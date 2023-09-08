Magny-Cours World Superbike FP2 results: Michael Ruben Rinaldi puts Ducati on top, Garrett Gerloff P2
Results from Free Practice 2, round nine of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours, France.
As track conditions ramped up for FP2, Toprak Razgatlioglu was the rider setting the pace as his first flying lap was within six tenths of his best effort from FP1.
Alex Lowes then jumped ahead of the Yamaha rider by over two tenths, while Jonathan Rea was third fastest aboard the second factory Kawasaki.
Looking set to overhaul Lowes at the top of the leaderboard, Bautista was up by two tenths halfway round his latest lap before encountering traffic.
Trying to latch onto the rear of Bautista, Xavi Vierge suffered a big highside coming out of turn three.
Razgatlioglu also had a moment at turn three after clipping the rass which sent dust onto the circuit. A red flag was deployed for the second time today, bringing the session to a stop with 35 minutes remaining.
After a slight delay, FP2 got back underway with Michael Ruben Rinaldi showing immediate speed in order to go second quickest.
As Razgatlioglu went fastest for the second time, Dominique Aegerter ran into problems as his Yamaha had smoke pouring from the rear.
Another red flag was then issued as a result of Aegerter’s mechanical problem.
Restarted for the third time, FP2 then saw another change at the top as Bautista went a tenth clear of title rival Razgatlioglu.
Rinaldi then made it a Ducati 1-2 after setting a time of 1:37.250s, however, Rea’s top time from the morning was yet to be beaten.
As lap times continued to improve, Ducati managed to maintain their advantage as Rinaldi jumped ahead of Bautista.
After claiming P2 in FP1, Garrett Gerloff then produced another great lap to split the two Ducati men.
As the checkered flag came out, Razgatlioglu and Redding made late improvements in order to move into third and fifth respectively.
|2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:36.973s
|2
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.008s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.141s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.201s
|5
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.369s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.383s
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.538s
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.570s
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.589s
|10
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.665s
|11
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.864s
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.007s
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.324s
|14
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.393s
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.421s
|16
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.499s
|17
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.083s
|18
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.125s
|19
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.395s
|20
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+2.652s
|21
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.698s
|22
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.817s
|23
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.132s
|24
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+3.322s
Magny-Cours WorldSBK record
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:36.374s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
After his big accident in FP1, Axel Bassani was fit and able to ride during the afternoon session.
Magny-Cours weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30
Superpole - 10:10-10:25
Race 1 - 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race - 10:00
Race 2 - 14:15