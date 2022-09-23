Alvaro Bautista ends day-one of the Catalan WorldSBK round fastest after narrowly getting the better of Jonathan Rea in FP2.

After missing out on nearly all of FP1 due to mechanical issues, Michael Van Der Mark enjoyed a much smoother start to FP2.

Setting a hot pace to begin FP2, Bautista was the early pacesetter from fellow Ducati rider Axel Bassani, who was following the championship leader closely.

But as was the case in FP1, it was Michael Ruben Rinaldi who began showing stronger pace than Bautista in order to go quickest.

Struggling down in 13th, Toprak Razgatlioglu made a slow start compared to his rivals Bautista and Rea.

Bautista then responded to Rinaldi’s challenge as he set a time of 1:42.025s which was two tenths quicker than the Italian.

In the midst of a very difficult 2022 campaign aboard his R1, Christophe Ponsson suffered a crash at turn five with just under half the session complete.

After returning to pit lane following his opening stint, Razgatlioglu soon found pace as he moved up from 13th to third.

2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:42.018s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.040s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.067s 4 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.103s 5 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.203s 6 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.300s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.459s 8 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.630s 9 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +0.719s 10 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.805s 11 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +0.810s 12 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.826s 13 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.886s 14 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.919s 15 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.030s 16 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.212s 17 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.577s 18 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +1.581s 19 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.595s 20 Oscar Gutierrez SPA Pedercini Kawasaki +1.906s 21 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +2.161s 22 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.263s 23 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.275s 24 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing No Time Set

Superbike Catalunya Records

Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati

Like Team HRC team-mate Iker Lecuona this morning - Lecuona ended FP1 fastest - Xavi Vierge started to make a move up the leaderboard with a third of the session remaining.

On course to take over at the top, Vierge then lost time on both Bautista and Rinaldi in sector four which resulted in the former Moto2 rider going third.

A second Yamaha found its way into the gravel when Kohta Nozane crashed at turn ten.

Late improvements from Rea saw the Kawasaki rider go second +0.033s down on Bautista.

2022 Superbike Catalunya Weekend Schedule

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race One 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race Two - 13:00