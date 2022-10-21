Jonathan Rea leads the way during WorldSBK FP2 at San Juan ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The start to FP2 was delayed following the conclusion of WorldSSP FP2 as track conditions were deemed not ready for action.

After a dominant performance in FP1, Razgatlioglu picked up exactly where he left off as he led the way from Alvaro Bautista in the opening stages.

On their third flying laps, Razgatlioglu and Bautista started an on track battle, of which there are expected to be many this weekend, with an overtake from the reigning world champion at turn one before Bautista repaid the favour on the back-straight.

While the two main title rivals continued their fight - no further overtakes took place - the Kawasakis of Alex Lowes and Rea bolted to the top of the leaderboard.

Continuing his impressive race run, Rea found more time on his eighth lap around as he went +0.118s off Lowes. The six-time WorldSBK champion then took over at the top by the exact same margin of -0.118s from Lowes.

Shortly after, Razgatlioglu headed out of pit lane with the SC0 tyre which brought with it immediate performance, as Razgatlioglu went back to the top of the timingsheets by over half a second.

2022 World Superbike San Juan, Argentina - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:37.707s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.071s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.279s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.361s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.741s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.819s 7 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.894s 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.899s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.973s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.994s 11 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.039s 12 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.105s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.226s 14 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.389s 15 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.698s 16 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.704s 17 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.724s 18 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +1.778s 19 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.122s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.270s 21 Maximilian Scheib GER MIE Honda Racing +3.403s 22 Marco Solorza ARG Pedercini Kawasaki +4.792s

Comparing the two race runs, Razgatlioglu was consistently holding an advantage over Rea of around two tenths of a second per lap, while Bautista was also in the mix.

After closing to within four tenths, Bautista then consolidated his P2 position by moving within two tenths of the Pata Yamaha rider.

Following an impressive FP1, Iker Lecuona continued to show stunning pace considering day-one of the Argentina WorldSBK round was his first vist to San Juan - Lecuona went fifth quickest with just over ten minutes to go on what was his latest race run.

With FP2 entering the time attack phase, Rea managed to overhaul Razgatlioglu with a time of 1:37.707s.

Razgatlioglu found slightly more pace on his final lap, however, it wasn't enough to move ahead of Rea who finished fastest in FP2 and second to the Yamaha man on combined times.

San Juan WorldSBK Records:

Lap record: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati 1:37.345s

2021 San Juan Winners

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Marco Solorza is replacing Leon Haslam at Pedercini Kawasaki this weekend, while Maximilian Scheib is stepping in for Hafizh Syahrin who was ruled out due to injury and illness.

Xavi Fores is also returning to WorldSBK as he replaces Luca Bernardi at Barni Spark Racing Ducati, after the Italian was demoted to WorldSSP with CM Ducati.

Prior to FP1 getting underway it was confirmed that Leandro Mercado won’t be continuing with MIE Honda in 2023.

San Juan Weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1: 14:30-15:15

Free Practice 2: 19:00-19:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 14:00-14:30

Superpole: 16:10-16:25

Race 1: 19:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 14:00-14:10

Superpole Race: 16:00

Race 2: 19:00