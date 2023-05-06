Catalunya World Superbike FP3 Results: Alvaro Bautista destroys the competition
Results from Free Practice 3, round four of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Catalunya, Spain.
Alvaro Bautista has re-enforced his status as favourite heading into the opening Catalunya World Superbike race following a dominant showing in FP3.
With teammate Bautista returning to pit lane after an installation lap, Michael Ruben Rinaldi took full advantage to set the pace at the beginning of FP3.
That was before Garrett Gerloff, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Axel Bassani all jumped ahead of the Italian.
Gerloff broke into the 1m 41s barrier for the first time this weekend, while Razgatlioglu joined him in setting a sub 1m 42s time.
But Rinaldi, who was the main challenger to Bautista on day-one, responded with a time of 1:41.588s to go fastest.
Trying to overtake Andrea Locatelli into turn one, Danilo Petrucci had a scary moment on the front-end of his Ducati as it snaked and shaked its way into the corner before the Italian released the brake to avoid crashing.
After struggling during FP2, Rea and Kawasaki found themselves in trouble once again as the six-time world champion was only seventh - +0.561s down on Rinaldi.
Keen to set a time attack ahead of qualifying, Xavi Vierge moved up from 20th to P3 after coming close to unseeding Rinaldi at the head of the leaderboard.
Then came a stunning lap time from Bautista as the reigning world champion broke into the mid 1m 40s bracket.
Bautista’s time was close to a second clear of Locatelli in second, while Bassani’s FP3 ended with a crash at turn five.
|2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:40.573s
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.967s
|3
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.015s
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.049s
|5
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.104s
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.125s
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.283s
|8
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.309s
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.518s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.541s
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1,607s
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.641s
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.804s
|14
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.838s
|15
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.996s
|16
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+2.276s
|17
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.489s
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.831s
|19
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.959s
|20
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.973s
|21
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+3.046s
|22
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.069s
|23
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+3.240s
|24
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+3.441s
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing
|+4.935s
Catalunya World Superbike records
Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:41.135s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
One of his best circuits on the calendar, Gerloff remained the fastest BMW rider come the end of FP3, something that’s usually been said about Scott Redding in 2023.
A technical issue at the beginning of FP3 saw Alex Lowes reduced to just a handful of laps at the end of the 30-minute session.
Weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30
Superpole - 10:10-10:25
Race 1 - 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race -10:00
Race 2 - 13:00