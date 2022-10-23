San Juan WorldSBK Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu holds off Alvaro Bautista
Results from the Superpole Race, round ten of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at San Juan, Argentina.
WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu bounced back from his mistake in race one to claim victory in the Superpole race after an intense battle with Alvaro Bautista.
Like race one, Razgatlioglu made a brilliant start as he kept the lead into turn one before doing the same into turn five, as both he and Jonathan Rea managed to hold off Bautista along the back-straight.
With Bautista not able to make a move during the opening couple of laps, it was instead Rea that was applying big pressure to race leader Razgatlioglu.
Able to carry more corner speed, Rea took the lead on lap three (turn five) which allowed Bautista, who was struggling to stay with the two leaders in sectors one and four, to get close once again.
A big gap was created between the front two and Bautista on lap four as the Ducati rider made a small mistake in sector three.
Rea, who was on course for a first win since Estoril, then made a big mistake at turn one as he ran wide which allowed Razgatlioglu and Rea to get through.
|2022 World Superbike San Juan, Argentina - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|10 Laps
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.613s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.856s
|4
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+4.357s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+5.062s
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+5.418s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+8.714s
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+10.676s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+10.752s
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+10.907s
|11
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+12.459s
|12
|Xavi Fores
|SPA
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+14.827s
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+15.417s
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+17.709s
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+19.308s
|16
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+20.627s
|17
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+22.760s
|18
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+22.958s
|19
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+25.234s
|20
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+26.232s
|21
|Maximilian Scheib
|GER
|MIE Honda Racing
|+27.217s
|22
|Marco Solorza
|ARG
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+46.065s
The error from Rea seemed to spur Bautista into action as he reeled in Razgatlioglu with just four laps remaining.
Bautista then made a carbon-copy move to that of race one as he took the lead into turn six, however, Razgatlioglu managed to respond immediately at turn seven.
One lap later and Bautista made the same move stick before the reigning world champion went for a late move at turn eight.
But Razgatlioglu ran slightly wide which gave the advantage back to Bautista. As the last lap began, Razgatlioglu made another stunning move on the brakes at turn one.
After losing the lead again along the back-straight, Razgatlioglu made a late lunge at turn seven, but unlike race one when he crashed, the Turkish star remained aboard his R1 as he pushed Bautista wide.
The battling brought Rea back into contention but it was too late for the six-time world champion to make an impression.
San Juan WorldSBK Records:
Lap record: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:36.216s (2022)
2021 San Juan Winners
Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2: Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati
2022 San Juan Winners
Race 1: Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Marco Solorza is replacing Leon Haslam at Pedercini Kawasaki this weekend, while Maximilian Scheib is stepping in for Hafizh Syahrin who was ruled out due to injury and illness.
Xavi Fores is also returning to WorldSBK as he replaces Luca Bernardi at Barni Spark Racing Ducati, after the Italian was demoted to WorldSSP with CM Ducati.
Prior to FP1 getting underway it was confirmed that Leandro Mercado won’t be continuing with MIE Honda in 2023.
San Juan Weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1: 14:30-15:15
Free Practice 2: 19:00-19:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 14:00-14:30
Superpole: 16:10-16:25
Race 1: 19:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 14:00-14:10
Superpole Race: 16:00
Race 2: 19:00