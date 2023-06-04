Misano World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Alvaro Bautista survives Toprak Razgatlioglu pressure before red flag
Results from the Superpole Race, round five of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.
Alvaro Bautista makes it back-to-back Misano World Superbike wins after red flags bring an early end to the Superpole Race.
Despite getting a slightly better start, Razgatlioglu was unable to move past Bautista heading into turn one.
- Rea: “I was trying to focus on Toprak, private Ducatis, but they broke me”
- Colour change but result stays the same as Rinaldi calls Bautista “unbelievable”
However, the 2021 world champion soon made his move as he dove to the inside of the Ducati rider at turn four.
Not for the first time this season, GRT Yamaha teammates Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner came to blows as both riders crashed at turn two.
Aegerter was back on his feet immediately, although Gardner remained down initially after appearing to be hurt.
The incident came as a result of contact between Aegerter and Danilo Petrucci, which pushed the Yamaha rider into his teammate.
Following their contact at Barcelona, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani were battling hard for P3.
After getting through on his fellow Italian, Bassani was then moved out of the way by Rinaldi at turn 14.
One lap later and Bautista finally got the lead back following a brave move into Curvone.
Deemed to be at fault for the incident at turn one, Petrucci was given a Long-Lap penalty.
Back at the front, Razgatlioglu was delivering a stunning performance a she stayed close to Bautista before regaining the lead on lap five.
Going from bad to worse, Petrucci’s Superpole Race ended in disaster after suffering a crash with former MotoGP teammate Iker Lecuona.
Just in time before red flags were waived due to the collision at turn eight, Bautista regained the lead from Razgatlioglu which was enough to see him claim victory when confirmation of the race not getting back underway was announced.
LIke the opening lap clash, Petrucci was again at fault as he made contact with Lecuona.
|2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time at final check point
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|7 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.101s
|3
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.738s
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+2.239s
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+2.490s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+3.955s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1 Lap
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1 Lap
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1 Lap
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1 Lap
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1 Lap
|12
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|13
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1 Lap
|14
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1 Lap
|15
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+1 Lap
|16
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|17
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+1 Lap
|18
|Luca Vitali
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|19
|Ryo Mizuno
|JAP
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+1 Lap
|20
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1 Lap
|21
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1 Lap
|22
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|DNF
|23
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|DNF
|24
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|DNF
Misano World Superbike Records
Lap Record - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:33.722s (2022)
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
After completing a clean sweep on Saturday, Bautista was again the pacesetter during Warm-up as he led teammate Rinaldi by nearly five tenths.
That was the margin back to Razgatlioglu, with the Pata Yamaha rider slotting into third.
Weekend schedule (UK Time)
Friday
09:30-10:15 - Free Practice 1
14:00-14:45 - Free Practice 2
Saturday
08:00-08:30 - Free Practice 3
10:10-10:25 - Superpole
13:00 - Race 1
Sunday
08:00-08:15 - Warm-up
10:00 - Superpole Race
13:00 - Race 2