2022 World Superbike, Phillip Island - Race 1 Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 22 laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha with Brixx +6.247s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +15.435s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha with Brixx +18.342s 5 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +19.369s 6 Garrett Gerloff USA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +36.235s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +37.641s 8 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +43.137s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +57.704s 10 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Team HRC +1'01.086s 11 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +1'03.075s 12 Kyle Smith GBR Pedercini Racing +1'06.326s 13 Xavi Fores ESP BARNI Spark Racing Team +1'07.099s 14 Lucas Mahias FRA Kawasaki Puccetti +1'08.976s 15 Hafizh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing Honda Team +1'12.006s 16 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad Team +1'12.785s 17 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Racing Honda Team +1'16.024s 18 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1'22.552s 19 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura +1'33.661s 20 Philipp Oettl GER Team Goeleven +1 Lap Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad Team DNF Kohta Nozane JPN GYTR GRT Yamaha Team DNF

Jonathan Rea ends his World Superbike win drought in a wet-dry opening race at the 2022 Phillip Island season finale.

After fighting to the front of a four-rider lead group with wet tyres on a drying track, Rea was the first of the leaders to make the call and pit for slicks at the middle stages of the 22 laps.

Toprak Razgatlioglu followed Rea in, while Alex Lowes and Alvaro Bautista initially stayed out.

The early pit stop paid off for Rea, who returned to the lead with 8 laps to go, holding a big advantage over Razgatlioglu and Bautista.

Newly crowned world champion Bautista then lost out to Lowes and Andrea Locatelli after rejoining on slicks, but it was still enough for Ducati to wrap up the constructors' title.

Kyle Smith, who briefly led the race, was the highest-placed rider to brave it out on wets to the finish.

Philip Oettl was the only rider not to start on wets, picking intermediates, but ran off on the opening lap and pitted.

Phillip Island WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.075s

2020 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team