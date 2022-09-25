Catalunya WorldSBK Superpole Race Results: Alvaro Bautista completes home double
Results from the Superpole Race, round eight of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Alvaro Bautista makes it back-to-back WorldSBK wins at Catalunya after another dominant performance in the Superpole race.
Like race one, Bautista made a sensational start from fifth to lead into turn one, however, the same was not true for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who instead lost two positions.
In a surprising turn of events, Alex Lowes made an early move on team-mate Jonathan Rea for P2.
The top three of Bautista, Lowes and Rea were given a huge advantage at the end of lap one after Iker Lecuona and Andrea Locatelli had a coming-together which saw both riders crash and thus split the group up.
After four laps of staying close to Bautista, Lowes slowly started losing ground to the Ducati rider, which in-turn put him into the clutches of Rea.
Further back, Razgatlioglu lost close to one second trying to get through on Michael Ruben Rinaldi.
|2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|10 Laps
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.185s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.377s
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+5.088s
|5
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+9.016s
|6
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+10.506s
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+10.637s
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+10.947s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+14.575s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+14.601s
|11
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+17.326s
|12
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+17.644s
|13
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+19.942s
|14
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+20.672s
|15
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+20.723s
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+20.886s
|17
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+23.918s
|18
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+25.744s
|19
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+25.759s
|20
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+37.666s
|21
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+45.370s
|22
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|23
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|DNF
In the middle of a big group battling for sixth, Axel Bassani had to take avoiding action at turn one after nearly running into the back of Scott Redding. The mistake proved to be a costly one as it dropped the Italian from eighth to 19th.
As Bautista’s lead grew to over one second, the battle to watch was for second as Rea was clser than at any other point with just one lap remaining.
And after getting great drive off the final corner, Rea attacked Lowes in turn one and completed the move.
WorldSBK Catalunya Records
Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
After his lap one incident with Luca Bernardi in race one, Michael Van Der Mark was handed a Long Lap penalty for the Superpole race.
Van Der Mark's day then got even worse as he crashed after nearly running into the back of Kohta Nozane.
2022 WorldSBK Catalunya Weekend Schedule
Sunday
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race - 10:00
Race Two - 13:00