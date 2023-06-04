Misano World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Alvaro Bautista survives Toprak Razgatlioglu pressure before red flag

4 Jun 2023
Alvaro Bautista , Race 1, Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, 3 June

Results from the Superpole Race, round five of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Alvaro Bautista makes it back-to-back Misano World Superbike wins after red flags bring an early end to the Superpole Race.

Despite getting a slightly better start, Razgatlioglu was unable to move past Bautista heading into turn one.

However, the 2021 world champion soon made his move as he dove to the inside of the Ducati rider at turn four.

Not for the first time this season, GRT Yamaha teammates Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner came to blows as both riders crashed at turn two. 

Aegerter was back on his feet immediately, although Gardner remained down initially after appearing to be hurt.

The incident came as a result of contact between Aegerter and Danilo Petrucci, which pushed the Yamaha rider into his teammate. 

Following their contact at Barcelona, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani were battling hard for P3. 

After getting through on his fellow Italian, Bassani was then moved out of the way by Rinaldi at turn 14.

One lap later and Bautista finally got the lead back following a brave move into Curvone. 

Deemed to be at fault for the incident at turn one, Petrucci was given a Long-Lap penalty. 

Back at the front, Razgatlioglu was delivering a stunning performance a she stayed close to Bautista before regaining the lead on lap five.

Going from bad to worse, Petrucci’s Superpole Race ended in disaster after suffering a crash with former MotoGP teammate Iker Lecuona. 

Just in time before red flags were waived due to the collision at turn eight, Bautista regained the lead from Razgatlioglu which was enough to see him claim victory when confirmation of the race not getting back underway was announced. 

LIke the opening lap clash, Petrucci was again at fault as he made contact with Lecuona.

2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime at final check point
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati7 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.101s
3Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.738s
4Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+2.239s
5Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+2.490s
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+3.955s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1 Lap
8Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1 Lap
9Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1 Lap
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1 Lap
11Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1 Lap
12Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1 Lap
13Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1 Lap
14Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1 Lap
15Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+1 Lap
16Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+1 Lap
17Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+1 Lap
18Luca VitaliITAOrelac Racing Kawasaki+1 Lap
19Ryo MizunoJAPPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+1 Lap
20Tom SykesGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1 Lap
21Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1 Lap
22Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing TeamDNF
23Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBKDNF
24Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamDNF
25Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWMDNF

Misano World Superbike Records

Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

After completing a clean sweep on Saturday, Bautista was again the pacesetter during Warm-up as he led teammate Rinaldi by nearly five tenths.

That was the margin back to Razgatlioglu, with the Pata Yamaha rider slotting into third. 

