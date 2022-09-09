France WorldSBK results: Alex Lowes fastest in rain-hit FP1

As rain began to fall with less than five minutes of FP1 in the books, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who admitted news regarding his WorldSBK future will come after the French round, crashed at turn five.

Prior to that, reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu had a scare on the approach to the final chicane but still managed to come across the line fastest before Alex Lowes went to the top of the leaderboard.

Much heavier rain followed on the next lap which resulted in every rider returning to pit lane.

Despite bright sunshine soon breaking through, the Magny-Cours circuit was taking a long time to dry before Rinaldi braved the conditions with 18 minutes to go.

The Italian was then joined on-track by team-mate and championship leader Alvaro Bautista.

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:39.107s 2 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.270s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.326s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.999s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.318s 6 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.638s 7 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +2.113s 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.147s 9 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.325s 10 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +2.949s 11 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +3.498s 12 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +3.823s 13 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +4.198s 14 Oscar Gutierrez SPA Pedercini Kawasaki +5.000s 15 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +5.580s 16 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +6.654s 17 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +8.109s 18 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +9.551s 19 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +11.747s 20 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +16.867s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +17.097s 22 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW No Time Set 23 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW No Time Set 24 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team No Time Set

Although not the conditions riders would have wanted, the wet track provided a chance for much of the field to test Pirelli’s new wet front tyre.

One of those was Jonathan Rea who failed to set a lap time in dry conditions, thus resulting in the Kawasaki rider being way down the order.

Joining Rinaldi in crashing at turn five, Andrea Locatelli lost the front-end of his Yamaha R1 at the right-hander.

Magny-Cours WorldSBK records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

There was early drama for home favourite Lucas Mahias as the former 2017 WorldSSP champion pulled off-track with a technical issue aboard his Puccetti Kawasaki.

