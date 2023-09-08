With the 2024 WorldSBK market heating up following the signing of Jonathan Rea to Yamaha, all eyes are on Rinaldi and Redding moving forward.

Rinaldi is already out the door at the factory Ducati team, which means an end to his time at the Italian brand altogether.

But the proven race winner in Superbikes has since admitted he has options and will be on the grid next year.

Rinaldi began by saying: "It’s been a good time and there’s been a lot of beautiful moments with the team and I can be happy about the great people I’ve met during these years. Even if our ways will split, I’ll continue having friends that I didn’t have before.

"It’s life; things start and things end. We’re in motorsport and I’m not that old, so never say never. It could be a goodbye but not farewell.

"For three years, they gave me the opportunity to ride the factory bike and I always gave my best and tried every year to improve.

"From my point of view, after many efforts, it’s time for new challenges. At the moment, I’m still talking and I have a few options which will not take too much time to understand where I’ll be.

"For sure, I can say that 99.9% I will be in WorldSBK, but we have to understand the details better, to know which will be my best choice."

For Redding, the 2020 runner-up is also expected to lose his factory seat at BMW, however, it’s still unclear as to where he could end.

Rea’s departure from Kawasaki could, as is the case for Rinaldi, open the door to remaining a factory rider but the Brit has said he’s still in no position to confirm his plans.

Touching on the recent Aragon test first, Redding said: "The Aragon test was quite good; it was good to get back there and get back riding without the pressure of a race weekend.

"We tested a few items with the setup and bigger things I can’t test in a race weekend. I’m quite excited; I’m making a few steps with the bike, and I hope we can show that again here.

"It’s a track that I like. My future is something you’ll know in the coming weeks. There’s nothing I can say on what’s happening.

"That’s where we’re at really; you can ask me the question all the time but I’m not in a position to say anything at the moment."