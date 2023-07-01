2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Race 1 Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati 23 laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon +3.718s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +6.115s 4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +7.855s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon +10.738s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +11.143s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +12.025s 8 Scott Redding GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +12.638s 9 Tom Sykes GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +12.754s 10 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +25.944s 11 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +26.05s 12 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +30.859s 13 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +31.558s 14 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +52.605s 15 Isaac Vinales ESP Pedercini Racing +56.037s 16 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti +57.082s 17 Hafizh Syahrin MAS PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +57.216s 18 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing MOVISIO +1'00.969s 19 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +1'16.479s Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati DNF Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC DNF Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW DNF Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW DNF Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing Team DNF

Alvaro Bautista breaks his Donington Park jinx with a first-ever World Superbike victory at the British venue on Saturday, and Ducati's first since 2011.

The Spaniard’s 15th win from 16 races this season came after an early battle between the WorldSBK big three of Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea.

All took turns at the front, Bautista snatching the holeshot from pole starter Rea before a big moment into the Fogarty Esses put the Kawasaki back in front.

Razgatlioglu then took up the baton, passing Rea for the lead at the Melbourne Hairpin on laps 6 and 7.

The Ulsterman responded with some brave passes on the exit of the Old Hairpin and entry to Starkey’s. But the Turkish rider learnt from the first pass and cut back under Rea next time around, retaining the lead while Bautista demoted Rea to third soon after.

Bautista completed his comeback when he rode around Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha on the back straight to lead on lap 9. The Ducati star then punched out fastest race laps to break Razgatlioglu’s challenge, before managing his advantage over the final ten laps.

The final podium place was a closer contest with Petrucci hunting down Rea in pursuit of a debut WorldSBK rostrum.

The double MotoGP race winner was almost within striking distance of the ZX-10RR by the penultimate lap, but Rea responded to confirm his first podium since Catalunya and the 250th of his WorldSBK career.

Andrea Locatelli, Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, Scott Redding, Tom Sykes and Remy Gardner completed the top ten. Redding passed stand-in BMW team-mate Sykes into the Melbourne Hairpin on the last lap.

Bradley Ray and Garrett Gerloff tangled at turn 1 of the race, pushing them both into the gravel.

Bautista’s team-mate Michael Rinaldi dropped to the back of the field after an unseen issue on the opening lap before recovering to 13th.

Loris Baz and Iker Lecuona failed to finish, the Honda rider walking away from a late accident. Philipp Oettl suffered a technical problem in the final laps.

After damp conditions in practice, the race was fully dry.

Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.

Donington Park 2022:

Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha