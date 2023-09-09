After his big highside in FP1, Axel Bassani encountered technical issues at the beginning of final practice.

While the Italian made a swift return to pit lane, work on Honda’s new chassis was continuing for Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

At the top of the leaderboard was Alex Lowes who led a Kawasaki 1-2 ahead of Jonathan Rea.

Lowes then went even faster as he set the quickest lap of the weekend to extend his lead by over two tenths from Garrett Gerloff.

Alvaro Bautista then overhauled the two factory Kawasaki riders as he began to show his true potential. A lap time of 1:36.823s was set by the world champion.

After finding another two tenths on his best time, Bautista then had to play second best to Gerloff who found a blinding 1:36.322s.

As the fast laps continued to come in, Michael Rinaldi went second ahead of Rea who also found a heap of time over his previous best effort.

A statement was then made by Bautista as his last lap saw him fire his Panigale V4 R to top spot with a sub 1m 36s time.

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:35.895s 2 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.427s 3 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.536s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.673s 5 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.790s 6 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.931s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.947s 8 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.970s 9 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.992s 10 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.084s 11 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.230s 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.259s 13 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.345s 14 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.475s 15 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.906s 16 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.021s 17 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.158s 18 Hannes Soomer EST PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.869s 19 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.034s 20 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.131s 21 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +3.210s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.430s 23 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +7.344s 24 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati No Time Set

Magny-Cours WorldSBK record

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:36.374s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Despite the new chassis, Honda's diffficult weekend continued as Lecuona and Vierge were unable to finish inside the top ten.

Magny-Cours weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 14:15