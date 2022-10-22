San Juan WorldSBK Race (1) Results: Alvaro Bautista wins as Toprak Razgatlioglu makes huge mistake
Results from Race 1, round ten of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at San Juan, Argentina.
Alvaro Bautista wins race one after Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a massive dent to his 2022 WorldSBK title defence.
After retaining the lead into turn one Razgatlioglu led heading onto the back-straight ahead of Jonathan Rea.
But as has proven to be the case all weekend, Bautista’s top speed advantage brought him into contention on the back-straight before overtaking both Razgatlioglu and Rea on the approach to turn six.
Too eager to get straight back through, Razgatlioglu made an uncharacteristic mistake as he dove to the inside of Bautista while carrying way too much speed.
The Yamaha rider crashed in spectacular fashion as Rea came back through to lead due to Bautista having to momentarily take avoiding action.
Now in the lead, Rea had a great opportunity to try and break clear, however, Axel Bassani had different ideas as he took the lead on lap two.
|2022 World Superbike San Juan, Argentina - Race Results (1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|21 Laps
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+5.141s
|3
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+6.689s
|4
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+11.917s
|5
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+13.882s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+14.507s
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+18.402s
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+18.869s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+19.540s
|10
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+24.661s
|11
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+31.397s
|12
|Xavi Fores
|SPA
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+32.969s
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+35.081s
|14
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+36.961s
|15
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+39.885s
|16
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+40.371s
|17
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+44.885s
|18
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+45.220s
|19
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+1'04.546s
|20
|Maximilian Scheib
|GER
|MIE Honda Racing
|+1'19.515s
|21
|Marco Solorza
|ARG
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+1'32.427s
|22
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|DNF
Bautista, who was now fourth on the road, made light work of Iker Lecuona on lap four before closing in on Rea for second.
Shaping up for a move on Bassani, Rea was instead moved down to third as Bautista got great drive coming off turn seven.
With the chance to take another big step towards his first WorldSBK title in front of him, Bautista wasted no more time in going for the lead as he overtook Bassani along the back-straight with 14 laps remaining.
Rea followed Bautista through a few corners later with a very aggressive move on the young Italian, but after running wide a turn five on the ensuing lap, Bassani swiftly fought back and claimed P2.
As Bassani and Rea continued to battle hard and exchange positions, Bautista gradually opened up his advantage to the tune of three seconds.
Despite appearing to be slower than Rea for several laps, Bassani then steadied the ship and started lapping quicker than the six-time champion with ten laps to go.
Rea was not out of contention though, as the Kawasaki rider again found more pace during the final five laps before a move took place at turn one with three laps remaining.
With tyre degradation proving to be an issue for Bassani, the Motocorsa Ducati rider had no answer for Rea.
Out front, Bautista continued setting fastest lap after fastest lap en route to a comfortable race one victory.
San Juan WorldSBK Records:
Lap record: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati 1:37.345s
2021 San Juan Winners
Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati
Marco Solorza is replacing Leon Haslam at Pedercini Kawasaki this weekend, while Maximilian Scheib is stepping in for Hafizh Syahrin who was ruled out due to injury and illness.
Xavi Fores is also returning to WorldSBK as he replaces Luca Bernardi at Barni Spark Racing Ducati, after the Italian was demoted to WorldSSP with CM Ducati.
Prior to FP1 getting underway it was confirmed that Leandro Mercado won’t be continuing with MIE Honda in 2023.
San Juan Weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1: 14:30-15:15
Free Practice 2: 19:00-19:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 14:00-14:30
Superpole: 16:10-16:25
Race 1: 19:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 14:00-14:10
Superpole Race: 16:00
Race 2: 19:00