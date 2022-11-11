WorldSBK championship leader Alvaro Bautista has dominated the second Practice session in Mandalika.

With conditions greatly improved, Toprak Razgatlioglu immediately went quicker than his FP1 time by over a second.

A stunning time of 1:35.727s put Razgatlioglu seven tenths clear of Bautista before the Spaniard’s team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi went three tenths off.

A red flag was then deployed after Hafizh Syahrin suffered a big highside which resulted in his Honda machine lying in the middle of the circuit.

With the session back underway, Bautista began to ramp up his speed as he closed the gap to Razgatlioglu down to two tenths.

Despite a big moment at turn three, Jonathan Rea also settled into his rhythm as he went fastest by just under a tenth.

2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:36.626s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.462s 3 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.964s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.969s 5 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.217s 6 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.245s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.315s 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.396s 9 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.513s 10 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.587s 11 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.639s 12 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.788s 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.984s 14 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.140s 15 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.705s 16 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +3.322s 17 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +3.462s 18 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +3.530s 19 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +3.720s 20 Kyle Smith GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +4.164s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +4.623s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +5.469s

Iker Lecuona, who enjoyed a very strong FP1, looked set to continue that form as he popped into P3. However, a big fall moments later led to a second red flag.

Grimacing in pain, Lecuona was unable to hold his own weight as he was helped away from the track by marshals.

With green flags waved once again, Bautista sent a warning to his rivals as he dropped below the sub 1m 35s barrier.

Razgatlioglu also improved but remained over six tenths down on Bautista’s impressive effort.

On course to improve again, Bautista caught traffic in sector three which resulted in his lap going away from him, however, Razgatlioglu faced no such issues as he went fastest by three tenths.

With Razgatlioglu and Bautista continuing to go quicker, Rea was proving to be no match for the top two in the championship as he slid to 1.5s off the fastest time.

Alex Lowes then went quicker than his team-mate although he too failed to break the one second deficit to the Pata Yamaha rider.

There was a nasty highside for Eugene Laverty late on as the BMW rider went down at turn three.

As Rea improved to go fourth fastest with three minutes remaining, Bautista then lowered the benchmark once again by four tenths. A time of 1:33.626s was set by the championship leader.

Mandalika WorldSBK Records:

Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:32.877s

Race Winners 2021:

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Razgatlioglu topped the opening practice in Mandalika with a time of 1:36.938s ahead of Iker Lecuona.

The reigning world champion was the only rider to set a sub 1m 37s lap as series leader Alvaro Bautista claimed third.

The Ducati rider has his first match-point this weekend as he looks to claim his maiden Superbike title.

2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1:36.938s 2 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.189s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.571s 4 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.781s 5 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.944s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.975s 7 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.994s 8 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.027s 9 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.114s 10 Kyle Smith GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +1.176s 11 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.756s 12 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.759s 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.911s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.931s 15 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.066s 16 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.209s 17 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.422s 18 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +2.506s 19 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.811s 20 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +2.816s 21 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +3.766s 22 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +4.692s

Mandalika WorldSBK Schedule (UK time):

Friday

Free Practice 1: 02:00-02:55

Free Practice 2: 05:10-05:55

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 00:30-01:00

Superpole: 02:40-02:55

Race 1: 05:30

Sunday

Warm-up: 00:30-00:45

Superpole Race: 02:30

Race 2: 05:30