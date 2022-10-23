San Juan WorldSBK Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu holds off Alvaro Bautista

23 Oct 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Argentinian WorldSBK, 23 October

Results from the Superpole Race, round ten of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at San Juan, Argentina.

WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu bounced back from his mistake in race one to claim victory in the Superpole race after an intense battle with Alvaro Bautista

Like race one, Razgatlioglu made a brilliant start as he kept the lead into turn one before doing the same into turn five, as both he and Jonathan Rea managed to hold off Bautista along the back-straight. 

With Bautista not able to make a move during the opening couple of laps, it was instead Rea that was applying big pressure to race leader Razgatlioglu. 

Able to carry more corner speed, Rea took the lead on lap three (turn five) which allowed Bautista, who was struggling to stay with the two leaders in sectors one and four, to get close once again.

A big gap was created between the front two and Bautista on lap four as the Ducati rider made a small mistake in sector three.

Rea, who was on course for a first win since Estoril, then made a big mistake at turn one as he ran wide which allowed Razgatlioglu and Rea to get through. 

2022 World Superbike San Juan, Argentina - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK10 Laps
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.613s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.856s
4Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+4.357s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+5.062s
6Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+5.418s
7Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+8.714s
8Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+10.676s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+10.752s
10Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+10.907s
11Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+12.459s
12Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+14.827s
13Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+15.417s
14Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+17.709s
15Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+19.308s
16Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+20.627s
17Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+22.760s
18Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+22.958s
19Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+25.234s
20Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+26.232s
21Maximilian ScheibGERMIE Honda Racing+27.217s
22Marco SolorzaARGPedercini Kawasaki+46.065s

The error from Rea seemed to spur Bautista into action as he reeled in Razgatlioglu with just four laps remaining. 

Bautista then made a carbon-copy move to that of race one as he took the lead into turn six, however, Razgatlioglu managed to respond immediately at turn seven. 

One lap later and Bautista made the same move stick before the reigning world champion went for a late move at turn eight.

But Razgatlioglu ran slightly wide which gave the advantage back to Bautista. As the last lap began, Razgatlioglu made another stunning move on the brakes at turn one. 

After losing the lead again along the back-straight, Razgatlioglu made a late lunge at turn seven, but unlike race one when he crashed, the Turkish star remained aboard his R1 as he pushed Bautista wide. 

The battling brought Rea back into contention but it was too late for the six-time world champion to make an impression.

San Juan WorldSBK Records:

Lap record: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:36.216s (2022)

2021 San Juan Winners

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

2022 San Juan Winners

Race 1: Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Marco Solorza is replacing Leon Haslam at Pedercini Kawasaki this weekend, while Maximilian Scheib is stepping in for Hafizh Syahrin who was ruled out due to injury and illness. 

Xavi Fores is also returning to WorldSBK as he replaces Luca Bernardi at Barni Spark Racing Ducati, after the Italian was demoted to WorldSSP with CM Ducati.

Prior to FP1 getting underway it was confirmed that Leandro Mercado won’t be continuing with MIE Honda in 2023. 

