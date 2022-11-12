Mandalika WorldSBK Superpole Results: Biggest pole margin in 15 years

Toprak Razgatlioglu secured a sensational pole position at Mandalika after bettering Jonathan Rea by over a second, the biggest margin in Superpole for 15 years.

With lap times competitive from the outset, Razgatlioglu went on to set his second new lap record of the day after doing so during FP3.

Team-mate Andrea Locatelli looked set to make it a Pata Yamaha 1-2 before Jonathan Rea narrowly got the better of the Italian.

A strong effort from Alex Lowes saw him make it a factory Yamaha and Kawasaki top four as he finished less than a tenth off Rea and Locatelli.

In fifth comes the championship leader after a tough qualifying. Fast and competitive with Razgatlioglu on Friday, Bautista had no answer for the brutal pace set by the Turkish star.

Bautista can clinch the title in Race 1 if he outscores Razgatlioglu by 17 points but given the form shown by the reigning champion it looks unlikely.

2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1:31.371s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.052s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.092s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.143s 5 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.452s 6 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.585s 7 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.754s 8 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.756s 9 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.767s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.837s 11 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.993s 12 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +2.122s 13 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +2.158s 14 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +2.211s 15 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +2.561s 16 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.626s 17 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.944s 18 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +3.038s 19 Kyle Smith GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +3.372s 20 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +3.837s 21 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki No Time

Mandalika WorldSBK Records:

Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.371s

Race Winners 2021:

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Despite Iker Lecuona being ruled out following his huge crash during FP2, Team HRC continued their strong showing as Xavi Vierge secured seventh behind Axel Bassani.

Vierge looks set for a tough battle with BMW riders Scott Redding and Michael Van Der Mark, with two tenths separating all three in Superpole.

Mandalika WorldSBK Schedule (UK time):

Friday

Free Practice 1: 02:00-02:55

Free Practice 2: 05:10-05:55

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 00:30-01:00

Superpole: 02:40-02:55

Race 1: 05:30

Sunday

Warm-up: 00:30-00:45

Superpole Race: 02:30

Race 2: 05:30