2023 Donington Park World Superbike - Warm-up Results

Peter McLaren's picture
2 Jul 2023
Jonathan Rea, British WorldSBK, 01 July

Warm-up results for round six of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Donington Park in Great Britain.

2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Warm-up Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team 1:26.438s
2Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.078s
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.123s
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon +0.174s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon +0.197s
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.214s
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.326s
8Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.374s
9Tom SykesGBRROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+0.387s
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.415s
11Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing Team+0.575s
12Scott ReddingGBRROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+0.649s
13Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.707s
14Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.915s
15Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+0.945s
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.986s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.092s
18Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.144s
19Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.306s
20Isaac VinalesESP Pedercini Racing+1.951s
21Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+2.176s
22Hafizh SyahrinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+2.310s
23Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing MOVISIO+2.925s
24Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+3.194s

Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:
Best Lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.041s (2023)
Best Race Lap:
Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)

After a distant third on Saturday, pole qualifier Jonathan Rea put Kawasaki back on top during a dry Sunday morning warm-up at the 2023 Donington Park World Superbike round.

Rea moved ahead of the Ducatis of Michael Rinaldi and Race 1 winner Alvaro Bautista in the closing stages of the 15-minute session, which many riders used as a rehearsal for the upcoming Superpole race by completing a run of 8-10 consecutive laps.

Saturday's runner-up Toprak Razgatlioglu was fourth ahead of Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli, with Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes the final rider in the top six.

The Superpole race, when some riders are tipped to gamble on the soft SCO tyre, starts at 13:00 with Race 2 at 16:00 local time.

Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.

Donington Park 2022:
Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha