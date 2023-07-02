2023 Donington Park World Superbike - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results for round six of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Donington Park in Great Britain.
|2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Warm-up Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|1:26.438s
|2
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.078s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.123s
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon
|+0.174s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon
|+0.197s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.214s
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.326s
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.374s
|9
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.387s
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.415s
|11
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+0.575s
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.649s
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.707s
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.915s
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+0.945s
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.986s
|17
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.092s
|18
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.144s
|19
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.306s
|20
|Isaac Vinales
|ESP
|Pedercini Racing
|+1.951s
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+2.176s
|22
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team
|+2.310s
|23
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing MOVISIO
|+2.925s
|24
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team
|+3.194s
Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:
Best Lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.041s (2023)
Best Race Lap:
Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)
After a distant third on Saturday, pole qualifier Jonathan Rea put Kawasaki back on top during a dry Sunday morning warm-up at the 2023 Donington Park World Superbike round.
Rea moved ahead of the Ducatis of Michael Rinaldi and Race 1 winner Alvaro Bautista in the closing stages of the 15-minute session, which many riders used as a rehearsal for the upcoming Superpole race by completing a run of 8-10 consecutive laps.
Saturday's runner-up Toprak Razgatlioglu was fourth ahead of Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli, with Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes the final rider in the top six.
The Superpole race, when some riders are tipped to gamble on the soft SCO tyre, starts at 13:00 with Race 2 at 16:00 local time.
Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.
Donington Park 2022:
Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha