WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu bounced back from his mistake in race one to claim victory in the Superpole race after an intense battle with Alvaro Bautista.

Like race one, Razgatlioglu made a brilliant start as he kept the lead into turn one before doing the same into turn five, as both he and Jonathan Rea managed to hold off Bautista along the back-straight.

With Bautista not able to make a move during the opening couple of laps, it was instead Rea that was applying big pressure to race leader Razgatlioglu.

Able to carry more corner speed, Rea took the lead on lap three (turn five) which allowed Bautista, who was struggling to stay with the two leaders in sectors one and four, to get close once again.

A big gap was created between the front two and Bautista on lap four as the Ducati rider made a small mistake in sector three.

Rea, who was on course for a first win since Estoril, then made a big mistake at turn one as he ran wide which allowed Razgatlioglu and Rea to get through.

2022 World Superbike San Juan, Argentina - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 10 Laps 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.613s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.856s 4 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +4.357s 5 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +5.062s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +5.418s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +8.714s 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +10.676s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +10.752s 10 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +10.907s 11 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +12.459s 12 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +14.827s 13 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +15.417s 14 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +17.709s 15 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +19.308s 16 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +20.627s 17 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +22.760s 18 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +22.958s 19 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +25.234s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +26.232s 21 Maximilian Scheib GER MIE Honda Racing +27.217s 22 Marco Solorza ARG Pedercini Kawasaki +46.065s

The error from Rea seemed to spur Bautista into action as he reeled in Razgatlioglu with just four laps remaining.

Bautista then made a carbon-copy move to that of race one as he took the lead into turn six, however, Razgatlioglu managed to respond immediately at turn seven.

One lap later and Bautista made the same move stick before the reigning world champion went for a late move at turn eight.

But Razgatlioglu ran slightly wide which gave the advantage back to Bautista. As the last lap began, Razgatlioglu made another stunning move on the brakes at turn one.

After losing the lead again along the back-straight, Razgatlioglu made a late lunge at turn seven, but unlike race one when he crashed, the Turkish star remained aboard his R1 as he pushed Bautista wide.

The battling brought Rea back into contention but it was too late for the six-time world champion to make an impression.

San Juan WorldSBK Records:

Lap record: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:36.216s (2022)

2021 San Juan Winners

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

2022 San Juan Winners

Race 1: Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Marco Solorza is replacing Leon Haslam at Pedercini Kawasaki this weekend, while Maximilian Scheib is stepping in for Hafizh Syahrin who was ruled out due to injury and illness.

Xavi Fores is also returning to WorldSBK as he replaces Luca Bernardi at Barni Spark Racing Ducati, after the Italian was demoted to WorldSSP with CM Ducati.

Prior to FP1 getting underway it was confirmed that Leandro Mercado won’t be continuing with MIE Honda in 2023.

San Juan Weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1: 14:30-15:15

Free Practice 2: 19:00-19:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 14:00-14:30

Superpole: 16:10-16:25

Race 1: 19:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 14:00-14:10

Superpole Race: 16:00

Race 2: 19:00