Magny-Cours World Superbike FP3 results: Alvaro Bautista rockets to top spot

9 Sep 2023
Alvaro Bautista, French WorldSBK, 8 September

Results from Free Practice 3, round nine of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours, France.

After his big highside in FP1, Axel Bassani encountered technical issues at the beginning of final practice.

While the Italian made a swift return to pit lane, work on Honda’s new chassis was continuing for Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

At the top of the leaderboard was Alex Lowes who led a Kawasaki 1-2 ahead of Jonathan Rea. 

Lowes then went even faster as he set the quickest lap of the weekend to extend his lead by over two tenths from Garrett Gerloff. 

Alvaro Bautista then overhauled the two factory Kawasaki riders as he began to show his true potential. A lap time of 1:36.823s was set by the world champion.

After finding another two tenths on his best time, Bautista then had to play second best to Gerloff who found a blinding 1:36.322s.

As the fast laps continued to come in, Michael Rinaldi went second ahead of Rea who also found a heap of time over his previous best effort. 

A statement was then made by Bautista as his last lap saw him fire his Panigale V4 R to top spot with a sub 1m 36s time.

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:35.895s
2Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.427s
3Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.536s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.673s
5Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.790s
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.931s
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.947s
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.970s
9Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.992s
10Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.084s
11Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.230s
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.259s
13Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.345s
14Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.475s
15Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.906s
16Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.021s
17Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.158s
18Hannes SoomerESTPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.869s
19Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+3.034s
20Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.131s
21Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+3.210s
22Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.430s
23Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+7.344s
24Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa DucatiNo Time Set

Magny-Cours WorldSBK record

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:36.374s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Despite the new chassis, Honda's diffficult weekend continued as Lecuona and Vierge were unable to finish inside the top ten. 

Magny-Cours weekend schedule (UK time) 

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 14:15