just like last year, Razgatlioglu made a late lunge on Redding on the entry to turn 15, pushing the BMW rider off-track in the process.

To no surprise, Redding was left furious with the overtake as the two riders attempted to speak on the cool-down lap.

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.506s (2022)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

For the second time in two days the outright lap record at Most was shattered, this time by Jonathan Rea who set the first ever sub 1m31s lap at the Czech circuit en route to pole position in Superpole qualifying.

Alvaro Bautista was the man to beat in tricky conditions after the Ducati rider topped FP3 by over eight tenths from Axel Bassani.

After finishing fastest in FP1, Jonathan Rea could only manage fifth on Friday’s combined times after failing to improve during the afternoon. Instead it was reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu who took home the spoils thanks to a brilliant new lap record that was set on race tyres.

There were impressive showings from Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi, with the pair finishing second and third, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was fourth fastest.

BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark.

Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours.

Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2

Saturday

08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 Superpole

13:00 Race 1

Sunday

08:00-08:15 Warm-up

10:00 Superpole Race

13:00 Race 2