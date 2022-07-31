2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Superpole Race Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu wins another World Superbike classic after getting the better of Jonathan Rea on the last lap in Most.

In a repeat of race one Razgatlioglu took the lead from Rea off the line, while Bautista also challenged the Kawasaki rider heading into turn one.

Able to edge ahead under braking, Rea remained second as Michael Ruben Rinaldi also made a solid start aboard his Panigale V4 R.

Using the preferred SCX rear tyre for the 10-lap sprint, Razgatlioglu and Rea were attempting to break clear of Bautista who was instead coming under pressure from team-mate Rinaldi.

But with Bautista proving to be especially strong in sectors three and four, the championship leader was managing to stay in touch.

As Razgatlioglu began to break clear of Rea, Ryan Vickers suffered a crash on lap four. Moments later and Alex Lowes was next to crash out [turn 10].

With the pace continuing to improve at the front, Bautista was quickly dropped by Razgatlioglu, who himself was a second clear of Rea.

A superb lap seven saw Rea rapidly close in on Razgatlioglu, however, signs were there that the six-time world champion was on the limit as he nearly lost the rear at turn six.

Still, Rea continued to close the gap as a move for the lead appeared imminent. That’s exactly what happened with three laps remaining as Rea took the lead for the first time. But in typical Razgatlioglu fashion, the Pata Yamaha rider regained the lead heading into turn one.

After exchanging positions at the beginning of the final lap, drama then followed heading into turn 15 - Rea was able to generate great drive heading into the right-hander, but with Razgatlioglu aware that a move was coming he defended the inside.

Despite that, Rea attempted to make the move stick which in-turn resulted in the Kawasaki rider clipping Razgatlioglu who dangled his right leg before running off-track and into the gravel. Luckily for the Northern Irishman he was able to stay aboard his ZX10-RR and keep ahead of Bautista.

Following Saturday’s race one it was announced that current Bonovo Action BMW rider Eugene Laverty will take up a co-owner and rider coach role with the team. It means the former MotoGP rider will bring an end to his WorldSBK career that lasted a total of ten seasons.

BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark.

Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours.

