Magny-Cours World Superbike Superpole Race results: Alvaro Bautista takes out Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Results from the Superpole Race, round nine of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours, France.
Like in Race 1, Bautista made a brilliant start as he came through on Gerloff for the lead.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi made it a Ducati 1-2 as Razgatlioglu also overtook Gerloff on the exit of turn one.
Gerloff’s troublesome start then ended in the gravel after being involved in an incident with Scott Redding.
At the front of the field, Razgatlioglu completed a stunning double overtake on Rinaldi and Bautista at turn five in order to lead for the first time.
Razgatlioglu’s lead lasted just one lap though as Rinaldi came through on the Yamaha rider.
Disaster then struck on lap five as Bautista got his braking wrong for turn five as he hit Rinaldi. The contact resulted in Rinaldi crashing out before laying off circuit in pain.
Bautista dropped down to fourth as a result before swiftly coming through on Andrea Locatelli and Rea.
All of this meant Razgatlioglu had a lead of over two seconds as Bautista set a new race-lap record following his overtake on Rea for P2.
A huge surprise, Bautista was not given a penalty for his role in the accident.
Unlike Bautista, Redding was given a Long Lap penalty for taking out Gerloff.
|2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|10 Laps
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.970s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+2.503s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+2.747s
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+3.376s
|6
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+6.406s
|7
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+6.658s
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+6.959s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+8.322s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+8.476s
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+9.386s
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+10.335s
|13
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+10.779s
|14
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+14.764s
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+16.763s
|16
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+23.226s
|17
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+24.172s
|18
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+24.293s
|19
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+26.388s
|20
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+34.143s
|21
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+34.556s
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
|23
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNF
|24
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|DNF
Magny-Cours WorldSBK record
Fastest lap - Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 1:35.453s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha