France WorldSBK Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins from Alvaro Bautista

11 Sep 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, French WorldSBK, 11 September

Results from the Superpole Race, round seven of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Magny-Cours, France.

Toprak Razgatlioglu gets back to winning ways as he fights off Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea during the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Magny-Cours.

Hoping to avoid a repeat of race one when he lost positions to Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding, Rea did just that as kept the lead into turn one before coming under pressure from a very fast starting Bautista. 

Fastest in morning Warm-up by over eight tenths, Razgatlioglu made a rare mistake off the line and dropped from second to fourth before arriving at turn one.

With most of the field using the more favoured SC0 race tyre, both factory Honda riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge instead opted for pure performance in the early laps as they chose the SCX option. 

Using the Ducati’s incredible top speed advantage, Bautista wasted no time taking the lead from Rea on the run to turn five.

Looking to re-join the battle for first place, Razgatlioglu made his way back in the podium places after getting through on Redding at turn 15. 

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK10 Laps
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.891s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+2.040s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+3.983s
5Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+5.019s
6Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+5.690s
7Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+6.713s
8Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+11.797s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+12.194s
10Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+13.092s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+13.794s
12Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+14.285s
13Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+14.413s
14Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+16.345s
15Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+23.491s
16Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+25.030s
17Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+26.046s
18Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+28.588s
19Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+28.675s
20Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+28.837s
21Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+29.338s
22Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini Kawasaki+29.476s
23Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+34.839s
24Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBKDNF

As Rea looked to set up a move for the lead, Razgatlioglu instead pinched second place away from him before an immediate response came from the Kawasaki rider at turn 12.

However, Razgatlioglu was not to be denied as he made the move stick at turn 15 before turning his attention to race leader Bautista.

Further back and Vierge’s difficult weekend came to an end with a crash in sector three.

With just over five laps to go Razgatlioglu took the lead away from Bautista with a brilliant move at turn 14.  

Somewhat surprising given the pace Razgatlioglu seemed to have, Bautista came back at the reigning world champion on lap seven, however, the Spaniard ran slightly wide at turn five which gifted the lead back to the Yamaha rider.

As Bautista sized up another move on Razgatlioglu, contact was then made between the rear of the Yamaha and the front of Bautista’s Ducati which resulted in part of the championship leader’s fairing being broken off. 

The small contact led to Rea getting through on Bautista for second, however, the former MotoGP rider came back at his 2019 rival to get second place. 

Magny-Cours WorldSBK records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021) 

2021 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

2022 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Razgatlioglu's victory sees him take win number seven on the year, putting him one behind Bautista. 

