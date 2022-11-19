2022 Australian WorldSBK, Phillip Island - Race Results (1)
Race 1 results from the 2022 World Superbike season finale at Phillip Island in Australia.
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|22 laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+6.247s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+15.435s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx
|+18.342s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+19.369s
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+36.235s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+37.641s
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+43.137s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+57.704s
|10
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|+1'01.086s
|11
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+1'03.075s
|12
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|Pedercini Racing
|+1'06.326s
|13
|Xavi Fores
|ESP
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+1'07.099s
|14
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1'08.976s
|15
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAS
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+1'12.006s
|16
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad Team
|+1'12.785s
|17
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|+1'16.024s
|18
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1'22.552s
|19
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|+1'33.661s
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Team Goeleven
|+1 Lap
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|BMW Motorrad Team
|DNF
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|DNF
Jonathan Rea ends his World Superbike win drought in a wet-dry opening race at the 2022 Phillip Island season finale.
After fighting to the front of a four-rider lead group with wet tyres on a drying track, Rea was the first of the leaders to make the call and pit for slicks at the middle stages of the 22 laps.
Toprak Razgatlioglu followed Rea in, while Alex Lowes and Alvaro Bautista initially stayed out.
The early pit stop paid off for Rea, who returned to the lead with 8 laps to go, holding a big advantage over Razgatlioglu and Bautista.
Newly crowned world champion Bautista then lost out to Lowes and Andrea Locatelli after rejoining on slicks, but it was still enough for Ducati to wrap up the constructors' title.
Kyle Smith, who briefly led the race, was the highest-placed rider to brave it out on wets to the finish.
Philip Oettl was the only rider not to start on wets, picking intermediates, but ran off on the opening lap and pitted.
Phillip Island WorldSBK Records
Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.075s
2020 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team