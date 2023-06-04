Misano World Superbike Race (2) Results: Alvaro Bautista completes dominant hat-trick

4 Jun 2023
Alvaro Bautista , Race1, Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, 3 June

Results from Race 2, round five of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Alvaro Bautista makes it three World Superbike hat-tricks in a row after winning Race 2 at Misano. 

Like the Superpole Race, Razgatlioglu made the best start of those on the front row as he led into turn one.

Bautista was then pushed back to third as Rinaldi came through on the pole sitter at turn four.

However, the reigning world champion responded before the lap was over to regain P2. Come the end of sector two on lap two, and Bautista was back in the lead as he gapped Razgatlioglu by a huge margin in just a few corners. 

After a failed overtake at turn one, Rinaldi made it a factory Ducati 1-2 as he pounced on Razgatlioglu at turn eight. 

Razgatlioglu was clearly struggling compared to the Ducatis around him, as Axel Bassani was the next to become interested in a move. 

The Italian gained six tenths on lap three, although that included Razgatlioglu being passed by Rinaldi on the same lap.

But Bassani then ruined his chances of a move after making a mistake that allowed Jonathan Rea to get very close.

As the race settled into a pattern, Razgatlioglu re-found his pace as he began homing in on Rinaldi for second spot. 

Lowes, who was right behind Bassani and Rea for the battle for P4, crashed out on lap seven. The British rider lost the front-end of his Kawasaki at turn four. 

With Bautista leading by nearly five seconds, the closest battle was for second as Razgatlioglu continued pressuring Rinaldi. 

Performing one of his trademarc moves, Razgatlioglu braked incredibly late into turn eight in order to pass Rinaldi with seven laps remaining. 

Eager to get straight back through, Rinaldi made a mistake under braking for turn one as he clipped the rear of Razgatlioglu before crashing out.

Carrying way too much speed into the right-hander, Rinaldi was unable to pick up his Panigale V4 R in time to avoid the Yamaha rider.

While battles for the lower points scoring positions continued until the checkered flag, Bautista came home for his 14th win from 15 races. 

 
2023 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Race (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati21 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+8.446s
3Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+18.368s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+20.174s
5Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+22.344s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+23.307s
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+23.552s
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+24.905s
9Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+25.255s
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+27.253s
11Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+27.529s
12Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+36.856s
13Tom SykesGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+38.066s
14Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+52.235s
15Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+1'02.594s
16Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+1'09.448s
17Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing DucatiDNF
18Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF
19Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 YamahaDNF
20Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK TeamDNF
21Luca VitaliITAOrelac Racing KawasakiDNF
22Ryo MizunoJAPPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA RacingDNF
23Tito RabatSPAPuccetti KawasakiDNF

Misano World Superbike Records

Lap Record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:33.017s (2023)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Prior to Race 2 getting udnerway, Iker Lecuona was ruled out following hip and left ankle injuries which he suffered in a crash with Danilo Petrucci during the Superpole Race.

Loriz Baz started the race from the back of the grid after having to change bikes following a mechanical issue on the lap to the grid.