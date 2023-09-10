Like in Race 1, Bautista made a brilliant start as he came through on Gerloff for the lead.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi made it a Ducati 1-2 as Razgatlioglu also overtook Gerloff on the exit of turn one.

Gerloff’s troublesome start then ended in the gravel after being involved in an incident with Scott Redding.

At the front of the field, Razgatlioglu completed a stunning double overtake on Rinaldi and Bautista at turn five in order to lead for the first time.

Razgatlioglu’s lead lasted just one lap though as Rinaldi came through on the Yamaha rider.

Disaster then struck on lap five as Bautista got his braking wrong for turn five as he hit Rinaldi. The contact resulted in Rinaldi crashing out before laying off circuit in pain.

Bautista dropped down to fourth as a result before swiftly coming through on Andrea Locatelli and Rea.

All of this meant Razgatlioglu had a lead of over two seconds as Bautista set a new race-lap record following his overtake on Rea for P2.

A huge surprise, Bautista was not given a penalty for his role in the accident.

Unlike Bautista, Redding was given a Long Lap penalty for taking out Gerloff.

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 10 Laps 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.970s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +2.503s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +2.747s 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +3.376s 6 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +6.406s 7 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +6.658s 8 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +6.959s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +8.322s 10 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +8.476s 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +9.386s 12 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +10.335s 13 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +10.779s 14 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +14.764s 15 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +16.763s 16 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +23.226s 17 Hannes Soomer EST PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +24.172s 18 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +24.293s 19 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +26.388s 20 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +34.143s 21 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +34.556s 22 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 23 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW DNF 24 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF

Magny-Cours WorldSBK record

Fastest lap - Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 1:35.453s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha