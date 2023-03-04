Indonesian World Superbike Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu on pole, lap time deleted for Jonathan Rea
Results from Superpole, round 2 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.
Toprak Razgatlioglu will start the second World Superbike round of 2023 from pole, as he did last weekend in Phillip Island after narrowly getting the better of teammate Andrea Locatelli.
While it was a historic day for Yamaha after Razgatlioglu and Locatelli secured the Japanese manufacturer’s first 1-2 in the series for 13 years, Razgatlioglu also kept hold of his 100% pole position record at Mandalika.
Lining up third for Race 1 is championship leader Alvaro Bautista, who was the only other rider to get within half a second of Razatlioglu’s pole time.
There was late drama for Jonathan Rea, after the Kawasaki rider moved up to fourth only for his lap time to be deleted after failing to slow under yellow flags.
Rea wasn’t alone in having his time wiped away as Axel Bassani and Iker Lecuona also lost out due to yellow flag infringdments.
|2023 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|1:32.037s
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.069s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.165s
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.505s
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.513s
|6
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.601s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.601s
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.672s
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.760s
|10
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.965s
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.968s
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.998s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.057s
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.057s
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.350s
|16
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.906s
|17
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.160s
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.271s
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.641s
|20
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.903s
|21
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.507s
Following their miserable weekend in Australia, BMW showed promise as Loris Baz took a brilliant sixth place.
Superpole took place without Remy Gardner, as will Race 1 due to the Australian rider being ruled out because of illness.
After finding it tough on day one in Mandalika, Danilo Petrucci produced an impressive time to get within two tenths of factory Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi, while only one place behind Bassani.