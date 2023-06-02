Misano World Superbike FP1 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest from factory Ducati duo

RobertJones's picture
2 Jun 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu , Indonesian WorldSBK, 3 March

Results from Free Practice 1, round five of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Setting the pace after just a couple of laps, Andrea Locatelli was then bumped off top spot as Alvaro Bautista went four tenths quicker.

Potential teammates in 2024, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding also jumped ahead of Locatelli.

Bautista then improved by nearly four tenths again on his next effort, however, Razgatlioglu was half a second up through two sectors. 

Looking set to take over from the reigning world champion, the Turkish star instead ran into trouble in sector three which resulted in him losing over 1.5 seconds. 

After setting several laps close to that of Bautista’s fastest time, Razgatlioglu eventually overhauled the factory Ducati rider. 

FP1 saw a slow start for Jonathan Rea as the six-time world champion was outside the top ten for much of the session. 

A full second off the pace and down in P13, Rea finally sneaked into the top with seventh place. 

At the front, Michael Ruben Rinaldi showed his prowess around Mugello as he took over top spot with just over half the session remaining. 

A time of 1:33.394 was set by the Italian as he went quickest by just -0.004s from the Yamaha man.

Backing up his statements following the Misano test where he suggested he could fight for the win, Razgatlioglu’s race pace was continuing to look very strong, as was the case for Bautista and Rinaldi.

The most impressive rookie through four rounds, Dominique Aegerter, was continuing to show brilliant form as he sat one place ahead of Locatelli with just a few minutes remaining. Aegerter was fourth behind Rinaldi, Razgatlioglu and Bautista.

With time attacks fully underway, Razgatlioglu looked set to smash the fastest time before being held up by Remy Gardner in sector three. 

Razgatlioglu was not to be denied though as he set a time of 1:33.154s in order to go two tenths clear of Rinaldi.

2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK1:33.154s
2Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.242s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.311s
4Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.552s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.576s
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.622s
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.678s
8Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.710s
9Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.765s
10Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.816s
11Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.983s
12Tom SykesGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.983s
13Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.041s
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.078s
15Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.179s
16Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.206s
17Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.317s
18Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.881s
19Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.138s
20Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+2.320s
21Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.331s
22Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.430s
23Luca VitaliITAOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.613s
24Ryo MizunoJAPPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+5.149s
25Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales RacingNo Time Set

Misano World Superbike Records

Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

There was early drama for Loris Baz as the Bonovo Action BMW ran into technical issues before completing a flying lap. The French rider had to pull off the circuit at turn eight.

Weekend schedule (UK Time)

Friday 

09:30-10:15 - Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 - Free Practice 2

Saturday 

08:00-08:30 - Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 - Superpole 

13:00 - Race 1

Sunday 

08:00-08:15 - Warm-up

10:00 - Superpole Race

13:00 - Race 2