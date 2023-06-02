Misano World Superbike FP1 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest from factory Ducati duo
Results from Free Practice 1, round five of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.
Setting the pace after just a couple of laps, Andrea Locatelli was then bumped off top spot as Alvaro Bautista went four tenths quicker.
Potential teammates in 2024, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding also jumped ahead of Locatelli.
- Denning claims Yamaha was just as important as Toprak during 2021 title success
- Toprak to BMW “quite a mystery to me”, but Redding plans to stay
Bautista then improved by nearly four tenths again on his next effort, however, Razgatlioglu was half a second up through two sectors.
Looking set to take over from the reigning world champion, the Turkish star instead ran into trouble in sector three which resulted in him losing over 1.5 seconds.
After setting several laps close to that of Bautista’s fastest time, Razgatlioglu eventually overhauled the factory Ducati rider.
FP1 saw a slow start for Jonathan Rea as the six-time world champion was outside the top ten for much of the session.
A full second off the pace and down in P13, Rea finally sneaked into the top with seventh place.
At the front, Michael Ruben Rinaldi showed his prowess around Mugello as he took over top spot with just over half the session remaining.
A time of 1:33.394 was set by the Italian as he went quickest by just -0.004s from the Yamaha man.
Backing up his statements following the Misano test where he suggested he could fight for the win, Razgatlioglu’s race pace was continuing to look very strong, as was the case for Bautista and Rinaldi.
The most impressive rookie through four rounds, Dominique Aegerter, was continuing to show brilliant form as he sat one place ahead of Locatelli with just a few minutes remaining. Aegerter was fourth behind Rinaldi, Razgatlioglu and Bautista.
With time attacks fully underway, Razgatlioglu looked set to smash the fastest time before being held up by Remy Gardner in sector three.
Razgatlioglu was not to be denied though as he set a time of 1:33.154s in order to go two tenths clear of Rinaldi.
|2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|1:33.154s
|2
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.242s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.311s
|4
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.552s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.576s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.622s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.678s
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.710s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.765s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.816s
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.983s
|12
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.983s
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.041s
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.078s
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.179s
|16
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.206s
|17
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.317s
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.881s
|19
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.138s
|20
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+2.320s
|21
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.331s
|22
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.430s
|23
|Luca Vitali
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.613s
|24
|Ryo Mizuno
|JAP
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+5.149s
|25
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|No Time Set
Misano World Superbike Records
Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
There was early drama for Loris Baz as the Bonovo Action BMW ran into technical issues before completing a flying lap. The French rider had to pull off the circuit at turn eight.
Weekend schedule (UK Time)
Friday
09:30-10:15 - Free Practice 1
14:00-14:45 - Free Practice 2
Saturday
08:00-08:30 - Free Practice 3
10:10-10:25 - Superpole
13:00 - Race 1
Sunday
08:00-08:15 - Warm-up
10:00 - Superpole Race
13:00 - Race 2