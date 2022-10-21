San Juan WorldSBK FP2 Results: Jonathan Rea fights back but Toprak Razgatlioglu remains top

RobertJones's picture
21 Oct 2022
Jonathan Rea, Argentinian WorldSBK, 22 October

Results from Free Practice 2, round ten of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at San Juan, Argentina.

Jonathan Rea leads the way during WorldSBK FP2 at San Juan ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu

The start to FP2 was delayed following the conclusion of WorldSSP FP2 as track conditions were deemed not ready for action. 

After a dominant performance in FP1, Razgatlioglu picked up exactly where he left off as he led the way from Alvaro Bautista in the opening stages. 

On their third flying laps, Razgatlioglu and Bautista started an on track battle, of which there are expected to be many this weekend, with an overtake from the reigning world champion at turn one before Bautista repaid the favour on the back-straight. 

While the two main title rivals continued their fight - no further overtakes took place - the Kawasakis of Alex Lowes and Rea bolted to the top of the leaderboard. 

Continuing his impressive race run, Rea found more time on his eighth lap around as he went +0.118s off Lowes. The six-time WorldSBK champion then took over at the top by the exact same margin of -0.118s from Lowes.

Shortly after, Razgatlioglu headed out of pit lane with the SC0 tyre which brought with it immediate performance, as Razgatlioglu went back to the top of the timingsheets by over half a second.  

2022 World Superbike San Juan, Argentina - Free Practice Results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:37.707s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.071s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.279s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.361s
5Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.741s
6Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.819s
7Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.894s
8Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.899s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.973s
10Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.994s
11Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.039s
12Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.105s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.226s
14Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1.389s
15Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.698s
16Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.704s
17Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+1.724s
18Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+1.778s
19Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+2.122s
20Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.270s
21Maximilian ScheibGERMIE Honda Racing+3.403s
22Marco SolorzaARGPedercini Kawasaki+4.792s

Comparing the two race runs, Razgatlioglu was consistently holding an advantage over Rea of around two tenths of a second per lap, while Bautista was also in the mix. 

After closing to within four tenths, Bautista then consolidated his P2 position by moving within two tenths of the Pata Yamaha rider.

Following an impressive FP1, Iker Lecuona continued to show stunning pace considering day-one of the Argentina WorldSBK round was his first vist to San Juan - Lecuona went fifth quickest with just over ten minutes to go on what was his latest race run.

With FP2 entering the time attack phase, Rea managed to overhaul Razgatlioglu with a time of 1:37.707s.

Razgatlioglu found slightly more pace on his final lap, however, it wasn't enough to move ahead of Rea who finished fastest in FP2 and second to the Yamaha man on combined times. 

San Juan WorldSBK Records:

Lap record: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati 1:37.345s

2021 San Juan Winners

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Marco Solorza is replacing Leon Haslam at Pedercini Kawasaki this weekend, while Maximilian Scheib is stepping in for Hafizh Syahrin who was ruled out due to injury and illness. 

Xavi Fores is also returning to WorldSBK as he replaces Luca Bernardi at Barni Spark Racing Ducati, after the Italian was demoted to WorldSSP with CM Ducati.
 
Prior to FP1 getting underway it was confirmed that Leandro Mercado won’t be continuing with MIE Honda in 2023.

San Juan Weekend schedule (UK time) 

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 14:30-15:15

Free Practice 2: 19:00-19:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 14:00-14:30

Superpole: 16:10-16:25

Race 1: 19:00

Sunday 

Warm-up: 14:00-14:10

Superpole Race: 16:00

Race 2: 19:00

 