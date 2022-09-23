Catalunya WorldSBK FP2 Results: Advantage Ducati as Alvaro Bautista finishes fastest

Results from Free Practice 2, round eight of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Alvaro Bautista ends day-one of the Catalan WorldSBK round fastest after narrowly getting the better of Jonathan Rea in FP2. 

After missing out on nearly all of FP1 due to mechanical issues, Michael Van Der Mark enjoyed a much smoother start to FP2.

Setting a hot pace to begin FP2, Bautista was the early pacesetter from fellow Ducati rider Axel Bassani, who was following the championship leader closely. 

But as was the case in FP1, it was Michael Ruben Rinaldi who began showing stronger pace than Bautista in order to go quickest. 

Struggling down in 13th, Toprak Razgatlioglu made a slow start compared to his rivals Bautista and Rea. 

Bautista then responded to Rinaldi’s challenge as he set a time of 1:42.025s which was two tenths quicker than the Italian. 

In the midst of a very difficult 2022 campaign aboard his R1, Christophe Ponsson suffered a crash at turn five with just under half the session complete. 

After returning to pit lane following his opening stint, Razgatlioglu soon found pace as he moved up from 13th to third. 

2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Free Practice Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:42.018s
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.040s
3Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.067s
4Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.103s
5Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.203s
6Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.300s
7Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.459s
8Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.630s
9Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+0.719s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.805s
11Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+0.810s
12Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.826s
13Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.886s
14Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.919s
15Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.030s
16Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+1.212s
17Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.577s
18Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+1.581s
19Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.595s
20Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini Kawasaki+1.906s
21Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+2.161s
22Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+2.263s
23Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.275s
24Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda RacingNo Time Set

Superbike Catalunya Records

Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati 

Like Team HRC team-mate Iker Lecuona this morning - Lecuona ended FP1 fastestXavi Vierge started to make a move up the leaderboard with a third of the session remaining. 

On course to take over at the top, Vierge then lost time on both Bautista and Rinaldi in sector four which resulted in the former Moto2 rider going third. 

A second Yamaha found its way into the gravel when Kohta Nozane crashed at turn ten. 

Late improvements from Rea saw the Kawasaki rider go second +0.033s down on Bautista.

2022 Superbike Catalunya Weekend Schedule

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race One 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race Two - 13:00

 