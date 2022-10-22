Toprak Razgatlioglu claims a stunning pole at San Juan after getting the better of title rivals Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista.

First out of pit lane as he looked to secure a good starting position for race one, Bautista set the time to beat with a 1:37.459s. However, fellow Ducati rider Axel Bassani immediately bettered the championship leader to move onto provisional pole.

On course to obliterate the all-time lap record which he set in FP3, Razgatlioglu did just that as he laid down a stunning time of 1:36.687s, which was the first-ever sub 1m 37s lap around San Juan.

Razgatlioglu’s opening lap was over four tenths quicker than Rea, while seven tenths clear of Bautista before the series leader squeezed an extra tenth of a second out of his tyres on time attack #2.

Traditionally a struggle compared to the races, Superpole was again proving to be tough for Bautista as Alex Lowes and Loris Baz also jumped ahead of the Ducati man.

Baz, who was following Razgatlioglu on his best effort, matched Rea with an identical time although the Kawasaki rider remained ahead of the Frenchman due to setting the time first.

2022 World Superbike San Juan, Argentina - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1:36.216s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.233s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.455s 4 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.737s 5 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.758s 6 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.811s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.815s 8 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.850s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.906s 10 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.943s 11 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.131s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.183s 13 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.418s 14 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.554s 15 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.692s 16 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +1.892s 17 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.933s 18 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.937s 19 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +1.968s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.467s 21 Maximilian Scheib GER MIE Honda Racing +3.009s 22 Marco Solorza ARG Pedercini Kawasaki +4.534s

Losing pace in sector four throughout much of the weekend, Bautista instead held onto his narrow advantage through sectors two and three in order to go fastest overall.

But Bautista’s time at the top was short-lived as Rea went quicker by two tenths after setting a time of 1:36.449s.

Baz suffered a fast crash at turn two as Razgatlioglu began his final time attack. And what a lap it turned out to be as Razgatlioglu beat Rea’s time by another two tenths, making him the fastest rider ever around San Juan on Superbike machinery.

San Juan WorldSBK Records:

Lap record: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati 1:37.345s

2021 San Juan Winners

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Marco Solorza is replacing Leon Haslam at Pedercini Kawasaki this weekend, while Maximilian Scheib is stepping in for Hafizh Syahrin who was ruled out due to injury and illness.

Xavi Fores is also returning to WorldSBK as he replaces Luca Bernardi at Barni Spark Racing Ducati, after the Italian was demoted to WorldSSP with CM Ducati.

Prior to FP1 getting underway it was confirmed that Leandro Mercado won’t be continuing with MIE Honda in 2023.

