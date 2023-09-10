Magny-Cours World Superbike Superpole Race results: Alvaro Bautista takes out Michael Ruben Rinaldi

10 Sep 2023
Results from the Superpole Race, round nine of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours, France.

Like in Race 1, Bautista made a brilliant start as he came through on Gerloff for the lead.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi made it a Ducati 1-2 as Razgatlioglu also overtook Gerloff on the exit of turn one.

Gerloff’s troublesome start then ended in the gravel after being involved in an incident with Scott Redding.

At the front of the field, Razgatlioglu completed a stunning double overtake on Rinaldi and Bautista at turn five in order to lead for the first time. 

Razgatlioglu’s lead lasted just one lap though as Rinaldi came through on the Yamaha rider.

Disaster then struck on lap five as Bautista got his braking wrong for turn five as he hit Rinaldi. The contact resulted in Rinaldi crashing out before laying off circuit in pain. 

Bautista dropped down to fourth as a result before swiftly coming through on Andrea Locatelli and Rea.

All of this meant Razgatlioglu had a lead of over two seconds as Bautista set a new race-lap record following his overtake on Rea for P2. 

A huge surprise, Bautista was not given a penalty for his role in the accident.

Unlike Bautista, Redding was given a Long Lap penalty for taking out Gerloff. 

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK10 Laps
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.970s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+2.503s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+2.747s
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+3.376s
6Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+6.406s
7Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+6.658s
8Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+6.959s
9Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+8.322s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+8.476s
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+9.386s
12Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+10.335s
13Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+10.779s
14Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+14.764s
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+16.763s
16Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+23.226s
17Hannes SoomerESTPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+24.172s
18Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+24.293s
19Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+26.388s
20Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+34.143s
21Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+34.556s
22Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF
23Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWDNF
24Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing DucatiDNF

Magny-Cours WorldSBK record

Fastest lap - Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 1:35.453s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 