Alvaro Bautista makes it back-to-back WorldSBK wins at Catalunya after another dominant performance in the Superpole race.

Like race one, Bautista made a sensational start from fifth to lead into turn one, however, the same was not true for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who instead lost two positions.

In a surprising turn of events, Alex Lowes made an early move on team-mate Jonathan Rea for P2.

The top three of Bautista, Lowes and Rea were given a huge advantage at the end of lap one after Iker Lecuona and Andrea Locatelli had a coming-together which saw both riders crash and thus split the group up.

After four laps of staying close to Bautista, Lowes slowly started losing ground to the Ducati rider, which in-turn put him into the clutches of Rea.

Further back, Razgatlioglu lost close to one second trying to get through on Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 10 Laps 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.185s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.377s 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +5.088s 5 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +9.016s 6 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +10.506s 7 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +10.637s 8 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +10.947s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +14.575s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +14.601s 11 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +17.326s 12 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +17.644s 13 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +19.942s 14 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +20.672s 15 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +20.723s 16 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +20.886s 17 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +23.918s 18 Oscar Gutierrez SPA Pedercini Kawasaki +25.744s 19 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +25.759s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +37.666s 21 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +45.370s 22 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 23 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK DNF

In the middle of a big group battling for sixth, Axel Bassani had to take avoiding action at turn one after nearly running into the back of Scott Redding. The mistake proved to be a costly one as it dropped the Italian from eighth to 19th.

As Bautista’s lead grew to over one second, the battle to watch was for second as Rea was clser than at any other point with just one lap remaining.

And after getting great drive off the final corner, Rea attacked Lowes in turn one and completed the move.

WorldSBK Catalunya Records

Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

After his lap one incident with Luca Bernardi in race one, Michael Van Der Mark was handed a Long Lap penalty for the Superpole race.

Van Der Mark's day then got even worse as he crashed after nearly running into the back of Kohta Nozane.

2022 WorldSBK Catalunya Weekend Schedule

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race Two - 13:00