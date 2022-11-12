Mandalika WorldSBK Superpole Results: Biggest pole margin in 15 years
Results from Superpole, round 11 of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.
Toprak Razgatlioglu secured a sensational pole position at Mandalika after bettering Jonathan Rea by over a second, the biggest margin in Superpole for 15 years.
With lap times competitive from the outset, Razgatlioglu went on to set his second new lap record of the day after doing so during FP3.
Team-mate Andrea Locatelli looked set to make it a Pata Yamaha 1-2 before Jonathan Rea narrowly got the better of the Italian.
A strong effort from Alex Lowes saw him make it a factory Yamaha and Kawasaki top four as he finished less than a tenth off Rea and Locatelli.
In fifth comes the championship leader after a tough qualifying. Fast and competitive with Razgatlioglu on Friday, Bautista had no answer for the brutal pace set by the Turkish star.
Bautista can clinch the title in Race 1 if he outscores Razgatlioglu by 17 points but given the form shown by the reigning champion it looks unlikely.
|2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|1:31.371s
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.052s
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+1.092s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.143s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.452s
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.585s
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.754s
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.756s
|9
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.767s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.837s
|11
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.993s
|12
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+2.122s
|13
|Xavi Fores
|SPA
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+2.158s
|14
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+2.211s
|15
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.561s
|16
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.626s
|17
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.944s
|18
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+3.038s
|19
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+3.372s
|20
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+3.837s
|21
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|No Time
Mandalika WorldSBK Records:
Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.371s
Race Winners 2021:
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Despite Iker Lecuona being ruled out following his huge crash during FP2, Team HRC continued their strong showing as Xavi Vierge secured seventh behind Axel Bassani.
Vierge looks set for a tough battle with BMW riders Scott Redding and Michael Van Der Mark, with two tenths separating all three in Superpole.
Mandalika WorldSBK Schedule (UK time):
Friday
Free Practice 1: 02:00-02:55
Free Practice 2: 05:10-05:55
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 00:30-01:00
Superpole: 02:40-02:55
Race 1: 05:30
Sunday
Warm-up: 00:30-00:45
Superpole Race: 02:30
Race 2: 05:30