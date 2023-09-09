Magny-Cours World Superbike Superpole results: Garrett Gerloff claims maiden pole
Results from Superpole, round nine of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours, France.
As the opening lap times came in it was Jonathan Rea who led the way ahead of Barni Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci.
Alvaro Bautista looked set to knock the six-time world champion off top spot but had to slow down due to a crash for Remy Gardner in front of him.
- Magny-Cours World Superbike FP3 results: Bautista rockets to top spot
- Magny-Cours World Superbike FP2 results: Rinaldi puts Ducati on top, Gerloff P2
The Australian made a swift return to pit lane while Rea improved his time even further by setting a sub 1m 36s lap.
Fastest in the first three sectors, Bautista had to settle for P4 on his first representative lap after losing time in the final part of the lap.
A stunning time from Gerloff with the qualifying tyre fitted saw him leapfrog Rea by over five tenths, which was also enough for a new lap record.
Challenging Gerloff throughout the entire lap, Bautista got close to the American’s lap time but was unable to better the BMW rider.
|2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|1:35.453s
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.059s
|3
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.367s
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.415s
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.506s
|6
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.551s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.625s
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.632s
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.649s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.764s
|11
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.040s
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.104s
|13
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.143s
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.214s
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.253s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.257s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.508s
|18
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.783s
|19
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.931s
|20
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.960s
|21
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.239s
|22
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.679s
|23
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+2.757s
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.598s
Magny-Cours WorldSBK record
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:36.374s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
After missing all of FP3 with a mechanical issue, Axel Bassani, who is the favourite to replace Jonathan Rea at Kawasaki managed to take part in Superpole.
Magny-Cours weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30
Superpole - 10:10-10:25
Race 1 - 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race - 10:00
Race 2 - 14:15