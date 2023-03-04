Indonesian World Superbike Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu on pole, lap time deleted for Jonathan Rea

4 Mar 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu , Indonesian WorldSBK, 3 March

Results from Superpole, round 2 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.

Toprak Razgatlioglu will start the second World Superbike round of 2023 from pole, as he did last weekend in Phillip Island after narrowly getting the better of teammate Andrea Locatelli.

While it was a historic day for Yamaha after Razgatlioglu and Locatelli secured the Japanese manufacturer’s first 1-2 in the series for 13 years, Razgatlioglu also kept hold of his 100% pole position record at Mandalika. 

Lining up third for Race 1 is championship leader Alvaro Bautista, who was the only other rider to get within half a second of Razatlioglu’s pole time.

There was late drama for Jonathan Rea, after the Kawasaki rider moved up to fourth only for his lap time to be deleted after failing to slow under yellow flags. 

Rea wasn’t alone in having his time wiped away as Axel Bassani and Iker Lecuona also lost out due to yellow flag infringdments. 

2023 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK1:32.037s
2Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.069s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.165s
4Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.505s
5Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.513s
6Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.601s
7Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.601s
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.672s
9Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.760s
10Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.965s
11Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.968s
12Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.998s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.057s
14Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.057s
15Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.350s
16Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.906s
17Tom SykesGBRPuccetti Kawasaki+2.160s
18Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+2.271s
19Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.641s
20Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.903s
21Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.507s

Following their miserable weekend in Australia, BMW showed promise as Loris Baz took a brilliant sixth place. 

Superpole took place without Remy Gardner, as will Race 1 due to the Australian rider being ruled out because of illness.

After finding it tough on day one in Mandalika, Danilo Petrucci produced an impressive time to get within two tenths of factory Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi, while only one place behind Bassani.

 