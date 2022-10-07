Portimao WorldSBK FP2 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu smokes the chasing pack

Toprak Razgatlioglu dominates WorldSBK FP2 in Portimao as Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista complete the top three.

After a small delay due to red flags being shown in the preceding WorldSSP300 FP2 session, WorldSBK FP2 got underway with Alex Lowes setting the fastest time.

Iker Lecuona then went quicker than the Kawasaki rider after setting a time of 1:41.524s, which was his best lap of the weekend to that point while also enough to hold off Rea who jumped in second spot.

Seemingly running into trouble aboard his R1, Razgatlioglu made a quick return to pit lane as Rea went a tenth quicker than Lecuona.

Like Razgatlioglu in FP1, Rea was managing to keep hold on P1 despite being slower in the final sector compared to Lecuona and series leader Bautista.

The Aruba.it Ducati rider, who was beginning to look more and more menacing after a slow start to FP1, then went quicker than Rea by over two tenths, as Lecuona closed in on the six-time world champion for second.

Marvin Fritz suffered a fast crash at the final corner but was unhurt as he got back to his feet immediately.

2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1:40.720s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.476s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.503s 4 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.576s 5 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.733s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.919s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.045s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.074s 9 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.116s 10 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.127s 11 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.138s 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.202s 13 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.203s 14 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.346s 15 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.352s 16 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.577s 17 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.593s 18 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +2.030s 19 Jake Gagne USA Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha +2.040s 20 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +2.224s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.441s 22 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +2.609s 23 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.757s 24 Marvin Fritz GER YART Yamaha +2.905s 25 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +3.087s 26 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +4.905s

With his front brake issues sorted, Razgatlioglu stamped his authority on the Portimao circuit as he went half a second clear of Bautista with his first flying lap.

Despite his stunning time of 1:40.720s, Razgatlioglu was again less than impressed with his Pata Yamaha machine as he returned to pit lane once again.

Out of pit lane for his third stint, Razgatlioglu was off the pace compared to the time he set earlier, instead focusing on race pace.

As Razgatlioglu and Rea exchanged positions during the final few minutes, the pair began to ramp up the pace as they both went red in the first sector before both lost time as the lap went on and therefore failed to improve.

Portimao WorldSBK Records:

Fastest lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:40.219s

2021 Portimao Winners:

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

FP1 saw Michael Ruben Rinaldi take top spot from Garrett Gerloff as title contenders Razgatlioglu, Rea and Bautista rounded out the top five.

There was just one crasher during the morning session as Puccetti Kawasaki rider Lucas Mahias went down at turn three.

Portimao Weekend Schedule:

Friday

Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15

Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30

Superpole: 11:10-11:25

Race 1: 14:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 09:00-09:15

Superpole Race: 11:00

Race 2: 14:00