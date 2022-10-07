Portimao WorldSBK FP2 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu smokes the chasing pack
Results from Free Practice 2, round nine of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
Toprak Razgatlioglu dominates WorldSBK FP2 in Portimao as Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista complete the top three.
After a small delay due to red flags being shown in the preceding WorldSSP300 FP2 session, WorldSBK FP2 got underway with Alex Lowes setting the fastest time.
Iker Lecuona then went quicker than the Kawasaki rider after setting a time of 1:41.524s, which was his best lap of the weekend to that point while also enough to hold off Rea who jumped in second spot.
Seemingly running into trouble aboard his R1, Razgatlioglu made a quick return to pit lane as Rea went a tenth quicker than Lecuona.
Like Razgatlioglu in FP1, Rea was managing to keep hold on P1 despite being slower in the final sector compared to Lecuona and series leader Bautista.
The Aruba.it Ducati rider, who was beginning to look more and more menacing after a slow start to FP1, then went quicker than Rea by over two tenths, as Lecuona closed in on the six-time world champion for second.
Marvin Fritz suffered a fast crash at the final corner but was unhurt as he got back to his feet immediately.
|2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|1:40.720s
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.476s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.503s
|4
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.576s
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.733s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.919s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.045s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.074s
|9
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.116s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.127s
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.138s
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+1.202s
|13
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.203s
|14
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.346s
|15
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.352s
|16
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.577s
|17
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.593s
|18
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+2.030s
|19
|Jake Gagne
|USA
|Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha
|+2.040s
|20
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+2.224s
|21
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.441s
|22
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+2.609s
|23
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.757s
|24
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|YART Yamaha
|+2.905s
|25
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+3.087s
|26
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+4.905s
With his front brake issues sorted, Razgatlioglu stamped his authority on the Portimao circuit as he went half a second clear of Bautista with his first flying lap.
Despite his stunning time of 1:40.720s, Razgatlioglu was again less than impressed with his Pata Yamaha machine as he returned to pit lane once again.
Out of pit lane for his third stint, Razgatlioglu was off the pace compared to the time he set earlier, instead focusing on race pace.
As Razgatlioglu and Rea exchanged positions during the final few minutes, the pair began to ramp up the pace as they both went red in the first sector before both lost time as the lap went on and therefore failed to improve.
Portimao WorldSBK Records:
Fastest lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:40.219s
2021 Portimao Winners:
Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
FP1 saw Michael Ruben Rinaldi take top spot from Garrett Gerloff as title contenders Razgatlioglu, Rea and Bautista rounded out the top five.
There was just one crasher during the morning session as Puccetti Kawasaki rider Lucas Mahias went down at turn three.
Portimao Weekend Schedule:
Friday
Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15
Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30
Superpole: 11:10-11:25
Race 1: 14:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 09:00-09:15
Superpole Race: 11:00
Race 2: 14:00