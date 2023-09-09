Magny-Cours World Superbike Superpole results: Garrett Gerloff claims maiden pole

9 Sep 2023
Garrett Gerloff, French WorldSBK, 9 September

Results from Superpole, round nine of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours, France.

As the opening lap times came in it was Jonathan Rea who led the way ahead of Barni Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci. 

Alvaro Bautista looked set to knock the six-time world champion off top spot but had to slow down due to a crash for Remy Gardner in front of him.

The Australian made a swift return to pit lane while Rea improved his time even further by setting a sub 1m 36s lap.

Fastest in the first three sectors, Bautista had to settle for P4 on his first representative lap after losing time in the final part of the lap.

A stunning time from Gerloff with the qualifying tyre fitted saw him leapfrog Rea by over five tenths, which was also enough for a new lap record. 

Challenging Gerloff throughout the entire lap, Bautista got close to the American’s lap time but was unable to better the BMW rider.

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW1:35.453s
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.059s
3Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.367s
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.415s
5Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.506s
6Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.551s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.625s
8Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.632s
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.649s
10Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.764s
11Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.040s
12Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.104s
13Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.143s
14Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.214s
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.253s
16Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.257s
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.508s
18Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.783s
19Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.931s
20Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.960s
21Hannes SoomerESTPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.239s
22Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.679s
23Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+2.757s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.598s

Magny-Cours WorldSBK record

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:36.374s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

After missing all of FP3 with a mechanical issue, Axel Bassani, who is the favourite to replace Jonathan Rea at Kawasaki managed to take part in Superpole. 

