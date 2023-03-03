Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Ducati look to be in ominous form after completing a Friday clean sweep during World Superbike practice in Mandalika.

In Free Practice 2 it was Jonathan Rea who set the pace early on, holding a substantial advantage over the rest of the field before Rinaldi closed to +0.037s.

While Rinaldi continued showing impressive pace, teammate Alvaro Bautista suffered an early crash at turn one.

With Rinaldi once again on a lap that looked set to take him to the top of the leaderboard, the Aruba.it Ducati rider instead had his lap deleted due to exceeding track limits.

Yet to join his main rivals at the front was Toprak Razgatlioglu, with the Yamaha rider making a quick return to pit lane.

Razgatlioglu then moved up to seventh at the beginning of his second stint, while Rinaldi finally took over top spot by nearly two tenths.

Showing no ill effects of his early tumble, Bautista immediately went fastest after re-joining the action.

2023 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:32.468s 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.029s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.157s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.735s 5 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.745s 6 Remy Gardner AUS GRT Yamaha +0.906s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.992s 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.077s 9 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.243s 10 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.277s 11 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.325s 12 Dominique Aegerter SWI GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.369s 13 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.375s 14 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.651s 15 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.656s 16 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.892s 17 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.984s 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +2.733s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +3.563s 20 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +3.672s 21 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.840s 22 Eric Granado BRA MIE Honda Racing +3.905s

Despite Razgatlioglu continuing to make improvements, it was Remy Gardner that was the top Yamaha with more than half the session gone as he sat fourth, one place higher than the 2021 world champion.

Iker Lecuona suffered a second fall of the weekend at turn ten before returning to pit lane and showing huge frustration in the Honda garage.

Back at the front, Rinaldi looked set to go fastest once again before catching a slow moving Lecuona, prior to the Honda rider returning to the pits.

Razgatlioglu then dislodged Bautista with the first sub 1m 33s lap of the weekend, however, Bautista’s response was immediate as he returned to the top by over a tenth.

Rinaldi then produced a brilliant lap to make it back-to-back practice sessions at the top of the leaderboard, showing that he might have the pace to fight his teammate for the win on Saturday.

Rinaldi sets the pace in Mandalika World Superbike FP1

2023 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:34.613s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.056s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.170s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.188s 5 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.225s 6 Remy Gardner AUS GRT Yamaha +0.579s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.707s 8 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.920s 9 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.958s 10 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.529s 11 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.602s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.661s 13 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.891s 14 Dominique Aegerter SWI GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.898s 15 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +2.271s 16 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Ducati Team +2.317s 17 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.474s 18 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +3.113s 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +3.388s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.995s 21 Eric Granado BRA MIE Honda Racing +4.905s 22 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK No Time Set

Despite a crash on his opening run at turn 10, Rinaldi was fastest for Ducati ahead of Razgatlioglu.

Less than a tenth separated Rinaldi and Razgatlioglu, while championship leader Bautista was third - +0.170s down on his teammate.

Fourth fastest and also in contention was Kawasaki’s Rea, after the six-time champion endured a difficult opening round at Phillip Island.

There were also crashes for Bonovo Action BMW rider Loris Baz, Iker Lecuona, who looked uncomfortable when returning to his Honda garage and Lorenzo Baldassarri, with the Italian suffering a big fall at turn six.