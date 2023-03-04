Toprak Razgatlioglu will start the second World Superbike round of 2023 from pole, as he did last weekend in Phillip Island after narrowly getting the better of teammate Andrea Locatelli.

While it was a historic day for Yamaha after Razgatlioglu and Locatelli secured the Japanese manufacturer’s first 1-2 in the series for 13 years, Razgatlioglu also kept hold of his 100% pole position record at Mandalika.

Lining up third for Race 1 is championship leader Alvaro Bautista, who was the only other rider to get within half a second of Razatlioglu’s pole time.

There was late drama for Jonathan Rea, after the Kawasaki rider moved up to fourth only for his lap time to be deleted after failing to slow under yellow flags.

Rea wasn’t alone in having his time wiped away as Axel Bassani and Iker Lecuona also lost out due to yellow flag infringdments.

2023 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 1:32.037s 2 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.069s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.165s 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.505s 5 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.513s 6 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.601s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.601s 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.672s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.760s 10 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.965s 11 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.968s 12 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.998s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.057s 14 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.057s 15 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.350s 16 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.906s 17 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +2.160s 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +2.271s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.641s 20 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.903s 21 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.507s

Following their miserable weekend in Australia, BMW showed promise as Loris Baz took a brilliant sixth place.

Superpole took place without Remy Gardner, as will Race 1 due to the Australian rider being ruled out because of illness.

After finding it tough on day one in Mandalika, Danilo Petrucci produced an impressive time to get within two tenths of factory Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi, while only one place behind Bassani.