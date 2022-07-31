2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Superpole Race Results

WSBK
31 Jul 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Czech WorldSBK 31 July

Results from the Superpole race, round six of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at the Autodrom Most.

Toprak Razgatlioglu wins another World Superbike classic after getting the better of Jonathan Rea on the last lap in Most.

2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK10 Laps
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+2.327s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+3.406s
4Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+4.679s
5Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+7.127s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+8.328s
7Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+8.479s
8Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+10.308s
9Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+10.506s
10Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+14.540s
11Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+14.634s
12Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+14.760s
13Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+15.271s
14Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+18.008s
15Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+24.394s
16Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+24.574s
17Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+24.891s
18Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+26.956s
19Peter HickmanGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+28.649s
20Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+35.860s
21Michal PresekCZERohac & Fetja Motoracing+57.426s
22Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing KawasakiDNF
23Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport YamahaDNF
24Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF
25Ryan VickersGBRPedercini KawasakiDNF

In a repeat of race one Razgatlioglu took the lead from Rea off the line, while Bautista also challenged the Kawasaki rider heading into turn one.

Able to edge ahead under braking, Rea remained second as Michael Ruben Rinaldi also made a solid start aboard his Panigale V4 R. 

Using the preferred SCX rear tyre for the 10-lap sprint, Razgatlioglu and Rea were attempting to break clear of Bautista who was instead coming under pressure from team-mate Rinaldi. 

Reacting to your UNPOPULAR MotoGP opinions | Crash.net MotoGP

But with Bautista proving to be especially strong in sectors three and four, the championship leader was managing to stay in touch. 

As Razgatlioglu began to break clear of Rea, Ryan Vickers suffered a crash on lap four. Moments later and Alex Lowes was next to crash out [turn 10]. 

With the pace continuing to improve at the front, Bautista was quickly dropped by Razgatlioglu, who himself was a second clear of Rea.

A superb lap seven saw Rea rapidly close in on Razgatlioglu, however, signs were there that the six-time world champion was on the limit as he nearly lost the rear at turn six. 

Still, Rea continued to close the gap as a move for the lead appeared imminent. That’s exactly what happened with three laps remaining as Rea took the lead for the first time. But in typical Razgatlioglu fashion, the Pata Yamaha rider regained the lead heading into turn one. 

After exchanging positions at the beginning of the final lap, drama then followed heading into turn 15 - Rea was able to generate great drive heading into the right-hander, but with Razgatlioglu aware that a move was coming he defended the inside.

Despite that, Rea attempted to make the move stick which in-turn resulted in the Kawasaki rider clipping Razgatlioglu who dangled his right leg before running off-track and into the gravel. Luckily for the Northern Irishman he was able to stay aboard his ZX10-RR and keep ahead of Bautista. 

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s (2022)

2021 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Bautista wins Most World Superbike race one

While Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea were the expected challengers for victory, which was the case for much of the race, it was Bautista who came through to ultimately dominate at Most. 

Able to stay in touch during the early laps, Bautista got faster and faster as the race developed before back-to-back overtakes on Razgatlioglu and Rea saw him take the lead. 

Bautista had to contend with pressure from Scott Redding, who like Bautista got stronger as the 22 lap race unfolded. His seventh win of the 2022 campaign, Bautista now leads the championship by 29 points.

Following Saturday’s race one it was announced that current Bonovo Action BMW rider Eugene Laverty will take up a co-owner and rider coach role with the team. It means the former MotoGP rider will bring an end to his WorldSBK career that lasted a total of ten seasons. 

BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark. 

Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours. 

Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 

09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1 

14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2 

Saturday 

08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 Superpole

13:00 Race 1

Sunday 

08:00-08:15 Warm-up 

10:00 Superpole Race 

13:00 Race 2

 