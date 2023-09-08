As track conditions ramped up for FP2, Toprak Razgatlioglu was the rider setting the pace as his first flying lap was within six tenths of his best effort from FP1.

Alex Lowes then jumped ahead of the Yamaha rider by over two tenths, while Jonathan Rea was third fastest aboard the second factory Kawasaki.

Looking set to overhaul Lowes at the top of the leaderboard, Bautista was up by two tenths halfway round his latest lap before encountering traffic.

Trying to latch onto the rear of Bautista, Xavi Vierge suffered a big highside coming out of turn three.

Razgatlioglu also had a moment at turn three after clipping the rass which sent dust onto the circuit. A red flag was deployed for the second time today, bringing the session to a stop with 35 minutes remaining.

After a slight delay, FP2 got back underway with Michael Ruben Rinaldi showing immediate speed in order to go second quickest.

As Razgatlioglu went fastest for the second time, Dominique Aegerter ran into problems as his Yamaha had smoke pouring from the rear.

Another red flag was then issued as a result of Aegerter’s mechanical problem.

Restarted for the third time, FP2 then saw another change at the top as Bautista went a tenth clear of title rival Razgatlioglu.

Rinaldi then made it a Ducati 1-2 after setting a time of 1:37.250s, however, Rea’s top time from the morning was yet to be beaten.

As lap times continued to improve, Ducati managed to maintain their advantage as Rinaldi jumped ahead of Bautista.

After claiming P2 in FP1, Garrett Gerloff then produced another great lap to split the two Ducati men.

As the checkered flag came out, Razgatlioglu and Redding made late improvements in order to move into third and fifth respectively.

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:36.973s 2 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.008s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.141s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.201s 5 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.369s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.383s 7 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.538s 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.570s 9 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.589s 10 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.665s 11 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.864s 12 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.007s 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.324s 14 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.393s 15 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.421s 16 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.499s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +2.083s 18 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.125s 19 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.395s 20 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.652s 21 Hannes Soomer EST PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.698s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.817s 23 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.132s 24 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.322s

Magny-Cours WorldSBK record

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:36.374s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

After his big accident in FP1, Axel Bassani was fit and able to ride during the afternoon session.

Magny-Cours weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 14:15