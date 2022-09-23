Catalunya WorldSBK FP1 Results: Iker Lecuona fastest as Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista renew battle

23 Sep 2022
Iker Lecuona, French WorldSBK, 11 September

Results from Free Practice 1, round eight of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Iker Lecuona claimed a surprising top spot finish ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi during FP1 at the Catalunya WorldSBK round. 

Following their dramatic incident at Magny-Cours, Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea found themselves together on-track with the six-time champion following Bautista.

In order to position himself behind the Ducati rider, Rea made an ambitious move on Scott Redding heading into turn five, with the BMW rider also keen to follow Bautista. 

After agreeing to a new deal with Aruba.it Ducati, Rinaldi was the early pacesetter as he led the way from Rea and Bautista.

Then began an exchange between Rea and Bautista as the Kawasaki rider attempted a move at turn ten, before running wide on corner exit which allowed Bautista to get the switchback. 

While the majority of the riders headed back into pit lane following their opening stint, Bautista was one of the only riders to keep going as moved ahead of Rea for second spot.

Home favourite Lecuona also showed impressive pace as he jumped ahead of reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu for P4. 

2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Free Practice Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK1:41.396s
2Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.535s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.595s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.646s
5Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.717s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.747s
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.962s
8Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.287s
9Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1.292s
10Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.348s
11Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.487s
12Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.622s
13Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.647s
14Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+2.077s
15Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+2.079s
16Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.198s
17Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.235s
18Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+2.474s
19Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini Kawasaki+2.496s
20Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+3.008s
21Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+3.034s
22Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+3.262s
23Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+3.529s
24Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda RacingNo Time Set

Lecuona’s FP1 session then got even better after moving to the top of the leaderboard by over half a second from Rinaldi.

Clearly in qualifying trim, Lecuona was also 1.6 seconds quicker than team-mate Xavi Vierge.

With the three title contenders and Rinaldi opting out of a time attack run, Lecuona held strong at the top of the timinigsheets, his first time topping a Superbike session.

Superbike Catalunya Records

Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati 

Michael Van Der Mark ran into early trouble as a mechanical issue on just his second flying lap meant an early return to pit lane and end of session for the Dutch rider.

In other BMW news, Loris Baz will officially be staying at Bonovo Action BMW, adding yet another name to the 2023 WorldSBK rider line-up.

2022 Superbike Catalunya Weekend Schedule

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race One 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race Two - 13:00

 