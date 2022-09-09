France WorldSBK results: Alex Lowes fastest in rain-hit FP1

Results from Free Practice 1, round seven of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Magny-Cours, France.

As rain began to fall with less than five minutes of FP1 in the books, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who admitted news regarding his WorldSBK future will come after the French round, crashed at turn five. 

Prior to that, reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu had a scare on the approach to the final chicane but still managed to come across the line fastest before Alex Lowes went to the top of the leaderboard. 

Much heavier rain followed on the next lap which resulted in every rider returning to pit lane. 

Despite bright sunshine soon breaking through, the Magny-Cours circuit was taking a long time to dry before Rinaldi braved the conditions with 18 minutes to go.

The Italian was then joined on-track by team-mate and championship leader Alvaro Bautista

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Free Practice Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:39.107s
2Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.270s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.326s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.999s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+1.318s
6Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.638s
7Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+2.113s
8Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.147s
9Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.325s
10Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+2.949s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+3.498s
12Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+3.823s
13Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+4.198s
14Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini Kawasaki+5.000s
15Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+5.580s
16Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+6.654s
17Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+8.109s
18Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+9.551s
19Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+11.747s
20Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+16.867s
21Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+17.097s
22Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMWNo Time Set
23Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMWNo Time Set
24Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamNo Time Set

Although not the conditions riders would have wanted, the wet track provided a chance for much of the field to test Pirelli’s new wet front tyre. 

One of those was Jonathan Rea who failed to set a lap time in dry conditions, thus resulting in the Kawasaki rider being way down the order. 

Joining Rinaldi in crashing at turn five, Andrea Locatelli lost the front-end of his Yamaha R1 at the right-hander.  

Magny-Cours WorldSBK records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021) 

2021 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

There was early drama for home favourite Lucas Mahias as the former 2017 WorldSSP champion pulled off-track with a technical issue aboard his Puccetti Kawasaki. 

Magny-Cours WorldSBK Weekend Schedule 

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45 

Saturday 

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25 

Race 1: 13:00 

Sunday 

Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15

Race 2: 13:00

 