Alvaro Bautista makes it back-to-back Misano World Superbike wins after red flags bring an early end to the Superpole Race.

Despite getting a slightly better start, Razgatlioglu was unable to move past Bautista heading into turn one.

However, the 2021 world champion soon made his move as he dove to the inside of the Ducati rider at turn four.

Not for the first time this season, GRT Yamaha teammates Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner came to blows as both riders crashed at turn two.

Aegerter was back on his feet immediately, although Gardner remained down initially after appearing to be hurt.

The incident came as a result of contact between Aegerter and Danilo Petrucci, which pushed the Yamaha rider into his teammate.

Following their contact at Barcelona, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani were battling hard for P3.

After getting through on his fellow Italian, Bassani was then moved out of the way by Rinaldi at turn 14.

One lap later and Bautista finally got the lead back following a brave move into Curvone.

Deemed to be at fault for the incident at turn one, Petrucci was given a Long-Lap penalty.

Back at the front, Razgatlioglu was delivering a stunning performance a she stayed close to Bautista before regaining the lead on lap five.

Going from bad to worse, Petrucci’s Superpole Race ended in disaster after suffering a crash with former MotoGP teammate Iker Lecuona.

Just in time before red flags were waived due to the collision at turn eight, Bautista regained the lead from Razgatlioglu which was enough to see him claim victory when confirmation of the race not getting back underway was announced.

LIke the opening lap clash, Petrucci was again at fault as he made contact with Lecuona.

2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time at final check point 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 7 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.101s 3 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.738s 4 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +2.239s 5 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +2.490s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +3.955s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1 Lap 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1 Lap 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1 Lap 10 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1 Lap 11 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1 Lap 12 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1 Lap 13 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1 Lap 14 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1 Lap 15 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +1 Lap 16 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +1 Lap 17 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +1 Lap 18 Luca Vitali ITA Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1 Lap 19 Ryo Mizuno JAP PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +1 Lap 20 Tom Sykes GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1 Lap 21 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1 Lap 22 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team DNF 23 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK DNF 24 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF 25 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM DNF

Misano World Superbike Records

Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

After completing a clean sweep on Saturday, Bautista was again the pacesetter during Warm-up as he led teammate Rinaldi by nearly five tenths.

That was the margin back to Razgatlioglu, with the Pata Yamaha rider slotting into third.

Weekend schedule (UK Time)

Friday

09:30-10:15 - Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 - Free Practice 2

Saturday

08:00-08:30 - Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 - Superpole

13:00 - Race 1

Sunday

08:00-08:15 - Warm-up

10:00 - Superpole Race

13:00 - Race 2