Iker Lecuona claimed a surprising top spot finish ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi during FP1 at the Catalunya WorldSBK round.

Following their dramatic incident at Magny-Cours, Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea found themselves together on-track with the six-time champion following Bautista.

In order to position himself behind the Ducati rider, Rea made an ambitious move on Scott Redding heading into turn five, with the BMW rider also keen to follow Bautista.

After agreeing to a new deal with Aruba.it Ducati, Rinaldi was the early pacesetter as he led the way from Rea and Bautista.

Then began an exchange between Rea and Bautista as the Kawasaki rider attempted a move at turn ten, before running wide on corner exit which allowed Bautista to get the switchback.

While the majority of the riders headed back into pit lane following their opening stint, Bautista was one of the only riders to keep going as moved ahead of Rea for second spot.

Home favourite Lecuona also showed impressive pace as he jumped ahead of reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu for P4.

2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK 1:41.396s 2 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.535s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.595s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.646s 5 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.717s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.747s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.962s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.287s 9 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.292s 10 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.348s 11 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.487s 12 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.622s 13 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.647s 14 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +2.077s 15 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +2.079s 16 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.198s 17 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.235s 18 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +2.474s 19 Oscar Gutierrez SPA Pedercini Kawasaki +2.496s 20 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +3.008s 21 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +3.034s 22 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +3.262s 23 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +3.529s 24 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing No Time Set

Lecuona’s FP1 session then got even better after moving to the top of the leaderboard by over half a second from Rinaldi.

Clearly in qualifying trim, Lecuona was also 1.6 seconds quicker than team-mate Xavi Vierge.

With the three title contenders and Rinaldi opting out of a time attack run, Lecuona held strong at the top of the timinigsheets, his first time topping a Superbike session.

Superbike Catalunya Records

Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati

Michael Van Der Mark ran into early trouble as a mechanical issue on just his second flying lap meant an early return to pit lane and end of session for the Dutch rider.

In other BMW news, Loris Baz will officially be staying at Bonovo Action BMW, adding yet another name to the 2023 WorldSBK rider line-up.

2022 Superbike Catalunya Weekend Schedule

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race One 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race Two - 13:00