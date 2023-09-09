As the opening lap times came in it was Jonathan Rea who led the way ahead of Barni Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci.

Alvaro Bautista looked set to knock the six-time world champion off top spot but had to slow down due to a crash for Remy Gardner in front of him.

The Australian made a swift return to pit lane while Rea improved his time even further by setting a sub 1m 36s lap.

Fastest in the first three sectors, Bautista had to settle for P4 on his first representative lap after losing time in the final part of the lap.

A stunning time from Gerloff with the qualifying tyre fitted saw him leapfrog Rea by over five tenths, which was also enough for a new lap record.

Challenging Gerloff throughout the entire lap, Bautista got close to the American’s lap time but was unable to better the BMW rider.

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 1:35.453s 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.059s 3 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.367s 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.415s 5 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.506s 6 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.551s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.625s 8 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.632s 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.649s 10 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.764s 11 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.040s 12 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.104s 13 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.143s 14 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.214s 15 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.253s 16 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.257s 17 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.508s 18 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.783s 19 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.931s 20 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.960s 21 Hannes Soomer EST PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.239s 22 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.679s 23 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +2.757s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.598s

Magny-Cours WorldSBK record

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:36.374s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

After missing all of FP3 with a mechanical issue, Axel Bassani, who is the favourite to replace Jonathan Rea at Kawasaki managed to take part in Superpole.

