San Juan WorldSBK FP1 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu in rampant form

Toprak Razgatlioglu dominates the opening practice for the Argentine WorldSBK round in San Juan after leading from start to finish.

After going seven tenths clear of Razgatlioglu during the early stages of FP1, Jonathan Rea was then pushed back to second as the reigning world champion began to find his rhythm.

A time of 1:38.404s was set by Razgatlioglu as he went back to the top of the leaderboard by seven tenths once again.

The Yamaha rider’s time meant he was the first rider to set a sub 1m 39s lap as everyone else struggled to break that barrier.

Rea managed to get within four tenths of the Turkish star on his fifth flying lap, however, the margin between the top two grew to +0.446s as Razgatlioglu came close to setting a 1m 37s time.

Slow to get in touch with his two title rivals, Alvaro Bautista finally joined the top five battle as he went fourth quickest - just over half a second off Razgatlioglu who remained fourth tenths clear of Alex Lowes with half the session remaining.

Rea went back ahead of his team-mate at the beginning of his second run, however, the six-time WorldSBK champion was still over four tenths off Razgatlioglu.

2022 World Superbike San Juan, Argentina - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1:37.511s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.322s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.571s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.642s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.932s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.941s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.943s 8 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.036s 9 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.307s 10 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.669s 11 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.706s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.780s 13 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.843s 14 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.899s 15 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.953s 16 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.988s 17 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +2.065s 18 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.464s 19 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.050s 20 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +3.106s 21 Maximilian Scheib GER MIE Honda Racing +4.269s 22 Marco Solorza ARG Pedercini Kawasaki +5.636s

With 15 minutes remaining Razgatlioglu finally broke the 1m 38s barrier after getting close on several occasions previously.

Able to match Razgatlioglu in different parts of the lap, Bautista and Rea came close to challenging the Yamaha rider but were unable to put a full lap together.

As Andrea Locatelli jumped up to second to make it a Pata Yamaha 1-2, Razgatlioglu lowered the benchmark time even further to go half a second clear.

Bautista, who was now third, set the quickest second sector of the session with less than a minute remaining, before the series leader lost nearly four tenths in sector three.

San Juan WorldSBK Records:

Lap record: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati 1:37.345s

2021 San Juan Winners

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Marco Solorza is replacing Leon Haslam at Pedercini Kawasaki this weekend, while Maximilian Scheib is stepping in for Hafizh Syahrin who was ruled out due to injury and illness.

Xavi Fores is also returning to WorldSBK as he replaces Luca Bernardi at Barni Spark Racing Ducati, after the Italian was demoted to WorldSSP with CM Ducati.

San Juan Weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1: 14:30-15:15

Free Practice 2: 19:00-19:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 14:00-14:30

Superpole: 16:10-16:25

Race 1: 19:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 14:00-14:10

Superpole Race: 16:00

Race 2: 19:00