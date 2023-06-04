Alvaro Bautista makes it three World Superbike hat-tricks in a row after winning Race 2 at Misano.

Like the Superpole Race, Razgatlioglu made the best start of those on the front row as he led into turn one.

Bautista was then pushed back to third as Rinaldi came through on the pole sitter at turn four.

However, the reigning world champion responded before the lap was over to regain P2. Come the end of sector two on lap two, and Bautista was back in the lead as he gapped Razgatlioglu by a huge margin in just a few corners.

After a failed overtake at turn one, Rinaldi made it a factory Ducati 1-2 as he pounced on Razgatlioglu at turn eight.

Razgatlioglu was clearly struggling compared to the Ducatis around him, as Axel Bassani was the next to become interested in a move.

The Italian gained six tenths on lap three, although that included Razgatlioglu being passed by Rinaldi on the same lap.

But Bassani then ruined his chances of a move after making a mistake that allowed Jonathan Rea to get very close.

As the race settled into a pattern, Razgatlioglu re-found his pace as he began homing in on Rinaldi for second spot.

Lowes, who was right behind Bassani and Rea for the battle for P4, crashed out on lap seven. The British rider lost the front-end of his Kawasaki at turn four.

With Bautista leading by nearly five seconds, the closest battle was for second as Razgatlioglu continued pressuring Rinaldi.

Performing one of his trademarc moves, Razgatlioglu braked incredibly late into turn eight in order to pass Rinaldi with seven laps remaining.

Eager to get straight back through, Rinaldi made a mistake under braking for turn one as he clipped the rear of Razgatlioglu before crashing out.

Carrying way too much speed into the right-hander, Rinaldi was unable to pick up his Panigale V4 R in time to avoid the Yamaha rider.

While battles for the lower points scoring positions continued until the checkered flag, Bautista came home for his 14th win from 15 races.

2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Race (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 21 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +8.446s 3 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +18.368s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +20.174s 5 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +22.344s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +23.307s 7 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +23.552s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +24.905s 9 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +25.255s 10 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +27.253s 11 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +27.529s 12 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +36.856s 13 Tom Sykes GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +38.066s 14 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +52.235s 15 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +1'02.594s 16 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +1'09.448s 17 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF 18 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha DNF 20 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF 21 Luca Vitali ITA Orelac Racing Kawasaki DNF 22 Ryo Mizuno JAP PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing DNF 23 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki DNF

Misano World Superbike Records

Lap Record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:33.017s (2023)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Prior to Race 2 getting udnerway, Iker Lecuona was ruled out following hip and left ankle injuries which he suffered in a crash with Danilo Petrucci during the Superpole Race.

Loriz Baz started the race from the back of the grid after having to change bikes following a mechanical issue on the lap to the grid.