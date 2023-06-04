Misano World Superbike Race (2) Results: Alvaro Bautista completes dominant hat-trick
Results from Race 2, round five of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.
Alvaro Bautista makes it three World Superbike hat-tricks in a row after winning Race 2 at Misano.
Like the Superpole Race, Razgatlioglu made the best start of those on the front row as he led into turn one.
Bautista was then pushed back to third as Rinaldi came through on the pole sitter at turn four.
However, the reigning world champion responded before the lap was over to regain P2. Come the end of sector two on lap two, and Bautista was back in the lead as he gapped Razgatlioglu by a huge margin in just a few corners.
After a failed overtake at turn one, Rinaldi made it a factory Ducati 1-2 as he pounced on Razgatlioglu at turn eight.
Razgatlioglu was clearly struggling compared to the Ducatis around him, as Axel Bassani was the next to become interested in a move.
The Italian gained six tenths on lap three, although that included Razgatlioglu being passed by Rinaldi on the same lap.
But Bassani then ruined his chances of a move after making a mistake that allowed Jonathan Rea to get very close.
As the race settled into a pattern, Razgatlioglu re-found his pace as he began homing in on Rinaldi for second spot.
Lowes, who was right behind Bassani and Rea for the battle for P4, crashed out on lap seven. The British rider lost the front-end of his Kawasaki at turn four.
With Bautista leading by nearly five seconds, the closest battle was for second as Razgatlioglu continued pressuring Rinaldi.
Performing one of his trademarc moves, Razgatlioglu braked incredibly late into turn eight in order to pass Rinaldi with seven laps remaining.
Eager to get straight back through, Rinaldi made a mistake under braking for turn one as he clipped the rear of Razgatlioglu before crashing out.
Carrying way too much speed into the right-hander, Rinaldi was unable to pick up his Panigale V4 R in time to avoid the Yamaha rider.
While battles for the lower points scoring positions continued until the checkered flag, Bautista came home for his 14th win from 15 races.
|2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Race (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|21 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+8.446s
|3
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+18.368s
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+20.174s
|5
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+22.344s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+23.307s
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+23.552s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+24.905s
|9
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+25.255s
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+27.253s
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+27.529s
|12
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+36.856s
|13
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+38.066s
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+52.235s
|15
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+1'02.594s
|16
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+1'09.448s
|17
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|DNF
|18
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
|19
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|DNF
|20
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|21
|Luca Vitali
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|DNF
|22
|Ryo Mizuno
|JAP
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|DNF
|23
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|DNF
Misano World Superbike Records
Lap Record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:33.017s (2023)
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Prior to Race 2 getting udnerway, Iker Lecuona was ruled out following hip and left ankle injuries which he suffered in a crash with Danilo Petrucci during the Superpole Race.
Loriz Baz started the race from the back of the grid after having to change bikes following a mechanical issue on the lap to the grid.