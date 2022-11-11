Mandalika WorldSBK Results FP2: Alvaro Bautista makes perfect start

11 Nov 2022
Alvaro Bautista, Indonesian WorldSBK. 11 November

Results from Free Practice 2, round 11 of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.

WorldSBK championship leader Alvaro Bautista has dominated the second Practice session in Mandalika.

With conditions greatly improved, Toprak Razgatlioglu immediately went quicker than his FP1 time by over a second. 

A stunning time of 1:35.727s put Razgatlioglu seven tenths clear of Bautista before the Spaniard’s team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi went three tenths off.

A red flag was then deployed after Hafizh Syahrin suffered a big highside which resulted in his Honda machine lying in the middle of the circuit.

With the session back underway, Bautista began to ramp up his speed as he closed the gap to Razgatlioglu down to two tenths.

Despite a big moment at turn three, Jonathan Rea also settled into his rhythm as he went fastest by just under a tenth. 

2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Free Practice Results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:36.626s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.462s
3Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.964s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.969s
5Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.217s
6Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+1.245s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+1.315s
8Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.396s
9Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.513s
10Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.587s
11Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.639s
12Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.788s
13Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.984s
14Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.140s
15Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.705s
16Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+3.322s
17Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+3.462s
18Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+3.530s
19Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+3.720s
20Kyle SmithGBRPedercini Kawasaki+4.164s
21Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+4.623s
22Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+5.469s

Iker Lecuona, who enjoyed a very strong FP1, looked set to continue that form as he popped into P3. However, a big fall moments later led to a second red flag. 

Grimacing in pain, Lecuona was unable to hold his own weight as he was helped away from the track by marshals.

With green flags waved once again, Bautista sent a warning to his rivals as he dropped below the sub 1m 35s barrier. 

Razgatlioglu also improved but remained over six tenths down on Bautista’s impressive effort. 

On course to improve again, Bautista caught traffic in sector three which resulted in his lap going away from him, however, Razgatlioglu faced no such issues as he went fastest by three tenths. 

With Razgatlioglu and Bautista continuing to go quicker, Rea was proving to be no match for the top two in the championship as he slid to 1.5s off the fastest time. 

Alex Lowes then went quicker than his team-mate although he too failed to break the one second deficit to the Pata Yamaha rider. 

There was a nasty highside for Eugene Laverty late on as the BMW rider went down at turn three. 

As Rea improved to go fourth fastest with three minutes remaining, Bautista then lowered the benchmark once again by four tenths. A time of 1:33.626s was set by the championship leader.

Mandalika WorldSBK Records:

Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:32.877s

Race Winners 2021:

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Razgatlioglu topped the opening practice in Mandalika with a time of 1:36.938s ahead of Iker Lecuona. 

The reigning world champion was the only rider to set a sub 1m 37s lap as series leader Alvaro Bautista claimed third.

The Ducati rider has his first match-point this weekend as he looks to claim his maiden Superbike title.

2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Free Practice Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK1:36.938s
2Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.189s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.571s
4Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.781s
5Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.944s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.975s
7Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.994s
8Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.027s
9Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.114s
10Kyle SmithGBRPedercini Kawasaki+1.176s
11Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.756s
12Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.759s
13Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.911s
14Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.931s
15Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+2.066s
16Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.209s
17Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.422s
18Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+2.506s
19Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+2.811s
20Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+2.816s
21Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+3.766s
22Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+4.692s

Mandalika WorldSBK Schedule (UK time):

Friday

Free Practice 1: 02:00-02:55

Free Practice 2: 05:10-05:55

Saturday 

Free Practice 3: 00:30-01:00

Superpole: 02:40-02:55

Race 1: 05:30

Sunday 

Warm-up: 00:30-00:45

Superpole Race: 02:30

Race 2: 05:30

 