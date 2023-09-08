Magny-Cours World Superbike FP2 results: Michael Ruben Rinaldi puts Ducati on top, Garrett Gerloff P2

8 Sep 2023
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, French WorldSBK, 8 September

Results from Free Practice 2, round nine of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours, France.

As track conditions ramped up for FP2, Toprak Razgatlioglu was the rider setting the pace as his first flying lap was within six tenths of his best effort from FP1.

Alex Lowes then jumped ahead of the Yamaha rider by over two tenths, while Jonathan Rea was third fastest aboard the second factory Kawasaki.

Looking set to overhaul Lowes at the top of the leaderboard, Bautista was up by two tenths halfway round his latest lap before encountering traffic.

Trying to latch onto the rear of Bautista, Xavi Vierge suffered a big highside coming out of turn three.

Razgatlioglu also had a moment at turn three after clipping the rass which sent dust onto the circuit. A red flag was deployed for the second time today, bringing the session to a stop with 35 minutes remaining.

After a slight delay, FP2 got back underway with Michael Ruben Rinaldi showing immediate speed in order to go second quickest.

As Razgatlioglu went fastest for the second time, Dominique Aegerter ran into problems as his Yamaha had smoke pouring from the rear. 

Another red flag was then issued as a result of Aegerter’s mechanical problem.

Restarted for the third time, FP2 then saw another change at the top as Bautista went a tenth clear of title rival Razgatlioglu. 

Rinaldi then made it a Ducati 1-2 after setting a time of 1:37.250s, however, Rea’s top time from the morning was yet to be beaten. 

As lap times continued to improve, Ducati managed to maintain their advantage as Rinaldi jumped ahead of Bautista.

After claiming P2 in FP1, Garrett Gerloff then produced another great lap to split the two Ducati men.

As the checkered flag came out, Razgatlioglu and Redding made late improvements in order to move into third and fifth respectively.

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:36.973s
2Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.008s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.141s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.201s
5Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.369s
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.383s
7Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.538s
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.570s
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.589s
10Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.665s
11Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.864s
12Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.007s
13Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.324s
14Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.393s
15Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.421s
16Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.499s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+2.083s
18Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.125s
19Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.395s
20Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.652s
21Hannes SoomerESTPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.698s
22Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.817s
23Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.132s
24Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+3.322s

Magny-Cours WorldSBK record

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:36.374s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

After his big accident in FP1, Axel Bassani was fit and able to ride during the afternoon session. 

Magny-Cours weekend schedule (UK time) 

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 14:15