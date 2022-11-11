Mandalika WorldSBK Results FP2: Alvaro Bautista makes perfect start
Results from Free Practice 2, round 11 of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.
WorldSBK championship leader Alvaro Bautista has dominated the second Practice session in Mandalika.
With conditions greatly improved, Toprak Razgatlioglu immediately went quicker than his FP1 time by over a second.
A stunning time of 1:35.727s put Razgatlioglu seven tenths clear of Bautista before the Spaniard’s team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi went three tenths off.
A red flag was then deployed after Hafizh Syahrin suffered a big highside which resulted in his Honda machine lying in the middle of the circuit.
With the session back underway, Bautista began to ramp up his speed as he closed the gap to Razgatlioglu down to two tenths.
Despite a big moment at turn three, Jonathan Rea also settled into his rhythm as he went fastest by just under a tenth.
|2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:36.626s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.462s
|3
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.964s
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.969s
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.217s
|6
|Xavi Fores
|SPA
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+1.245s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+1.315s
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.396s
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.513s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.587s
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.639s
|12
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.788s
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.984s
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+2.140s
|15
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.705s
|16
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+3.322s
|17
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+3.462s
|18
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+3.530s
|19
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+3.720s
|20
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+4.164s
|21
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+4.623s
|22
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+5.469s
Iker Lecuona, who enjoyed a very strong FP1, looked set to continue that form as he popped into P3. However, a big fall moments later led to a second red flag.
Grimacing in pain, Lecuona was unable to hold his own weight as he was helped away from the track by marshals.
With green flags waved once again, Bautista sent a warning to his rivals as he dropped below the sub 1m 35s barrier.
Razgatlioglu also improved but remained over six tenths down on Bautista’s impressive effort.
On course to improve again, Bautista caught traffic in sector three which resulted in his lap going away from him, however, Razgatlioglu faced no such issues as he went fastest by three tenths.
With Razgatlioglu and Bautista continuing to go quicker, Rea was proving to be no match for the top two in the championship as he slid to 1.5s off the fastest time.
Alex Lowes then went quicker than his team-mate although he too failed to break the one second deficit to the Pata Yamaha rider.
There was a nasty highside for Eugene Laverty late on as the BMW rider went down at turn three.
As Rea improved to go fourth fastest with three minutes remaining, Bautista then lowered the benchmark once again by four tenths. A time of 1:33.626s was set by the championship leader.
Mandalika WorldSBK Records:
Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:32.877s
Race Winners 2021:
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Razgatlioglu topped the opening practice in Mandalika with a time of 1:36.938s ahead of Iker Lecuona.
The reigning world champion was the only rider to set a sub 1m 37s lap as series leader Alvaro Bautista claimed third.
The Ducati rider has his first match-point this weekend as he looks to claim his maiden Superbike title.
|2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|1:36.938s
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.189s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.571s
|4
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.781s
|5
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.944s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.975s
|7
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.994s
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.027s
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.114s
|10
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+1.176s
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.756s
|12
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.759s
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.911s
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.931s
|15
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.066s
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.209s
|17
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.422s
|18
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.506s
|19
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.811s
|20
|Xavi Fores
|SPA
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+2.816s
|21
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+3.766s
|22
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+4.692s
Mandalika WorldSBK Schedule (UK time):
Friday
Free Practice 1: 02:00-02:55
Free Practice 2: 05:10-05:55
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 00:30-01:00
Superpole: 02:40-02:55
Race 1: 05:30
Sunday
Warm-up: 00:30-00:45
Superpole Race: 02:30
Race 2: 05:30