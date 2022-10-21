San Juan WorldSBK FP1 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu in rampant form

21 Oct 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Portuguese WorldSBK, 7 October

Results from Free Practice 1, round ten of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at San Juan, Argentina.

Toprak Razgatlioglu dominates the opening practice for the Argentine WorldSBK round in San Juan after leading from start to finish. 

After going seven tenths clear of Razgatlioglu during the early stages of FP1, Jonathan Rea was then pushed back to second as the reigning world champion began to find his rhythm. 

A time of 1:38.404s was set by Razgatlioglu as he went back to the top of the leaderboard by seven tenths once again.

The Yamaha rider’s time meant he was the first rider to set a sub 1m 39s lap as everyone else struggled to break that barrier. 

Rea managed to get within four tenths of the Turkish star on his fifth flying lap, however, the margin between the top two grew to +0.446s as Razgatlioglu came close to setting a 1m 37s time. 

Slow to get in touch with his two title rivals, Alvaro Bautista finally joined the top five battle as he went fourth quickest - just over half a second off Razgatlioglu who remained fourth tenths clear of Alex Lowes with half the session remaining. 

Rea went back ahead of his team-mate at the beginning of his second run, however, the six-time WorldSBK champion was still over four tenths off Razgatlioglu. 

2022 World Superbike San Juan, Argentina - Free Practice Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK1:37.511s
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.322s
3Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.571s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.642s
5Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.932s
6Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.941s
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.943s
8Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.036s
9Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.307s
10Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.669s
11Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.706s
12Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.780s
13Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1.843s
14Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.899s
15Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.953s
16Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.988s
17Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+2.065s
18Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+2.464s
19Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.050s
20Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+3.106s
21Maximilian ScheibGERMIE Honda Racing+4.269s
22Marco SolorzaARGPedercini Kawasaki+5.636s

With 15 minutes remaining Razgatlioglu finally broke the 1m 38s barrier after getting close on several occasions previously. 

Able to match Razgatlioglu in different parts of the lap, Bautista and Rea came close to challenging the Yamaha rider but were unable to put a full lap together. 

As Andrea Locatelli jumped up to second to make it a Pata Yamaha 1-2, Razgatlioglu lowered the benchmark time even further to go half a second clear. 

Bautista, who was now third, set the quickest second sector of the session with less than a minute remaining, before the series leader lost nearly four tenths in sector three.

San Juan WorldSBK Records:

Lap record: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati 1:37.345s

2021 San Juan Winners

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Marco Solorza is replacing Leon Haslam at Pedercini Kawasaki this weekend, while Maximilian Scheib is stepping in for Hafizh Syahrin who was ruled out due to injury and illness.

Xavi Fores is also returning to WorldSBK as he replaces Luca Bernardi at Barni Spark Racing Ducati, after the Italian was demoted to WorldSSP with CM Ducati. 

San Juan Weekend schedule (UK time) 

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 14:30-15:15

Free Practice 2: 19:00-19:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 14:00-14:30

Superpole: 16:10-16:25

Race 1: 19:00

Sunday 

Warm-up: 14:00-14:10

Superpole Race: 16:00

Race 2: 19:00

 