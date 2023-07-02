2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Warm-up Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:26.438s 2 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.078s 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.123s 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon +0.174s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon +0.197s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.214s 7 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.326s 8 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.374s 9 Tom Sykes GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +0.387s 10 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +0.415s 11 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing Team +0.575s 12 Scott Redding GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +0.649s 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.707s 14 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.915s 15 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +0.945s 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +0.986s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.092s 18 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +1.144s 19 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.306s 20 Isaac Vinales ESP Pedercini Racing +1.951s 21 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti +2.176s 22 Hafizh Syahrin MAS PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +2.310s 23 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing MOVISIO +2.925s 24 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +3.194s

Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:

Best Lap:

Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.041s (2023)

Best Race Lap:

Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)

After a distant third on Saturday, pole qualifier Jonathan Rea put Kawasaki back on top during a dry Sunday morning warm-up at the 2023 Donington Park World Superbike round.

Rea moved ahead of the Ducatis of Michael Rinaldi and Race 1 winner Alvaro Bautista in the closing stages of the 15-minute session, which many riders used as a rehearsal for the upcoming Superpole race by completing a run of 8-10 consecutive laps.

Saturday's runner-up Toprak Razgatlioglu was fourth ahead of Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli, with Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes the final rider in the top six.

The Superpole race, when some riders are tipped to gamble on the soft SCO tyre, starts at 13:00 with Race 2 at 16:00 local time.

Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.

Donington Park 2022:

Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha