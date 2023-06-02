Setting the pace after just a couple of laps, Andrea Locatelli was then bumped off top spot as Alvaro Bautista went four tenths quicker.

Potential teammates in 2024, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding also jumped ahead of Locatelli.

Bautista then improved by nearly four tenths again on his next effort, however, Razgatlioglu was half a second up through two sectors.

Looking set to take over from the reigning world champion, the Turkish star instead ran into trouble in sector three which resulted in him losing over 1.5 seconds.

After setting several laps close to that of Bautista’s fastest time, Razgatlioglu eventually overhauled the factory Ducati rider.

FP1 saw a slow start for Jonathan Rea as the six-time world champion was outside the top ten for much of the session.

A full second off the pace and down in P13, Rea finally sneaked into the top with seventh place.

At the front, Michael Ruben Rinaldi showed his prowess around Mugello as he took over top spot with just over half the session remaining.

A time of 1:33.394 was set by the Italian as he went quickest by just -0.004s from the Yamaha man.

Backing up his statements following the Misano test where he suggested he could fight for the win, Razgatlioglu’s race pace was continuing to look very strong, as was the case for Bautista and Rinaldi.

The most impressive rookie through four rounds, Dominique Aegerter, was continuing to show brilliant form as he sat one place ahead of Locatelli with just a few minutes remaining. Aegerter was fourth behind Rinaldi, Razgatlioglu and Bautista.

With time attacks fully underway, Razgatlioglu looked set to smash the fastest time before being held up by Remy Gardner in sector three.

Razgatlioglu was not to be denied though as he set a time of 1:33.154s in order to go two tenths clear of Rinaldi.

2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 1:33.154s 2 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.242s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.311s 4 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.552s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.576s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.622s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.678s 8 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.710s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.765s 10 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.816s 11 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.983s 12 Tom Sykes GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.983s 13 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.041s 14 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.078s 15 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.179s 16 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.206s 17 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.317s 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.881s 19 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.138s 20 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +2.320s 21 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.331s 22 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.430s 23 Luca Vitali ITA Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.613s 24 Ryo Mizuno JAP PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +5.149s 25 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing No Time Set

Misano World Superbike Records

Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

There was early drama for Loris Baz as the Bonovo Action BMW ran into technical issues before completing a flying lap. The French rider had to pull off the circuit at turn eight.



Weekend schedule (UK Time)

Friday

09:30-10:15 - Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 - Free Practice 2

Saturday

08:00-08:30 - Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 - Superpole

13:00 - Race 1

Sunday

08:00-08:15 - Warm-up

10:00 - Superpole Race

13:00 - Race 2