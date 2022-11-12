Mandalika WorldSBK Superpole Results: Biggest pole margin in 15 years

12 Nov 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Indonesian WorldSBK. 12 November

Results from Superpole, round 11 of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.

Toprak Razgatlioglu secured a sensational pole position at Mandalika after bettering Jonathan Rea by over a second, the biggest margin in Superpole for 15 years. 

With lap times competitive from the outset, Razgatlioglu went on to set his second new lap record of the day after doing so during FP3. 

Team-mate Andrea Locatelli looked set to make it a Pata Yamaha 1-2 before Jonathan Rea narrowly got the better of the Italian.

A strong effort from Alex Lowes saw him make it a factory Yamaha and Kawasaki top four as he finished less than a tenth off Rea and Locatelli. 

In fifth comes the championship leader after a tough qualifying. Fast and competitive with Razgatlioglu on Friday, Bautista had no answer for the brutal pace set by the Turkish star. 

Bautista can clinch the title in Race 1 if he outscores Razgatlioglu by 17 points but given the form shown by the reigning champion it looks unlikely. 

2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK1:31.371s
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.052s
3Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+1.092s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.143s
5Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.452s
6Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.585s
7Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.754s
8Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.756s
9Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.767s
10Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.837s
11Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.993s
12Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+2.122s
13Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+2.158s
14Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+2.211s
15Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+2.561s
16Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+2.626s
17Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.944s
18Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+3.038s
19Kyle SmithGBRPedercini Kawasaki+3.372s
20Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+3.837s
21Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti KawasakiNo Time

Mandalika WorldSBK Records:

Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.371s

Race Winners 2021:

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Despite Iker Lecuona being ruled out following his huge crash during FP2, Team HRC continued their strong showing as Xavi Vierge secured seventh behind Axel Bassani. 

Vierge looks set for a tough battle with BMW riders Scott Redding and Michael Van Der Mark, with two tenths separating all three in Superpole. 

Mandalika WorldSBK Schedule (UK time):

Friday

Free Practice 1: 02:00-02:55

Free Practice 2: 05:10-05:55

Saturday 

Free Practice 3: 00:30-01:00

Superpole: 02:40-02:55

Race 1: 05:30

Sunday 

Warm-up: 00:30-00:45

Superpole Race: 02:30

Race 2: 05:30

 