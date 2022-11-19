2022 Australian WorldSBK, Phillip Island - Race Results (1)

19 Nov 2022
Jonathan Rea Australian WorldSBK, 18 November

Race 1 results from the 2022 World Superbike season finale at Phillip Island in Australia.

2022 World Superbike, Phillip Island - Race 1 Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team 22 laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha with Brixx +6.247s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +15.435s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha with Brixx +18.342s
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+19.369s
6Garrett GerloffUSAGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+36.235s
7Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+37.641s
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+43.137s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+57.704s
10Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRC+1'01.086s
11Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+1'03.075s
12Kyle SmithGBR Pedercini Racing+1'06.326s
13Xavi ForesESPBARNI Spark Racing Team+1'07.099s
14Lucas MahiasFRAKawasaki Puccetti+1'08.976s
15Hafizh SyahrinMASMIE Racing Honda Team+1'12.006s
16Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad Team+1'12.785s
17Leandro MercadoARGMIE Racing Honda Team+1'16.024s
18Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1'22.552s
19Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Verdnatura+1'33.661s
20Philipp OettlGERTeam Goeleven+1 Lap
 Michael Van Der MarkNEDBMW Motorrad TeamDNF
 Kohta NozaneJPNGYTR GRT Yamaha TeamDNF

Jonathan Rea ends his World Superbike win drought in a wet-dry opening race at the 2022 Phillip Island season finale.

After fighting to the front of a four-rider lead group with wet tyres on a drying track, Rea was the first of the leaders to make the call and pit for slicks at the middle stages of the 22 laps.

Toprak Razgatlioglu followed Rea in, while Alex Lowes and Alvaro Bautista initially stayed out.

The early pit stop paid off for Rea, who returned to the lead with 8 laps to go, holding a big advantage over Razgatlioglu and Bautista.

Newly crowned world champion Bautista then lost out to Lowes and Andrea Locatelli after rejoining on slicks, but it was still enough for Ducati to wrap up the constructors' title.

Kyle Smith, who briefly led the race, was the highest-placed rider to brave it out on wets to the finish.

Philip Oettl was the only rider not to start on wets, picking intermediates, but ran off on the opening lap and pitted.

Phillip Island WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.075s

2020 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

 