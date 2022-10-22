San Juan WorldSBK FP3 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu holds off Alvaro Bautista

22 Oct 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Argentinian WorldSBK, 22 October

Results from Free Practice 3, round ten of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at San Juan, Argentina.

Toprak Razgatlioglu holds off the challenge from Alvaro Bautista to top the final practice ahead of Superpole in San Juan. 

With track action very busy at the start of FP3 following an overnight storm, Bautista, Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding all saw time at the top of the leaderboard before the championship leader began to stretch away.

A time of 1:38.229s was set by Bautista, with Razgatlioglu a further two tenths back. Alex Lowes momentarily took over at the front with a first sub 1m 38s lap of the session, however, Bautista responded immediately to go quickest once more. 

Bautista’s strengths were clear to see with sectors two and three proving to be especially strong for the Ducati rider, although he was still losing time to his rivals in sector four. 

Lowes then had his lap time deleted due to exceeding track limits, relegating him back to fourth position, before the Kawasaki rider set an impressive time of 1:37.417s to move back atop the standings. 

Struggling to match the pace of his team-mate, Jonathan Rea made an early return to pit lane after being more than a second slower than Lowes. 

2022 World Superbike San Juan, Argentina - Free Practice Results (3)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK1:37.216s
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.030s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.201s
4Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.399s
5Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.404s
6Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.497s
7Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.614s
8Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.660s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.737s
10Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.835s
11Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.044s
12Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.129s
13Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.186s
14Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+1.201s
15Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.206s
16Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.231s
17Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+1.286s
18Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+1.438s
19Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1.993s
20Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.010s
21Maximilian ScheibGERMIE Honda Racing+2.443s
22Marco SolorzaARGPedercini Kawasaki+4.707s

Continuing to go quicker than Lowes in the opening three sectors, Bautista’s impressive race run saw him finally move back ahead of the Brit despite losing time again in the final few corners.

Rea began to find pace at the beginning of his second stint as he moved ahead of Razgatlioglu and into third, however, the two 2021 title contenders were struggling to match the pre-race favourite. 

Fastest on combined times during Friday practice, Razgatlioglu wrestled back control from Bautista by setting a 1:37.347s. 

Improvements on his next lap around resulted in Razgatlioglu going underneath the all-time lap record. 

San Juan WorldSBK Records:

Lap record: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:37.216s (2022)

2021 San Juan Winners

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Marco Solorza is replacing Leon Haslam at Pedercini Kawasaki this weekend, while Maximilian Scheib is stepping in for Hafizh Syahrin who was ruled out due to injury and illness. 

Xavi Fores is also returning to WorldSBK as he replaces Luca Bernardi at Barni Spark Racing Ducati, after the Italian was demoted to WorldSSP with CM Ducati.

Prior to Friday's FP1 getting underway it was confirmed that Leandro Mercado won’t be continuing with MIE Honda in 2023. 

San Juan Weekend schedule (UK time) 

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 14:30-15:15

Free Practice 2: 19:00-19:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 14:00-14:30

Superpole: 16:10-16:25

Race 1: 19:00

Sunday 

Warm-up: 14:00-14:10

Superpole Race: 16:00

Race 2: 19:00

 